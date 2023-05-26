Biglaw

BigLaw Firms Navigate a Dynamic ‘Lateral Playpen’ for Strategic Growth
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a recent column by Big Law Business from Bloomberg Law, it has been observed that certain Big Law firms, which have exhibited strong financial performance and sustained profit growth, are taking advantage of the market dynamics to lure partners away from their underperforming rivals.

The column highlights the vulnerability of firms that have struggled to generate substantial returns for their partners over an extended period. Shearman & Sterling and Stroock & Stroock & Lavan are prime examples, as they have experienced partner departures destabilizing their operations.

Shearman & Sterling, following years of flat revenues from 2016 to 2022 and a decline of approximately 7% in average partner compensation during that period, recently announced a planned merger with Allen & Overy. The firm has witnessed partners defecting to competitors such as King & Spalding, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, and Paul Hastings.

  
What
Where


On the other hand, Paul Hastings has recorded a remarkable 46% increase in revenue from 2016 to 2021 and an impressive 74% surge in average partner compensation. In April 2022, Paul Hastings further bolstered its capabilities by acquiring over 40 restructuring lawyers from Stroock, a firm whose revenue had stagnated.

Ready to take your firm to the next level? Submit your job openings with BCG Attorney Search.

The column reveals that Stroock has been exploring merger possibilities with multiple firms, seeking a strategic alliance to strengthen its position in the market.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




During an interview with Bloomberg Law, a managing partner at a top law firm expressed concern over the current hiring landscape. The partner lamented that all firms, regardless of their strength or profitability, are susceptible to the allure of other elite firms willing to offer extravagant sums of money to poach partners from strategic practice groups. The partner referred to the current scenario as a “lateral playpen,” emphasizing the fluidity and competitiveness of the market.

This ongoing trend of lateral hiring and partner mobility underscores the importance of sustained financial performance and profitability for law firms. Those struggling to deliver desirable returns to their partners are finding themselves at a heightened risk of losing key talent to firms with more attractive offerings.



The legal industry is witnessing a dynamic landscape where firms with strong financial footing and a clear growth trajectory are leveraging market opportunities to expand their capabilities through strategic partner recruitment. Such moves have the potential to significantly impact the competitive landscape and reshape the balance of power within the industry.

As law firms continue to face the challenges posed by a changing market and increasing competition, the ability to attract and retain top-tier talent remains crucial. The current environment serves as a reminder that sustained financial success and the ability to offer competitive compensation packages are key factors that contribute to a firm’s ability to secure and retain talented partners.

The recent wave of partner departures from underperforming firms to their successful counterparts underscores the volatile nature of the legal industry. The strategic recruitment of partners during a market lull has allowed certain Big Law firms to strengthen their position, while firms struggling to generate substantial returns face the risk of destabilization. The dynamics of the lateral hiring market continue to shape the industry, creating both challenges and opportunities for law firms striving for growth and success.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Land Use/Real Estate Attorney

USA-CT-Stamford

Land Use/Real Estate Attorney Stamford law firm with a busy real estate and land use practice loo...

Apply now

Pre Litigation Attorney

USA-FL-Tampa

If you are a driven Personal Injury Attorney and have at least 2 years\' experience in Personal Inju...

Apply now

Legal Assistant

USA-MI-Grand Rapids

Looking for a partime legal assistant for a sole practitioner - 16 to 20 hours per week. Experience...

Apply now

Associate Attorney, Family Law Litigation

USA-NE-Lincoln

About You: Are you a lawyer who loves not just books and information, but also interacting with peop...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Criminal Defense Associate Attorney

USA-UT-Lehi

Lehi office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense associate attorney...

Apply Now

Offshore Energy and Marine Litigation Attorney

USA-LA-New Orleans

New Orleans office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an offshore energy and marine ...

Apply Now

Business Associate Attorney

USA-MI-Royal Oak

Royal Oak office of our client seeks a business associate attorney with 2+ years of experience as a ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Walgreens Claims ‘Unethical Side-Switching’ by Crowell & Moring Results in $642M Arbitration Loss
45
Biglaw

Walgreens Claims ‘Unethical Side-Switching’ by Crowell & Moring Results in $642M Arbitration Loss
Thomson Reuters partners with Microsoft for generative AI push
50
Legal Technology News

Thomson Reuters partners with Microsoft for generative AI push
Ex-Lewis Brisbois Executive Raises Concerns About Firm’s Financial Practices in 2019 Allegation
97
Biglaw

Ex-Lewis Brisbois Executive Raises Concerns About Firm’s Financial Practices in 2019 Allegation
Prominent Law Firm Co-Founder, Mike McKool, Departs from McKool Smith
67
Legal News

Prominent Law Firm Co-Founder, Mike McKool, Departs from McKool Smith
California Takes Strides Towards Establishing an Independent Bar Exam
109
Law Students

California Takes Strides Towards Establishing an Independent Bar Exam
California Halts AI Legislation, while Advancing Social Media Restrictions
57
Legal Technology News

California Halts AI Legislation, while Advancing Social Media Restrictions
ABA Leaders Unite to Enhance Lawyer Allyship and Foster Workplace Diversity
53
Legal News

ABA Leaders Unite to Enhance Lawyer Allyship and Foster Workplace Diversity
Hologram Witnesses Make Their Debut in Mock Trial
253
Law Students

Hologram Witnesses Make Their Debut in Mock Trial
Research Firm Identifies Ongoing Concerns with Lateral Candidates
52
Legal News

Research Firm Identifies Ongoing Concerns with Lateral Candidates
Former State Supreme Court Justice Appointed as Head of Prestigious Law School
44
Law Students

Former State Supreme Court Justice Appointed as Head of Prestigious Law School

Legal Career Resources

May 17, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: DeCotiis, FitzPatrick & Cole, LLP

“Extremely happy with the work environment. Leadership tries hard to work through issues and really cares about employees, whether attorneys or staff. Additionally, the flexibility that the firm offers is very helpful especially as a female attorney with kids. Being […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top