Survey Reveals Gen Z’s Shift Away from Big Law as They Explore New Career Paths

In a survey conducted between January and March of this year, Major, Lindsey & Africa, a renowned legal search firm, sought insights from law students and young lawyers worldwide, focusing on those attending the top 100 law schools as ranked by U.S. News & World Report. The survey results, released this month, reveal a significant decline in Gen-Z attorneys’ desire to work for BigLaw firms after completing their law school education.



According to the survey findings, while 70% of respondents expressed their intention to pursue a career in the law firm track, only 39% indicated their interest in joining a BigLaw firm. This marks a notable decrease from the 59% figure reported in the MLA’s 2020 survey. Moreover, a staggering 53% of Gen-Z respondents expressed a desire to work in-house, for the government, or for non-profit organizations in the long run, in comparison to just 23% who aspire to become law firm partners.



The survey also delved into the factors influencing Gen-Z attorneys’ career decisions. Respondents cited opportunities for advancement and the highest market salary as primary factors that could potentially retain them within a BigLaw firm. However, the survey revealed that long work hours, including late nights and weekends, were strong deterrents for remaining in a BigLaw job.



Jacqueline Bokser LeFebvre, managing director and co-author of the survey, highlighted Gen-Z attorneys’ value on work-life balance and flexible work arrangements. LeFebvre emphasized that the pandemic has further intensified this trend. While acknowledging the occasional requirement for late nights or weekend work, Gen-Z attorneys are increasingly seeking career paths that offer benefits beyond monetary compensation. Factors such as flexible and remote work options, part-time work policies, and comprehensive mental health support are gaining prominence among this generation of legal professionals.

The survey results indicate a significant shift in the mindset and career aspirations of Gen-Z attorneys, reflecting their desire for a more balanced and fulfilling professional life. Traditional notions of success, such as partnership at a law firm, are being reevaluated in favor of alternative paths that prioritize personal well-being and job satisfaction.



As law firms strive to attract and retain top talent from the younger generation, the survey findings serve as a crucial wake-up call. Law firms must adapt their policies and practices to align with the evolving expectations of Gen-Z attorneys. Offering flexible work arrangements, fostering work-life balance, and prioritizing mental health support can help firms create a more attractive and supportive environment for the incoming generation of legal professionals.



The survey conducted by Major, Lindsey & Africa sheds light on the changing preferences and motivations of Gen-Z attorneys during the pandemic. The results indicate a declining interest in BigLaw firms and a growing inclination towards alternative career paths that prioritize work-life balance and well-being. Law firms must acknowledge these shifting priorities and adapt their strategies to effectively recruit and retain Gen-Z talent in the evolving legal landscape.



