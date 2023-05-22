Law Students

Hologram Witnesses Make Their Debut in Mock Trial
William & Mary Law School in Virginia has been at the forefront of legal education innovation, recently introducing hologram witnesses in mock trials. Over the course of four months, the law school has been experimenting with this cutting-edge technology and even brought hologram witnesses before judges in the courtroom.

During a mock trial last month, Judge John Gibney Jr. of the Eastern District of Virginia presided over the proceedings, which featured testimony from full-size hologram witnesses. According to a report by Reuters, these witnesses were beamed into the courtroom using an Epic, a special unit roughly the size of a phone booth.

Judge Gibney expressed his positive impressions, stating that the improved definition in the holographic image provided viewers with a better chance to evaluate witness credibility. He further emphasized that witnessing hologram witnesses was a superior experience compared to seeing witnesses through a traditional video screen. However, he did note that it still fell short of the impact of having witnesses physically present in the courtroom.

  
The Center for Legal and Court Technology at William & Mary Law School partnered with Proto Inc., a hologram company based in California, to utilize the Epic technology and test hologram witnesses in various mock trials throughout the year, as reported by Reuters.

Fredric Lederer, the director of the Center, expressed the potential benefits of hologram witnesses, highlighting their convenience and accessibility for witness testimony. However, the question of whether hologram witness testimony would be considered constitutional remains uncertain. Lederer specifically pointed out the confrontation clause, which grants individuals facing criminal prosecution the right to confront their accusers. This constitutional consideration raises important legal questions that need to be addressed.

Additionally, the use of hologram witnesses comes with its own set of challenges. One notable issue is the substantial cost associated with implementing such technology. Moreover, as holograms rely on internet connectivity, they are susceptible to service glitches and interruptions, which could potentially impact the trial proceedings.

Nevertheless, Lederer acknowledged the value of alternative solutions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has highlighted the need for flexible and meaningful alternatives to in-person courtroom appearances. Hologram witnesses have the potential to bridge the gap between physical presence and remote testimony, providing a viable option in certain circumstances.



The introduction of hologram witnesses at William & Mary Law School signifies a significant step forward in legal education and courtroom technology. By leveraging advancements in holographic technology, the law school aims to enhance the trial simulation experience and prepare future lawyers for the evolving legal landscape.

While the use of hologram witnesses undoubtedly presents exciting possibilities, it is crucial to carefully consider their legal implications and constitutional validity. Striking a balance between convenience, accessibility, and the accused’s fundamental rights is essential in navigating the adoption of this groundbreaking technology.

As the legal community continues to explore innovative solutions, hologram witnesses offer a glimpse into the future of courtroom proceedings. Their potential to transform the way witnesses testify and how trials are conducted underscores the importance of ongoing research, discussions, and ethical considerations surrounding their use.

William & Mary Law School’s pioneering efforts in incorporating hologram witnesses serve as a testament to their commitment to staying at the forefront of legal education and technology. As the field evolves, legal professionals and scholars must work collaboratively to address the challenges and opportunities presented by these advancements, ensuring that the integrity of the judicial process is upheld while embracing the potential benefits that emerging technologies bring.

