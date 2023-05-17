Breaking News

Proskauer Law Firm to Stand Trial in $636 Million Legal Malpractice Lawsuit
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

U.S. law firm Proskauer Rose is now facing an inevitable trial in a legal malpractice lawsuit worth a staggering $636 million. The ruling was delivered by Suffolk County Superior Court Justice Kenneth Salinger on Tuesday, dismissing Proskauer’s attempt to prevent the case from proceeding. This decision sets the stage for a jury to determine whether the firm’s alleged mishandling resulted in substantial losses for their former client, Robert Adelman, and deprived him of his stake in a multi-billion dollar hedge fund.

The lawsuit, filed by Adelman in March 2020, asserts that Proskauer’s inclusion of a provision in the partnership agreement allowed the fund’s manager, Behzad Aghazadeh, to remove Adelman from his position, thereby depriving him of potential profits. The hedge fund, initially named venBio Select Advisor, was a spin-off of venBio, an investment firm where Adelman holds the role of managing partner. It has since been rebranded as Avoro Capital.

Adelman’s allegations center around what he describes as a “botched cut-and-paste” job performed by Proskauer attorneys when drafting the partnership agreement. He presented handwritten notes from Proskauer partner Sarah Cherry, which purportedly featured brackets around the pivotal provision giving Aghazadeh extensive authority, alongside the word “fuck,” indicating a mistake.

  
What
Where


Proskauer, represented by lawyers from Williams & Connolly, contended that they cannot be held responsible for the actions of Adelman’s former colleague, Aghazadeh, who is not directly involved in the lawsuit. Aghazadeh’s attorney, Randy Mastro of King & Spalding, has previously stated that his client acted properly within the confines of the agreement negotiated by Proskauer. Mastro did not provide an immediate response to the recent ruling.

Take the first step towards finding your dream job – submit your resume to BCG Attorney Search today.

Justice Salinger’s decision rejected Proskauer’s argument that there was insufficient evidence to establish a causal link between the firm’s conduct and Adelman’s alleged losses. This ruling paves the way for a potentially groundbreaking trial that will impact Proskauer and have broader implications for the legal industry.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




As of now, a final pre-trial conference has been scheduled for July 25, as indicated by court records. Proskauer’s attorneys and spokesperson have yet to respond to requests for comment, while Jacob Buchdahl, a partner at Susman Godfrey representing Adelman, declined to provide any further statements.

The outcome of this legal battle could reverberate across the legal landscape, shedding light on the responsibilities and potential liabilities of law firms in cases of alleged malpractice. With the substantial sum at stake and the intricate details surrounding the partnership agreement’s drafting, all eyes will be on the impending trial, eagerly anticipating the jury’s decision.



Related Items:, , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Community Association Attorney for Law Firm in Broward County

USA-FL-Pompano Beach

Kaye Bender Rembaum, PL located in Pompano Beach is actively seeking a Community Association Attorne...

Apply now

Real Estate Attorney

USA-MA-Springfield

Location:  Springfield, MA Description:  Bulkley Richardson, a thriving and dynam...

Apply now

Wage and Hour Attorney -- Plaintiffs' Litigation Firm in Boston

USA-MA-Boston

Our plaintiffs\' litigation firm, specializing in wage and hour, consumer, and class action cases, i...

Apply now

Paralegal- Real Estate

USA-NJ-Montvale

Commercial Real Estate Paralegal Riverside Abstract a title insurance company servicing attorneys...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Criminal Defense Associate Attorney

USA-UT-Lehi

Lehi office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense associate attorney...

Apply Now

Offshore Energy and Marine Litigation Attorney

USA-LA-New Orleans

New Orleans office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an offshore energy and marine ...

Apply Now

Business Associate Attorney

USA-MI-Royal Oak

Royal Oak office of our client seeks a business associate attorney with 2+ years of experience as a ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
ABA Rule Change Allows Law Students to Take 50% of Classes Online
66
Law Students

ABA Rule Change Allows Law Students to Take 50% of Classes Online
Baker McKenzie Cuts Ties with Tucker Carlson Amidst Fox Discrimination Lawsuit
104
Breaking News

Baker McKenzie Cuts Ties with Tucker Carlson Amidst Fox Discrimination Lawsuit
Final Exam at T14 Law School Disrupted by Stabbing Incident
69
Law Students

Final Exam at T14 Law School Disrupted by Stabbing Incident
Paul Hastings LLP Recognized as IFLR Europe Awards 2023 Team of the Year for Loans
109
Biglaw

Paul Hastings LLP Recognized as IFLR Europe Awards 2023 Team of the Year for Loans
Proskauer Refutes Client’s Claimed $636M Loss, Denies Cut-and-Paste Error as the Cause
70
Biglaw

Proskauer Refutes Client’s Claimed $636M Loss, Denies Cut-and-Paste Error as the Cause
7 Law Schools Make Top 100 in US News Rankings After Methodology Changes
321
Law Students

7 Law Schools Make Top 100 in US News Rankings After Methodology Changes
Dechert Law Firm Implements Staff Reductions, Laying off 55 Lawyers and 43 Business Professionals
124
Breaking News

Dechert Law Firm Implements Staff Reductions, Laying off 55 Lawyers and 43 Business Professionals
Proskauer Introduces Fraud Allegation, Accusing Law Firm Executives of Trade Secrets Conspiracy
70
Biglaw

Proskauer Introduces Fraud Allegation, Accusing Law Firm Executives of Trade Secrets Conspiracy
Law Deans Advocate Compromise as LSAT Faces Elimination
172
Law Students

Law Deans Advocate Compromise as LSAT Faces Elimination
Majority of Women Lawyers in BigLaw Would NOT Recommend Legal Careers to Their Daughters
110
Lawyers

Majority of Women Lawyers in BigLaw Would NOT Recommend Legal Careers to Their Daughters

Legal Career Resources

May 12, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Cohen Kinne Valicenti & Cook

Cohen Kinne Valicenti & Cook: The Employee-Friendly Law Firm with Business Ethics at Its Core “A law firm that treats its employees well is more likely to have satisfied clients and achieve long-term success.” – Harrison Barnes, BCG Attorney Search […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top