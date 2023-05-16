US Senate Approves First Latino Judge for DC Circuit Nominee, Nominated by Biden

In a historic move, the U.S. Senate has confirmed Bradley Garcia, a lawyer in the U.S. Justice Department, as the first Latino judge to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. The confirmation comes as President Joe Biden’s fourth appointee to the prestigious federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., which is often regarded as the second-most important federal court in the United States, following the U.S. Supreme Court. Garcia, 37, secured the confirmation with a 53-40 vote, primarily along party lines. Notably, three Republicans, Senators Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Susan Collins of Maine, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, voted in favor of the nomination.



Bradley Garcia brings a wealth of experience to the bench, having served in the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel. Before joining the administration last year, he worked as a partner in the appellate and Supreme Court practice at the law firm O’Melveny & Myers. Garcia’s confirmation reflects President Biden’s commitment to diversifying the federal judiciary and promoting representation on the bench.



Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer emphasized the significance of Garcia’s confirmation, stating on the Senate floor that it represents a long-overdue step toward making the federal bench more reflective of the country’s diverse makeup. The confirmation of Bradley Garcia as the first Latino judge for the D.C. Circuit marks an important milestone in the pursuit of a judiciary that better represents the population it serves.



Garcia’s journey to confirmation began when the White House announced his nomination in June 2022. During a July 2022 hearing, he faced questions from senators regarding his experience level and involvement in a Supreme Court case that successfully challenged abortion restrictions imposed by Louisiana. Despite these inquiries, Garcia’s qualifications and legal acumen prevailed, leading to his ultimate confirmation.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit holds considerable influence, and Garcia’s appointment is expected to shape critical legal decisions. Often viewed as a stepping stone to the Supreme Court, this appeals court significantly shapes federal law. President Biden has shown a commitment to appointing qualified individuals to the D.C. Circuit, having previously nominated now-U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who spent less than a year on the D.C. Circuit before her nomination to the highest court. Additionally, Circuit Judges Michelle Childs and Florence Pan have also been appointed by President Biden to serve on this influential appeals court.



Garcia’s confirmation is significant in terms of representation and has implications for the balance of power in the Senate. The return of Senator Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat from California, who had been absent due to hospitalization with shingles, restored Senate Democrats’ slim majority in the chamber to 51 votes. This majority was instrumental in securing Garcia’s confirmation.



As Bradley Garcia takes his place on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, his appointment signifies a crucial step toward diversity and inclusivity in the federal judiciary. With his extensive legal background and commitment to upholding justice, Garcia is poised to make a lasting impact on critical legal matters. President Biden’s commitment to nominating qualified candidates with diverse backgrounds ensures that the courts more accurately reflect the rich tapestry of American society and its values. The confirmation of Bradley Garcia is a significant milestone that reinforces the importance of representation in the judiciary and paves the way for a more inclusive legal system.



