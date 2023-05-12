Legal News

Legal Battle Unleashes Unprecedented Territory as US Judge Files Lawsuit to Halt Investigation
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

A lawsuit filed by U.S. Circuit Judge Pauline Newman of the Federal Circuit to halt a probe into her competency has led to an unprecedented legal showdown over judicial oversight. The lawsuit, which was filed in Washington, D.C., federal court, accuses the appeals court’s chief judge, Kimberly Moore, and two other colleagues of violating Newman’s constitutional rights and unlawfully sidelining her from the court’s business.

Newman’s lawsuit has set up an unprecedented situation where a district court must exercise authority over a judicial investigation of a sitting federal judge, with few, if any, parallels in recent history. According to legal experts, the situation is uncharted waters for everyone.

The lawsuit seeks to halt the investigation or transfer the probe to a different court. Newman denied having any physical or mental impairment that affected her performance and claimed that Moore has improperly prevented her from hearing new cases.

  
What
Where


Newman’s attorney at the nonprofit New Civil Liberties Alliance, Greg Dolin, argued that judges with lifetime appointments should remain in their roles until they “retire, die or are impeached.” Legal experts said that Newman may have a strong case in which she was treated unfairly during the probe, but getting an outside court to intervene will be challenging.

Don’t miss out on valuable salary information! Check out LawCrossing’s salary surveys today.

A 1980 law governs the process for investigating complaints of judicial misconduct or disability, including how sanctions can be appealed. However, it does not contemplate how or whether ongoing investigations can be stopped in their tracks.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The closest comparison legal experts cited is the case of late U.S. District Judge John McBryde of the Northern District of Texas, who challenged a year-long suspension for inappropriate behavior. The D.C. Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled in 2001 that McBryde’s appeal was moot since his suspension had expired by the time the case reached the court. But it also said it lacked authority to consider constitutional challenges to findings of misconduct.

It is also unclear whether another court can transfer Newman’s competency probe out of the Federal Circuit. According to Newman’s complaint, Moore has already refused to transfer the investigation, leaving her colleagues in charge of it. In past cases, chief appeals court judges have asked U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts to move probes to another court to preserve neutrality.



Legal experts said that Newman’s lawsuit presents an unprecedented situation for the judiciary, with few guideposts for the court hearing the case. University of Pittsburgh professor Arthur Hellman, who studies the federal judiciary, said, “nothing even remotely like this has happened” since Congress implemented a process for investigating complaints against judges more than 40 years ago.

At least two other U.S. judges have sued to contest sanctions against them, but neither case involved an active investigation, and both were rendered moot before key legal questions were resolved.

Newman, 95, is under investigation after a three-judge committee determined that she may suffer a disability that interferes with her responsibilities as a judge and after she refused a medical evaluation, according to Federal Circuit orders released last month.

The case has sparked a debate over the limits of judicial authority and the importance of judicial independence. Some legal experts argue that Newman’s lawsuit raises serious questions about the potential politicization of the judiciary and the importance of protecting judges from undue influence.

Others have expressed concern that the lawsuit could undermine public confidence in the judiciary and lead to calls for greater oversight and accountability. The outcome of the case is likely to have far-reaching implications for the future of the judiciary and the balance of power between the branches of government.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Real Estate Closer, Paralegal, Office Assistant

USA-FL-Marathon

About us WRIGHT BARROWS PLLC is Law Firm with two locations one in Marathon, FL and in Big Pine...

Apply now

Legal Secretary/Paralegal

USA-IN-Indianapolis

Fast paced personal injury firm in downtown Indianapolis, is looking for an outstanding legal assist...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-IN-Indianapolis

About us Our company is a small business in Indianapolis, IN. We are professional and agile. O...

Apply now

Legal Assistant

USA-IA-Urbandale

Who We Are: For over 40 years, Lawyer, Lawyer, Dutton, Drake & Conklin, LLP has helped clients who h...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Criminal Defense Associate Attorney

USA-UT-Lehi

Lehi office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense associate attorney...

Apply Now

Offshore Energy and Marine Litigation Attorney

USA-LA-New Orleans

New Orleans office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an offshore energy and marine ...

Apply Now

Business Associate Attorney

USA-MI-Royal Oak

Royal Oak office of our client seeks a business associate attorney with 2+ years of experience as a ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
7 Law Schools Make Top 100 in US News Rankings After Methodology Changes
260
Law Students

7 Law Schools Make Top 100 in US News Rankings After Methodology Changes
Dechert Law Firm Implements Staff Reductions, Laying off 55 Lawyers and 43 Business Professionals
106
Breaking News

Dechert Law Firm Implements Staff Reductions, Laying off 55 Lawyers and 43 Business Professionals
Law Deans Advocate Compromise as LSAT Faces Elimination
143
Law Students

Law Deans Advocate Compromise as LSAT Faces Elimination
Majority of Women Lawyers in BigLaw Would NOT Recommend Legal Careers to Their Daughters
94
Lawyers

Majority of Women Lawyers in BigLaw Would NOT Recommend Legal Careers to Their Daughters
Hunton Andrews Kurth: A Century of Excellence in Legal Services
77
Biglaw

Hunton Andrews Kurth: A Century of Excellence in Legal Services
California Reinforces Its Reputation as the Toughest State to Pass the Bar Exam
121
Law Students

California Reinforces Its Reputation as the Toughest State to Pass the Bar Exam
Morgan Lewis Successfully Resolves $12 Million Malpractice Lawsuit
63
Biglaw

Morgan Lewis Successfully Resolves $12 Million Malpractice Lawsuit
Cravath Implements Layoffs, Reducing U.S. Legal Staff in London
129
Home

Cravath Implements Layoffs, Reducing U.S. Legal Staff in London
Federal Trial Visual Aid Regulations Proposed by Judicial Committee
61
Legal News

Federal Trial Visual Aid Regulations Proposed by Judicial Committee
Unlocking Success in Construction and Materials Industry Acquisitions with Shearman & Sterling
60
Biglaw

Unlocking Success in Construction and Materials Industry Acquisitions with Shearman & Sterling

Legal Career Resources

May 12, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Cohen Kinne Valicenti & Cook

Cohen Kinne Valicenti & Cook: The Employee-Friendly Law Firm with Business Ethics at Its Core “A law firm that treats its employees well is more likely to have satisfied clients and achieve long-term success.” – Harrison Barnes, BCG Attorney Search […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top