Former Fox Producer Urges Baker McKenzie to Sever Ties with Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson, the controversial host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Fox News, may face the risk of losing his legal defense team in a civil suit brought against him by Abby Grossberg, a former head of booking for his program. Grossberg’s lawyer argues that Baker McKenzie, the law firm representing both Carlson and Fox News in the lawsuit, faces a conflict of interest due to recent developments surrounding Carlson’s firing and his accusations against Fox News.



In a letter addressed to Judge Jesse Furman, attorney Parisis Filippatos, representing Grossberg, expressed concern over the ongoing representation of Carlson by Baker McKenzie. Filippatos suggests that due to the contentious nature of Carlson’s relationship with his former employer, Fox News Network, Carlson might need to seek independent legal counsel. The lawyer also points out that the alleged conflict could potentially harm Grossberg’s case by causing delays.



Despite multiple attempts to contact Baker McKenzie and its lead attorneys on the case, Paul Evans and Krissy Katzenstein, no response has been received regarding the continued representation of Carlson. Judge Furman has ordered the law firm to provide a response to Filippatos’ letter by May 12.



Abby Grossberg’s lawsuit accuses Tucker Carlson and other individuals at Fox News of fostering a work environment that is overtly misogynistic and alleges numerous instances of sexism and anti-Semitism during her employment at the network. Shortly after filing the lawsuit, Grossberg was terminated from her position, although she has since dropped a second lawsuit in Delaware, which accused Fox executives of pressuring her to lie during a deposition.

Filippatos, an employment lawyer based in White Plains, New York, raises concerns about a potential conflict of interest that Baker McKenzie appears to be involved in, which could negatively impact his client’s case. He states that the firm’s lack of response to inquiries about Carlson’s representation further suggests the existence of a conflict.



Tucker Carlson’s association with Fox News terminated shortly after the company agreed to pay nearly $788 million to settle a defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems Inc. The lawsuit was a result of false claims made by Fox News about the 2020 election. During the litigation process, evidence emerged indicating that Carlson had made disparaging remarks about his Fox management, colleagues, and guests.



Filippatos, in a separate letter to Paul Evans and Krissy Katzenstein dated May 5, highlighted leaked instances of racist statements made by Carlson, which he presumes originated from the network. These leaks, according to Filippatos, “clearly indicate the existence of an inherent and unwaivable conflict of interest” between Fox News and Carlson, making their joint representation problematic for various reasons.



Axios reported that Bryan Freedman, Carlson’s attorney in his employment dispute with Fox News, sent a letter accusing the network of fraud and breach of contract. However, Freedman has yet to respond to requests for comment on the matter.



As the legal battle between Abby Grossberg and Tucker Carlson continues, the involvement of Baker McKenzie hangs in the balance. The potential conflict of interest raises questions about the firm’s ability to provide effective representation for Carlson, and the court’s decision on this matter could significantly impact the outcome of the lawsuit.

