Jury Orders Donald Trump to Pay $5 Million in Damages for Sexual Abuse and Defamation Case

In a significant legal development, a jury has ruled that Donald Trump must compensate writer E. Jean Carroll with $5 million in damages. The decision came as a result of a civil trial where Carroll accused Trump of sexually assaulting her and tarnishing her reputation. The jury’s verdict holds Trump responsible for his alleged actions and subsequent defamatory statements.



E. Jean Carroll, aged 79, testified during the trial that Trump, then 76 years old, had raped her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in either 1995 or 1996. She further claimed that Trump’s defamatory remarks about her, posted on his Truth Social platform in October 2022, labeled her allegations as a “complete con job,” “a hoax,” and “a lie.” Carroll’s statement following the verdict expressed her satisfaction with the outcome, emphasizing that the victory was not only for her but all women who have faced disbelief when speaking out about their experiences.



Trump’s lawyer, Joseph Tacopina, confirmed that they plan to appeal the decision. Outside the Manhattan federal courthouse, Tacopina addressed reporters, asserting Trump’s intention to challenge the ruling. Meanwhile, Trump, currently campaigning for the presidency in 2024, criticized the verdict on his Truth Social platform, describing it as a “disgrace” and claiming ignorance of Carroll’s identity.



Throughout the trial, Trump was notably absent. Despite his absence, the proceedings unfolded, ultimately leading to the jury’s decision. It is important to note that as this was a civil case, Trump did not face criminal consequences or the possibility of imprisonment.

The jury, consisting of six men and three women, reached a unanimous verdict after deliberating for just under three hours. They awarded Carroll $5 million in compensatory and punitive damages. However, Trump will not have to pay the sum unless the case is unsuccessful during the appeal process.



In April, Trump provided approximate estimates of his wealth, as required by election regulators for financial disclosures. He listed over a dozen properties valued at “over $50 million.” These financial details could have implications for any potential settlement or payment resulting from the jury’s decision.



The outcome of this case holds significant ramifications for both Trump and the larger conversation surrounding sexual abuse allegations. The ruling signifies recognition of Carroll’s claims and the potential consequences for those who abuse their positions of power. As the legal battle continues with the impending appeal, the aftermath of this verdict could reverberate in the political landscape as Trump seeks to regain the presidency in the upcoming elections.



In conclusion, the jury’s decision in the civil trial has resulted in a $5 million damages award against Donald Trump for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll and defaming her. While the legal process continues, this case stands as a pivotal moment for survivors of sexual abuse and raises important questions about accountability and the treatment of such allegations in the public sphere.



