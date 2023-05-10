Legal News

Jury Orders Donald Trump to Pay $5 Million in Damages for Sexual Abuse and Defamation Case
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a significant legal development, a jury has ruled that Donald Trump must compensate writer E. Jean Carroll with $5 million in damages. The decision came as a result of a civil trial where Carroll accused Trump of sexually assaulting her and tarnishing her reputation. The jury’s verdict holds Trump responsible for his alleged actions and subsequent defamatory statements.

E. Jean Carroll, aged 79, testified during the trial that Trump, then 76 years old, had raped her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in either 1995 or 1996. She further claimed that Trump’s defamatory remarks about her, posted on his Truth Social platform in October 2022, labeled her allegations as a “complete con job,” “a hoax,” and “a lie.” Carroll’s statement following the verdict expressed her satisfaction with the outcome, emphasizing that the victory was not only for her but all women who have faced disbelief when speaking out about their experiences.

Trump’s lawyer, Joseph Tacopina, confirmed that they plan to appeal the decision. Outside the Manhattan federal courthouse, Tacopina addressed reporters, asserting Trump’s intention to challenge the ruling. Meanwhile, Trump, currently campaigning for the presidency in 2024, criticized the verdict on his Truth Social platform, describing it as a “disgrace” and claiming ignorance of Carroll’s identity.

  
What
Where


Throughout the trial, Trump was notably absent. Despite his absence, the proceedings unfolded, ultimately leading to the jury’s decision. It is important to note that as this was a civil case, Trump did not face criminal consequences or the possibility of imprisonment.

Find your next superstar hire with BCG Attorney Search – submit your job openings now.

The jury, consisting of six men and three women, reached a unanimous verdict after deliberating for just under three hours. They awarded Carroll $5 million in compensatory and punitive damages. However, Trump will not have to pay the sum unless the case is unsuccessful during the appeal process.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




In April, Trump provided approximate estimates of his wealth, as required by election regulators for financial disclosures. He listed over a dozen properties valued at “over $50 million.” These financial details could have implications for any potential settlement or payment resulting from the jury’s decision.

The outcome of this case holds significant ramifications for both Trump and the larger conversation surrounding sexual abuse allegations. The ruling signifies recognition of Carroll’s claims and the potential consequences for those who abuse their positions of power. As the legal battle continues with the impending appeal, the aftermath of this verdict could reverberate in the political landscape as Trump seeks to regain the presidency in the upcoming elections.



In conclusion, the jury’s decision in the civil trial has resulted in a $5 million damages award against Donald Trump for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll and defaming her. While the legal process continues, this case stands as a pivotal moment for survivors of sexual abuse and raises important questions about accountability and the treatment of such allegations in the public sphere.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Legal Director

USA-CA-Burlingame

The California Teachers Association is a dynamic and member-driven labor organization that represent...

Apply now

Professional Development Manager (7+ years of experience)

USA-CA-San Francisco

Professional Development Manager 7+ years of experience San Francisco, Walnut Creek, San Rafae...

Apply now

Litigation Associate

USA-CA-Berkeley

Our work environment includes: Growth opportunities Work-from-home days We\'re looking ...

Apply now

Legal Assistant

USA-CA-Agoura Hills

Full-Time Benefits Offered 401K, Dental, Medical   Compensation $50,000 to $65,0...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Criminal Defense Associate Attorney

USA-UT-Lehi

Lehi office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense associate attorney...

Apply Now

Offshore Energy and Marine Litigation Attorney

USA-LA-New Orleans

New Orleans office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an offshore energy and marine ...

Apply Now

Business Associate Attorney

USA-MI-Royal Oak

Royal Oak office of our client seeks a business associate attorney with 2+ years of experience as a ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Hunton Andrews Kurth: A Century of Excellence in Legal Services
75
Biglaw

Hunton Andrews Kurth: A Century of Excellence in Legal Services
California Reinforces Its Reputation as the Toughest State to Pass the Bar Exam
89
Law Students

California Reinforces Its Reputation as the Toughest State to Pass the Bar Exam
Morgan Lewis Successfully Resolves $12 Million Malpractice Lawsuit
59
Biglaw

Morgan Lewis Successfully Resolves $12 Million Malpractice Lawsuit
Cravath Implements Layoffs, Reducing U.S. Legal Staff in London
109
Home

Cravath Implements Layoffs, Reducing U.S. Legal Staff in London
Berkshire Partners Leverages Ropes & Gray’s Private Equity Expertise for a Profitable Investment in Thompson Safety
56
Biglaw

Berkshire Partners Leverages Ropes & Gray’s Private Equity Expertise for a Profitable Investment in Thompson Safety
Federal Trial Visual Aid Regulations Proposed by Judicial Committee
55
Legal News

Federal Trial Visual Aid Regulations Proposed by Judicial Committee
Unlocking Success in Construction and Materials Industry Acquisitions with Shearman & Sterling
56
Biglaw

Unlocking Success in Construction and Materials Industry Acquisitions with Shearman & Sterling
Holland & Knight Partners Recognized as Leaders in Nashville Post’s In Charge List
57
Biglaw

Holland & Knight Partners Recognized as Leaders in Nashville Post’s In Charge List
Greenberg Traurig: Pioneering Public Interest Law and Philanthropic Initiatives
59
Biglaw

Greenberg Traurig: Pioneering Public Interest Law and Philanthropic Initiatives
Greenberg Traurig’s Expansion in Charlotte: Welcomes Experienced Corporate Lawyer Matthew S. Davis as Of Counsel
59
Biglaw

Greenberg Traurig’s Expansion in Charlotte: Welcomes Experienced Corporate Lawyer Matthew S. Davis as Of Counsel

Legal Career Resources

April 28, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Charisse Hines Law

Charisse Hines Law: A Law Firm with an Employee-Friendly Approach and Commitment to Business Ethics Charisse Hines Law: A Law Firm That Values Its Employees and Maintains High Ethical Standards “The most successful law firms are those that value their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top