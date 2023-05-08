Legal News

Inflation Takes a Toll on New 401(k) Law’s Benefits, Leaving Low Financial Savvy Individuals at a Disadvantage
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Inflation-driven cuts in 401(k) contributions and low financial literacy among workers are preventing many individuals from fully reaping the benefits of recently implemented retirement laws. These laws were designed to enhance access and market resiliency. Research conducted by the TIAA Institute and the Global Financial Literacy Excellence Center at George Washington University reveals that a quarter of working adults, across different age and gender groups reduced their nest egg contributions in 2022. Shockingly, nearly half of these workers completely stopped saving for retirement.

Furthermore, data from the Employee Benefit Research Institute indicates that the majority of workers who are cutting contributions in response to market fluctuations following the COVID-19 pandemic are doing so without seeking advice or involving their employers and plan sponsors in the decision-making process.

These findings suggest that the new retirement access laws, introduced through the SECURE Act, may be less effective due to communication breakdowns between workers and their employers. Individuals’ short-term decisions regarding their retirement contributions can have long-term consequences, potentially resulting in thousands of dollars in lost earnings and decreased retirement readiness.

  
What
Where


Paul Yakoboski, a senior economist at the TIAA Institute, explains that workers often resort to cutting back on retirement savings temporarily to overcome financial challenges. However, this quick fix can have significant long-term implications.

Get ahead of the competition by submitting your resume to LawCrossing â€“ don’t wait any longer!

The SECURE 2.0 Act, signed into law late last year, offers optional provisions for employers to support workers in saving for emergencies, paying off student loans while saving for retirement, and providing in-plan guaranteed lifetime income products. Alongside the SECURE Act of 2019, Congress has encouraged greater 401(k) plan automation, even requiring employers to enroll new hires in escalating contributions.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Despite the presence of automatic features, most participant-directed 401(k) plans still place the responsibility on individuals, who often react impulsively to daily market trends and view contributions as disposable income. According to Andrea Hasler, deputy GFLEC academic director and assistant research professor at GWU School of Business, this poses a messaging problem for employers. Hasler suggests that automatic features should be combined with efforts to raise financial awareness among employees, enabling them to make informed decisions.

Under the SECURE 2.0 Act, automatic contributions will primarily be defaulted into target-date funds (TDFs). However, only 44% of respondents in an EBRI survey claimed to understand the meaning of the “TDF” acronym. This lack of basic investment knowledge hinders individuals’ ability to make sound investment choices.



The EBRI’s 2023 Retirement Confidence Survey, conducted in collaboration with Greenwald Research, reveals that 70% of savers feel confident about selecting the right investments for their situation. However, the TIAA Institute-GFLEC Personal Finance Index, which assesses financial literacy through a series of questions, paints a different picture. The research shows that less than half of working adults answered the questions correctly, indicating a significant gap in financial knowledge.

Addressing this issue becomes challenging for retirement plan sponsors, as providing financial advice exposes them to potential liability under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974. Consequently, employers often turn to financial wellness benefits packages and hire third-party coaches to assist employees with financial decision-making.

Andrea Hasler emphasizes the need for workers to understand that saving early leads to long-term benefits. However, this message is yet to effectively reach individuals.

In conclusion, the new set of retirement laws designed to boost access and market resiliency may not benefit investors as expected due to low financial literacy among workers and inflation-driven historic cuts in 401(k) contributions. Workers are going it alone, relying on little to no advice about their savings goals, leaving their employers and plan sponsors out of the loop. Workers need to understand the importance of starting to save for retirement now, even during tough economic times, to be better off in the long run. Employers should raise financial awareness among their employees, making them more aware of what they are getting into.

Related Items:, ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-NC-Asheville

Full Time Associate Attorney Position Available Built on a dedication to helping others, this...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Southampton

Law Office of Gregory Javardian, LLC is looking to hire an attorney to handle real estate litigation...

Apply now

Litigation Paralegal

USA-NY-New York City

A busy, plaintiff\'s personal injury firm in midtown Manhattan is seeking a high-level paralegal wit...

Apply now

Oil & Gas Title Attorney

USA-TX-Houston

Description: Ray, Feighny & Hartle, PLLC, a Houston-based oil & gas, banking, and commercial real...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Criminal Defense Associate Attorney

USA-UT-Lehi

Lehi office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense associate attorney...

Apply Now

Offshore Energy and Marine Litigation Attorney

USA-LA-New Orleans

New Orleans office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an offshore energy and marine ...

Apply Now

Mass Tort Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a mass tort attorney with 5-9 ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Federal Trial Visual Aid Regulations Proposed by Judicial Committee
50
Legal News

Federal Trial Visual Aid Regulations Proposed by Judicial Committee
Unlocking Success in Construction and Materials Industry Acquisitions with Shearman & Sterling
52
Biglaw

Unlocking Success in Construction and Materials Industry Acquisitions with Shearman & Sterling
Holland & Knight Partners Recognized as Leaders in Nashville Post’s In Charge List
51
Biglaw

Holland & Knight Partners Recognized as Leaders in Nashville Post’s In Charge List
Greenberg Traurig: Pioneering Public Interest Law and Philanthropic Initiatives
53
Biglaw

Greenberg Traurig: Pioneering Public Interest Law and Philanthropic Initiatives
Greenberg Traurig’s Expansion in Charlotte: Welcomes Experienced Corporate Lawyer Matthew S. Davis as Of Counsel
54
Biglaw

Greenberg Traurig’s Expansion in Charlotte: Welcomes Experienced Corporate Lawyer Matthew S. Davis as Of Counsel
Unveiling the Elite Law Schools Dominating Federal Clerkship Placements – Is Your Alma Mater on the List?
64
Legal News

Unveiling the Elite Law Schools Dominating Federal Clerkship Placements – Is Your Alma Mater on the List?
Montana Law Professor Confirmed as Biden’s Newest 9th Circuit Judge by US Senate
43
Breaking News

Montana Law Professor Confirmed as Biden’s Newest 9th Circuit Judge by US Senate
Whistleblower Exposes Chief Justice Roberts’ Wife’s Lucrative Job, Generating $10M in Commissions
43
Legal News

Whistleblower Exposes Chief Justice Roberts’ Wife’s Lucrative Job, Generating $10M in Commissions
Faegre Drinker Honored as 2023 Law Firm of the Year by Philadelphia Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts Faegre-Drinker
47
Biglaw

Faegre Drinker Honored as 2023 Law Firm of the Year by Philadelphia Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts
Venable LLP Welcomes Back Entertainment Litigation Expert Michael Garfinkel as Partner in Los Angeles Office
50
Biglaw

Venable LLP Welcomes Back Entertainment Litigation Expert Michael Garfinkel as Partner in Los Angeles Office

Legal Career Resources

April 28, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Charisse Hines Law

Charisse Hines Law: A Law Firm with an Employee-Friendly Approach and Commitment to Business Ethics Charisse Hines Law: A Law Firm That Values Its Employees and Maintains High Ethical Standards “The most successful law firms are those that value their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top