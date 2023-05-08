Legal News

Donald Trump Argues Cohen Payoff Was Within Presidential Duties, Seeks Federal Court Litigation
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Former President Donald Trump finds himself embroiled in a legal battle as his lawyers employ various strategies to challenge the state prosecution led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. This article delves into the recent developments, including Trump’s lawyers’ efforts to remove the case to federal court and their arguments regarding the nature of the hush money payment made to Michael Cohen.

Donald Trump is facing 34 counts of first-degree falsification under New York Penal Law Â§ 175.10, a felony charge. The prosecution alleges that Trump’s intent to defraud includes committing another crime or aiding in its commission. While Bragg alluded to potential violations of New York state and federal election laws, some legal experts argue that federal election law preempts state law, making it challenging for Bragg to rely solely on federal campaign finance statutes to elevate the charges to a felony.

Trump’s legal team, comprised of Susan Necheles, Todde Blanche, and Joseph Tacopina, recently filed a notice of removal, seeking to transfer the state prosecution to federal court. They claim the indictment is politically motivated, driven by Bragg’s disfavor of Trump’s actions and policies as President. Citing the Supreme Court’s decision in Trump v. Vance, they argue that federal courts have “protective jurisdiction” in cases where state prosecutors exhibit hostility towards a federal officer. However, it is worth noting that the issue of whether Â§1442 provides federal protective jurisdiction in such cases remains undecided by the Supreme Court.

  
What
Where


Trump’s legal team puts forth two main arguments to defend their client’s actions. Firstly, they contend that Cohen’s role extended beyond a mere reimbursement for the hush money payment to Stormy Daniels. Instead, they claim Cohen was engaged in legal work to address concerns related to potential conflicts of interest, corruption, and constitutional violations stemming from Trump’s business interests. However, Cohen and Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, have contradicted this assertion, raising doubts about its validity.

Don’t waste time scrolling through job postings. BCG Attorney Search has the best legal jobs in your area.

Secondly, Trump’s lawyers argue that the former president’s decision to retain Cohen as his personal attorney arose from his duties as President, thus invoking a federal defense to the charges. This argument suggests that Trump’s actions were within the scope of his official duties or closely associated with them. The defense’s case rests on establishing a connection between the hush money payment and Trump’s responsibilities as President.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The case was assigned to Judge Ronnie Abrams, an Obama appointee. However, she recused herself due to potential conflicts of interest, and Judge Alvin Hellerstein will now hear the case. Notably, Judge Hellerstein is also presiding over the state prosecution, which adds a level of complexity to the proceedings.

While the legal battle continues with the removal process, it is important to note that litigation over removal does not immediately halt the state prosecution. Both cases are expected to proceed in parallel for the foreseeable future, keeping Trump entangled in multiple legal fronts.



Donald Trump’s legal team is employing various tactics in their effort to challenge the state prosecution led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. The removal of the case to federal court and the defense’s arguments regarding the nature of the Cohen payoff have added complexity to the proceedings. As the legal battle unfolds, the outcome remains uncertain, and Trump inches closer to his goal of being involved in multiple court proceedings simultaneously.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-NC-Asheville

Full Time Associate Attorney Position Available Built on a dedication to helping others, this...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Southampton

Law Office of Gregory Javardian, LLC is looking to hire an attorney to handle real estate litigation...

Apply now

Litigation Paralegal

USA-NY-New York City

A busy, plaintiff\'s personal injury firm in midtown Manhattan is seeking a high-level paralegal wit...

Apply now

Oil & Gas Title Attorney

USA-TX-Houston

Description: Ray, Feighny & Hartle, PLLC, a Houston-based oil & gas, banking, and commercial real...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Criminal Defense Associate Attorney

USA-UT-Lehi

Lehi office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense associate attorney...

Apply Now

Offshore Energy and Marine Litigation Attorney

USA-LA-New Orleans

New Orleans office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an offshore energy and marine ...

Apply Now

Mass Tort Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a mass tort attorney with 5-9 ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Federal Trial Visual Aid Regulations Proposed by Judicial Committee
50
Legal News

Federal Trial Visual Aid Regulations Proposed by Judicial Committee
Unlocking Success in Construction and Materials Industry Acquisitions with Shearman & Sterling
52
Biglaw

Unlocking Success in Construction and Materials Industry Acquisitions with Shearman & Sterling
Holland & Knight Partners Recognized as Leaders in Nashville Post’s In Charge List
51
Biglaw

Holland & Knight Partners Recognized as Leaders in Nashville Post’s In Charge List
Greenberg Traurig: Pioneering Public Interest Law and Philanthropic Initiatives
53
Biglaw

Greenberg Traurig: Pioneering Public Interest Law and Philanthropic Initiatives
Greenberg Traurig’s Expansion in Charlotte: Welcomes Experienced Corporate Lawyer Matthew S. Davis as Of Counsel
54
Biglaw

Greenberg Traurig’s Expansion in Charlotte: Welcomes Experienced Corporate Lawyer Matthew S. Davis as Of Counsel
Unveiling the Elite Law Schools Dominating Federal Clerkship Placements – Is Your Alma Mater on the List?
64
Legal News

Unveiling the Elite Law Schools Dominating Federal Clerkship Placements – Is Your Alma Mater on the List?
Montana Law Professor Confirmed as Biden’s Newest 9th Circuit Judge by US Senate
43
Breaking News

Montana Law Professor Confirmed as Biden’s Newest 9th Circuit Judge by US Senate
Whistleblower Exposes Chief Justice Roberts’ Wife’s Lucrative Job, Generating $10M in Commissions
43
Legal News

Whistleblower Exposes Chief Justice Roberts’ Wife’s Lucrative Job, Generating $10M in Commissions
Faegre Drinker Honored as 2023 Law Firm of the Year by Philadelphia Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts Faegre-Drinker
47
Biglaw

Faegre Drinker Honored as 2023 Law Firm of the Year by Philadelphia Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts
Venable LLP Welcomes Back Entertainment Litigation Expert Michael Garfinkel as Partner in Los Angeles Office
50
Biglaw

Venable LLP Welcomes Back Entertainment Litigation Expert Michael Garfinkel as Partner in Los Angeles Office

Legal Career Resources

April 28, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Charisse Hines Law

Charisse Hines Law: A Law Firm with an Employee-Friendly Approach and Commitment to Business Ethics Charisse Hines Law: A Law Firm That Values Its Employees and Maintains High Ethical Standards “The most successful law firms are those that value their […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top