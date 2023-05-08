Home

Cravath Implements Layoffs, Reducing U.S. Legal Staff in London
Cravath, one of the leading law firms renowned for its prestigious status and generous compensation, has recently made the difficult decision to conduct layoffs. Even the wealthiest and most prestigious firms are not immune to the need for staffing adjustments in today’s legal landscape.

The news of Cravath’s layoffs emerged from its London office, where an undisclosed number of associates have been let go as part of the firm’s effort to reconfigure its staffing. Since its establishment in 1973, Cravath’s London office has primarily employed a U.S. finance team. However, earlier this year, the firm embarked on a strategic expansion plan by recruiting finance professionals qualified in England and Wales from Shearman & Sterling. This move aimed to enhance and diversify the firm’s practice areas.

RollOnFriday, a trusted source for legal industry insights, reported on the job cuts at Cravath’s London office. The firm’s repositioning has had unintended consequences for its U.S. lawyers in London, as some have been made redundant to make room for lawyers qualified in England and Wales. According to an anonymous source, Cravath allegedly terminated the entire class of 2021 and several other associates in London.

  
However, another source close to Cravath’s U.S. management refuted the claim that an entire year of associates was let go. Instead, they stated that the redundancies affected associate levels across the board. Cravath itself has chosen not to comment on the specific details of the layoffs. RollOnFriday also highlighted a statement from a management source, suggesting that the firm had made a “limited adjustment” to its associate ranks in London and eliminated a select number of positions.

Adjustments to personnel can be a difficult and uncertain process, and we hope those impacted find new opportunities that align with their professional goals. Cravath’s recent layoffs serve as a reminder that even prestigious firms face challenges and must adapt to evolving market demands. The legal industry continues to witness transformations, and firms are compelled to make strategic decisions to remain competitive.

