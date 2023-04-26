Lawyers

Supreme Conflict of Interest? CEO Buys Property from Justice Gorsuch After Confirmation
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Greenberg Traurig CEO Brian Duffy has come under scrutiny for purchasing a property co-owned by Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch just nine days after Gorsuch’s confirmation to the court in 2017.

According to a report by Politico, Duffy and his wife paid $1.825 million for the home in question, located on the Colorado River northwest of Denver. The property was co-owned by a limited liability company called the Walden Group, in which Gorsuch held a 20% interest.

Gorsuch disclosed in his financial disclosure forms that he made between $250,001 and $500,000 in income from the Walden Group, but did not disclose the reason for the income or identify the purchaser.

  
What
Where


Since the property purchase, Greenberg Traurig has been involved in at least 22 Supreme Court cases, including cases in which the firm filed an amicus brief.

Knowledge is power, and knowing your earning potential is no exception. Check out LawCrossing’s salary surveys to gain valuable insights.

Duffy stated that he sought approval from his firm’s ethics department before making the purchase, and that he has never argued a case before Gorsuch, nor has he ever met or spoken with him.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




However, Kedric Payne, director of ethics at the Campaign Legal Center, criticized Gorsuch for failing to disclose the name of the buyer and argued that the public has a right to know that justices comply fully with disclosure rules.

The purchase has raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest and the impartiality of Supreme Court justices.



Under federal law, Supreme Court justices are not subject to the same ethical requirements as other federal judges. However, they are expected to adhere to the Code of Conduct for United States Judges, which includes provisions for recusal when a justice’s impartiality might reasonably be questioned.

The Code also requires judges to disclose certain financial information, including sources of income, assets, and liabilities.

Critics argue that the Code does not go far enough to address conflicts of interest at the Supreme Court. Some have called for creating a formal ethics committee to oversee the conduct of Supreme Court justices and investigate potential conflicts of interest.

In recent years, the Supreme Court has faced increasing scrutiny over its handling of conflicts of interest. In 2019, Chief Justice John Roberts issued a statement defending the court’s handling of ethics issues after a series of high-profile cases involving potential conflicts of interest.

Roberts argued that the Code of Conduct provided “a comprehensive framework for addressing judicial ethics issues” and that the court took conflicts of interest seriously.

However, critics argue that the court’s current system for handling ethics issues is inadequate and that more needs to be done to ensure that the justices are held to the same ethical standards as other federal judges.

The controversy surrounding the property purchase by Duffy has reignited the debate over the need for stricter ethics rules at the Supreme Court. Some have called for greater transparency and disclosure requirements, while others argue for more robust enforcement mechanisms.

Ultimately, the fate of ethics reform at the Supreme Court may depend on the justices’ willingness to embrace greater transparency and accountability. As the court continues to grapple with high-stakes legal disputes, maintaining public trust in the judicial system’s integrity has never been more important.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Santa Ana

La Follette, Johnson, a prestigious litigation defense firm in business for over 50 years, specializ...

Apply now

Litigation Attorney (NYC or Westechester)

USA-NY-New York City

Congratulations, you passed the bar and started your career with a firm, now, come to the right firm...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-TX-Austin

Byrd Davis Alden & Henrichson, LLP - Austin Trial Lawyers - Est. 1959 We are Austin’s oldes...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-WA-Seattle

Description: Foster Law, PC is a fast-paced, team-oriented, established, and growing Workers\' Co...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Attorney

USA-CA-Encino

Encino office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an attorney with 5-7 years of litig...

Apply Now

Junior to Mid-level IP/Life Sciences Associate Attorney

USA-IL-Chicago

Chicago office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks junior to mid-level IP/life scienc...

Apply Now

Junior to Mid-level IP/Life Sciences Associate Attorney

USA-NC-Charlotte

Charlotte office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks junior to mid-level IP/life scie...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Paul Hastings Recruits Top Kirkland Partner to Revolutionize Investment Fund Practice
73
Breaking News

Paul Hastings Recruits Top Kirkland Partner to Revolutionize Investment Fund Practice
Bar Exam Pass Rates Plunge in New York, Florida, Texas, and Other States
68
Law Students

Bar Exam Pass Rates Plunge in New York, Florida, Texas, and Other States
American Bar Association Suffers Data Breach and Member Information Exposed to Third-Party aba
75
Breaking News

American Bar Association Suffers Data Breach and Member Information Exposed to Third-Party
Unveiling the Top Revenue Generating Law Firms: See Who Took the Crown for Profits per Lawyer and Equity Partner top generating
80
Legal News

Unveiling the Top Revenue Generating Law Firms: See Who Took the Crown for Profits per Lawyer and Equity Partner
US Law Firm O’Melveny Makes Rare London Hire with Top Gibson Dunn Finance Partner london hire
47
Legal News

US Law Firm O’Melveny Makes Rare London Hire with Top Gibson Dunn Finance Partner
Stanford Law Black Law Students Association Withdraws from Recruiting Following Federalist Society Event stanford law
63
Law Students

Stanford Law Black Law Students Association Withdraws from Recruiting Following Federalist Society Event
Former New York Cybersecurity Official Joins Mayer Brown Law Firm, Boosting Firm’s Capabilities mayer brown
51
Legal News

Former New York Cybersecurity Official Joins Mayer Brown Law Firm, Boosting Firm’s Capabilities
Liberal Judge Takes Over New York’s Judiciary: Meet the State’s New Chief Judge Rowan Wilson
48
Breaking News

Liberal Judge Takes Over New York’s Judiciary: Meet the State’s New Chief Judge
Massive Layoffs at Top Biglaw Firm: Associates and Staff Cut in Latest Downsizing Move layoffs
143
Breaking News

Massive Layoffs at Top Biglaw Firm: Associates and Staff Cut in Latest Downsizing Move
Suspended Lawyer Refusing to Comply with Ethics Orders Fined $100 Daily for Contempt contempt
120
Home

Suspended Lawyer Refusing to Comply with Ethics Orders Fined $100 Daily for Contempt

Legal Career Resources

April 25, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Landerholm, P.S

Landerholm, P.S.: A Law Firm Committed to Providing Expert Legal Services and a Positive Work Culture Landerholm, P.S. is a law firm located in Vancouver, WA, dedicated to providing expert legal services while fostering a positive work culture for its […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top