Legal Technology News

Dominion Defamation Trial Finally Proceeds Against Fox After Delay
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Fox News and its parent company, Fox Corporation, are accused of spreading false claims that Dominion Voting Systems’ machines were used to rig the 2020 US presidential election in favor of Democrat Joe Biden over Republican-then President Donald Trump. Dominion is seeking $1.6 billion in damages.

The trial has been described as a test of whether Fox’s coverage crossed the line between ethical journalism and the pursuit of ratings, as Dominion alleges and Fox denies. If the court finds that Fox knowingly spread false information or recklessly disregarded the truth, the standard of “actual malice” that Dominion must show to prevail in a defamation case, it could have far-reaching implications for the media landscape in the US.

Fox has argued that its coverage of the vote-rigging claims was inherently newsworthy and protected by the US Constitution’s First Amendment guarantee of press freedom. However, Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis rejected that argument in a ruling last month.

  
What
Where


The trial is one of the most closely watched US defamation cases in years, involving a leading cable news outlet with numerous conservative commentators. Rupert Murdoch, the chair of Fox Corp, is set to testify during the trial, along with a parade of Fox executives and on-air hosts, including Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Jeanine Pirro.

Discover your next great legal job opportunity – sign up for LawCrossing now.

The evidence to be presented in the trial includes recordings of Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s lawyer, saying in pre-taped Fox appearances that he did not have any evidence to back up Dominion’s false allegations of election rigging. The recordings were made by a former Fox producer named Abby Grossberg in her separate lawsuit against the network.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




On Wednesday, Judge Davis sanctioned Fox News, handing Dominion a fresh chance to gather evidence after Fox withheld records until the eve of the trial. Davis said he would also very likely tap an outside investigator to probe Fox’s late disclosure of the evidence and take whatever steps necessary to remedy the situation, which he described as troubling.

Fox has said the $1.6 billion in damages being sought by Dominion is unrealistic and based on flawed economic modeling. An expert report commissioned by Dominion attributed scores of lost contracts to Fox’s coverage, though much of the report remains under seal.



Fox claimed in filing on Sunday that Dominion had agreed to knock off more than $500 million of its damages claim. Fox’s filing cited a Friday email from a Dominion lawyer saying that Dominion would not pursue its lost profit claim at the trial. A Dominion spokesperson disputed that characterization on Monday, saying in an email that the company’s damages have not changed.

Dominion has said Fox’s conduct was damaging to American democracy and that the network must be held accountable. In contrast, Fox said on Friday that Dominion’s lawsuit was a threat to press freedom. The outcome of the trial could set a precedent for how news organizations report on contentious political issues in the future.

As the trial resumes with jury selection on Tuesday, all eyes will be on the outcome of this high-stakes legal battle between Dominion and Fox.

Related Items:, , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Attorney

USA-NC-Denver

The Deaton Law Firm, PLLC, a boutique business law firm located in the Lake Norman area, is searchin...

Apply now

Associate General Counsel/Investment Compliance Officer Job Posting

USA-IL-Chicago

Responsibilities The Associate General Counsel/Investment Compliance Officer is responsible for gen...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-TN-Knoxville

  Fulltime position for an attorney licensed in Tennessee. The primary practice areas are re...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-PA-Morton

Delaware County headquartered civil litigation boutique seeks associate w/0-2 yrs exp. Must have "fi...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Attorney

USA-CA-Encino

Encino office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an attorney with 5-7 years of litig...

Apply Now

Litigation Attorney

USA-PA-Plymouth Meeting

Plymouth Meeting office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a litigation attorney wit...

Apply Now

Trusts and Estates Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a trusts and estates attorney ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Lawyers on the Brink: Shocking NJ Report Reveals Alarming Mental Health Crisis in the Legal Profession lawyer brink
88
Law Students

Lawyers on the Brink: Shocking NJ Report Reveals Alarming Mental Health Crisis in the Legal Profession
Federal Circuit Chief Moore’s Bold Move to Remove Judge Newman from Seat – Here’s What Happened judge removal
103
Legal News

Federal Circuit Chief Moore’s Bold Move to Remove Judge Newman from Seat – Here’s What Happened
Federal Circuit Chief Moore Shocks Legal Community with Bold Move to Unseat Judge Newman judge
97
Legal News

Federal Circuit Chief Moore Shocks Legal Community with Bold Move to Unseat Judge Newman
Shearman & Sterling Implements Further Staff Reductions in Latest Cost-Cutting Move Shearman & Sterling
143
Breaking News

Shearman & Sterling Implements Further Staff Reductions in Latest Cost-Cutting Move
Lawyers Love Their Jobs, But Battle Stress: Shocking Survey Results Revealed stress
142
Law Life

Lawyers Love Their Jobs, But Battle Stress: Shocking Survey Results Revealed
Cooley Postpones Commencement of First-Year Associates in Unprecedented Move cooley
174
Legal News

Cooley Postpones Commencement of First-Year Associates in Unprecedented Move
Restructuring Partner with Akin Gump Transitions to Cleary after Many Years Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton
81
Legal News

Restructuring Partner with Akin Gump Transitions to Cleary after Many Years
Top Cravath Partner Defects to Rival Davis Polk After Just Two Years Cravath, Swaine & Moore
126
Biglaw

Top Cravath Partner Defects to Rival Davis Polk After Just Two Years
Twitter Enlists Top Skadden Lawyer Amidst High-Profile Legal Battle twitter
441
Legal News

Twitter Enlists Top Skadden Lawyer Amidst High-Profile Legal Battle
BigLaw Firm’s Confidential Data Exposed in Major Cyberattack on Vendor data breach
99
Legal Technology News

BigLaw Firm’s Confidential Data Exposed in Major Cyberattack on Vendor

Legal Career Resources

April 14, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Leventry, Haschak & Rodkey, L.L.C.

Leventry, Haschak & Rodkey, L.L.C: A Law Firm with a Positive Approach, Employee-Friendly Policies and Legal Expertise Leventry, Haschak & Rodkey, L.L.C. is a law firm based in Johnstown, Pennsylvania that offers clients a broad range of legal services. With […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top