Ropes & Gray, a leading global law firm, has announced that it has hired Jordan Altman as a partner in its New York office. Altman, a seasoned intellectual property transactions lawyer, joins the firm from Shearman & Sterling, where he was the global team leader of the IP transactions practice. Altman’s experience includes advising clients in various industries, including Dow Chemical, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Fenway Sports Group, Stone Point Capital, and Daimler AG.



Altman has been involved in numerous high-profile transactions, including Dow Chemical’s $130 billion merger with DuPont, which involved splitting the companies into three separate businesses. He also worked on Raytheon’s $110 billion merger with United Technologies Corp’s aerospace business. At Ropes & Gray, Altman will continue to work with companies and investors across industries on the IP and technology components of transactions.



Ropes & Gray has over 1,500 lawyers worldwide, including 500 in its New York office. Last month, the firm hired Ariel Deckelbaum, a mergers and acquisitions partner, from Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. The addition of Altman and Deckelbaum reflects Ropes & Gray’s continued commitment to expanding its capabilities in the transactional and IP areas.



Altman’s move to Ropes & Gray is the latest in a series of departures from Shearman & Sterling. The firm has seen a string of departures across different offices, particularly outside of the United States. Shearman recently elected a new leader and confirmed it would lay off an unspecified number of business professionals globally in a second round of cuts this year. Several big law firms have let go of attorneys and staff since late last year as the economy cools.

A Shearman spokesperson wished Altman well and stated that the firm’s IP transactions group continues to serve clients as “an important part of our global transactional practice.” Despite the departures, Shearman & Sterling remains a leading global law firm with a strong presence in the United States and abroad.



Altman’s move to Ropes & Gray reflects the ongoing demand for skilled and experienced transactional and IP lawyers. As companies seek to navigate an increasingly complex business landscape, they need legal advisors to help them structure and execute transactions that maximize value and minimize risk. Ropes & Gray’s continued investment in these areas positions the firm to meet the evolving needs of its clients and maintain its status as a leading global law firm.



