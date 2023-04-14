Biglaw

Ropes & Gray Expands in New York with Addition of IP Transactions Partner
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Ropes & Gray, a leading global law firm, has announced that it has hired Jordan Altman as a partner in its New York office. Altman, a seasoned intellectual property transactions lawyer, joins the firm from Shearman & Sterling, where he was the global team leader of the IP transactions practice. Altman’s experience includes advising clients in various industries, including Dow Chemical, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Fenway Sports Group, Stone Point Capital, and Daimler AG.

Altman has been involved in numerous high-profile transactions, including Dow Chemical’s $130 billion merger with DuPont, which involved splitting the companies into three separate businesses. He also worked on Raytheon’s $110 billion merger with United Technologies Corp’s aerospace business. At Ropes & Gray, Altman will continue to work with companies and investors across industries on the IP and technology components of transactions.

Ropes & Gray has over 1,500 lawyers worldwide, including 500 in its New York office. Last month, the firm hired Ariel Deckelbaum, a mergers and acquisitions partner, from Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. The addition of Altman and Deckelbaum reflects Ropes & Gray’s continued commitment to expanding its capabilities in the transactional and IP areas.

  
What
Where


Altman’s move to Ropes & Gray is the latest in a series of departures from Shearman & Sterling. The firm has seen a string of departures across different offices, particularly outside of the United States. Shearman recently elected a new leader and confirmed it would lay off an unspecified number of business professionals globally in a second round of cuts this year. Several big law firms have let go of attorneys and staff since late last year as the economy cools.

Connect with legal job recruiters who understand your needs – sign up for LawCrossing now.

A Shearman spokesperson wished Altman well and stated that the firm’s IP transactions group continues to serve clients as “an important part of our global transactional practice.” Despite the departures, Shearman & Sterling remains a leading global law firm with a strong presence in the United States and abroad.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Altman’s move to Ropes & Gray reflects the ongoing demand for skilled and experienced transactional and IP lawyers. As companies seek to navigate an increasingly complex business landscape, they need legal advisors to help them structure and execute transactions that maximize value and minimize risk. Ropes & Gray’s continued investment in these areas positions the firm to meet the evolving needs of its clients and maintain its status as a leading global law firm.



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Legal Assistant/Legal Secretary

USA-OH-Canton

Law office seeking full/part-time secretary to assist in areas of personal injury, workers’ co...

Apply now

Full-Time Nurse Case Manager

USA-TX-Houston

The Law Offices of Domingo Garcia in Houston is seeking a full-time nurse case manager to assist in ...

Apply now

Managing Family Law Attorney

USA-TX-San Antonio

Job Title: Family Law Attorney Location: San Antonio, Texas We are seeking a highly motivated ...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Grand Blanc

Description: Paul Scott of Paul Scott, Attorney at Law, PLLC is looking for an attorney with at l...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Litigation Attorney

USA-PA-Plymouth Meeting

Plymouth Meeting office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a litigation attorney wit...

Apply Now

Trusts and Estates Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a trusts and estates attorney ...

Apply Now

Labor and Employment Attorney

USA-NY-Binghamton

Binghamton office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks labor and employment attorney w...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Lawyers Love Their Jobs, But Battle Stress: Shocking Survey Results Revealed stress
124
Law Life

Lawyers Love Their Jobs, But Battle Stress: Shocking Survey Results Revealed
Cooley Postpones Commencement of First-Year Associates in Unprecedented Move cooley
158
Legal News

Cooley Postpones Commencement of First-Year Associates in Unprecedented Move
Top Cravath Partner Defects to Rival Davis Polk After Just Two Years Cravath, Swaine & Moore
102
Biglaw

Top Cravath Partner Defects to Rival Davis Polk After Just Two Years
Twitter Enlists Top Skadden Lawyer Amidst High-Profile Legal Battle twitter
412
Legal News

Twitter Enlists Top Skadden Lawyer Amidst High-Profile Legal Battle
BigLaw Firm’s Confidential Data Exposed in Major Cyberattack on Vendor data breach
92
Legal Technology News

BigLaw Firm’s Confidential Data Exposed in Major Cyberattack on Vendor
Johnson & Johnson Employs ‘Texas Two-Step’ Bankruptcy to Settle Talc Claims Again johnson & johnson
102
Legal News

Johnson & Johnson Employs ‘Texas Two-Step’ Bankruptcy to Settle Talc Claims Again
US Legal Job Market Sees First Decline in Six Months, Experts Weigh In on Implications market decline
100
Legal News

US Legal Job Market Sees First Decline in Six Months, Experts Weigh In on Implications
Shockwaves in the Legal Industry as Layoffs Surge Amidst Economic Slowdown economic slowdown
117
Legal News

Shockwaves in the Legal Industry as Layoffs Surge Amidst Economic Slowdown
Shocking: Goodwin Associates Lose Jobs After Visa Lottery Loss goodwin
136
Biglaw

Shocking: Goodwin Associates Lose Jobs After Visa Lottery Loss
Viral sensation: BigLaw associate’s call for 24/7 availability with “no exceptions, no excuses” availability
123
Legal News

Viral sensation: BigLaw associate’s call for 24/7 availability with “no exceptions, no excuses”

Legal Career Resources

April 14, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Leventry, Haschak & Rodkey, L.L.C.

Leventry, Haschak & Rodkey, L.L.C: A Law Firm with a Positive Approach, Employee-Friendly Policies and Legal Expertise Leventry, Haschak & Rodkey, L.L.C. is a law firm based in Johnstown, Pennsylvania that offers clients a broad range of legal services. With […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top