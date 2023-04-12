Law Life

Lawyers Love Their Jobs, But Battle Stress: Shocking Survey Results Revealed
A recent survey conducted by Law360 Pulse revealed that 83% of surveyed attorneys reported experiencing stress at least some of the time. However, despite this, 71% of lawyers said they would not switch careers even if given the chance. The survey also found that 15% of the lawyers surveyed worked more than 60 hours per week, with an additional 27% working between 51 to 60 hours per week. Furthermore, 17% of respondents expected to take only one week or less of vacation in 2023.

Despite these findings, 68% of lawyers said they were satisfied or very satisfied with their overall job, with 63% stating that they were satisfied or very satisfied with their compensation. The survey received responses from more than 1,300 lawyers, including 330 associates, 201 nonequity partners, 460 equity partners, and 125 counsel. Other lawyers in the survey held in-house and government positions.

The survey also identified evidence of a gender gap, with 31% of female lawyers reporting that their work-life balance had worsened in the past year compared to only 18% of male lawyers. Additionally, 28% of female lawyers reported being satisfied with opportunities for advancement at their firms compared to 35% of male lawyers. Only 60% of female lawyers had no student debt, compared to 75% of male lawyers. Furthermore, 46% of female lawyers reported feeling stressed most of the time, while only 28% of male lawyers reported the same.

  
The survey also revealed that 41% of female lawyers said they have personally encountered gender discrimination, compared to only 5% of male lawyers.

Looking for flexibility in your legal career? Search BCG Attorney Search for remote and part-time job opportunities.

The survey also asked lawyers to select up to three law firms they would choose based on reputation if they could work elsewhere. The top five firms mentioned in the survey were Latham & Watkins, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, Kirkland & Ellis, Sidley Austin, and Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, with 23, 16, 14, 12, and 12 mentions, respectively.

These findings paint a picture of a legal profession that, while often stressful, is still satisfying to many of the lawyers working within it. However, the survey also highlights a gender gap within the profession, with female lawyers often facing more challenges and discrimination than their male counterparts.



