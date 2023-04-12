Home

9th Circuit Dissenter Criticizes Federal Judge’s Generic Citations as ‘Rubberstamp’ Orders
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

A federal appeals judge has partially dissented in a case where a defendant was denied the opportunity to argue that his confession was coerced. US Circuit Judge Daniel P. Collins of the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco argued that the defendant should have been given a new chance to make the argument after the trial judge failed to discuss specifics in a “boilerplate order” that adopted a magistrate judge’s report. According to Collins, the federal judge had used identical boilerplate orders since March 2021, which was a concerning practice.

Collins stated that he was unaware of any circuit precedent that had ever upheld the use of unexplained orders that summarily adopt magistrate judges’ reports wholesale. The trial judge, US District Judge James A. Soto of the District of Arizona, was criticized for using boilerplate orders in ruling on objections to magistrate reports. Collins said that he had admonished Soto in February 2021 but to no avail. Less than two weeks later, Soto began using a new boilerplate order like the one in the case.

In the case, Demetrius Verardi Ramos was convicted of transporting, for profit, noncitizens who were in the United States illegally. Ramos argued that he had confessed because a Border Patrol agent had shown him a plastic bag with drugs and threatened to bring drug charges if he did not cooperate. His motion to suppress his confession was denied. The panel majority said that Soto had indicated that he reviewed the magistrate judge’s report de novo and that he was not obligated to analyze Ramos’ objections to the report.

  
What
Where


Collins argued that there were good reasons to suspect that the district judge’s order adopting the magistrate judge’s report was a 4Â½-page rubberstamp. Nearly all of the verbiage in the order was nonspecific to this case and consisted largely of citations addressing the legal framework for reviewing magistrate judges’ reports. Collins said that the only aspects related to this case were the names of the magistrate judge who filed the report and of the party who objected and the docket numbers of the parties’ filings.

BCG Attorney Search connects you with the best legal jobs in your area. Start your search today!

The defendant argued that his confession was coerced, but he was denied the opportunity to argue this point due to the boilerplate order used by the trial judge. Collins argued that the defendant should have been allowed to argue that his confession was coerced. He said there were good reasons to suspect that the district judge’s order adopting the magistrate judge’s report was a rubberstamp and that Soto had used nearly identical orders since March 2021.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The majority opinion, written by Judge John B. Owens, rejected Collins’ argument. Owens argued that the district court had no obligation to provide more analysis or case-specific reasoning when summarily adopting a magistrate judge’s report and recommendation, absent newly raised objections. Owens noted that the dissent had cited no caselaw from any court requiring the district court to provide more analysis.

In conclusion, the case highlights the controversy surrounding the use of boilerplate orders in the US judicial system. While the majority opinion defended the practice, the dissent argued that it was inappropriate for the trial judge to use identical orders that did not consider each case’s specifics. This case may have implications for using boilerplate orders in future cases, as it raises questions about whether they are appropriate in all circumstances.



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Paralegal Legal Assistant

USA-AZ-Tucson

Full-Time Benefits Offered 401K, Dental, Life, Medical, Vision Compensation $20 to $25 p...

Apply now

Medical Records/Billing Paralegal

USA-IL-Fairview Heights

The Law Office of Jerome, Salmi & Kopis, LLC, is seeking a full-time Medical Record/Billing Paralega...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-WA-Seattle

Fox Ballard is a premier Pacific Northwest civil litigation law firm with a focus on healthcare rela...

Apply now

Litigation Paralegal

USA-GA-Sandy Springs

Immediate position available for Litigation Paralegal with minimum three years of experience in...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Litigation Attorney

USA-PA-Plymouth Meeting

Plymouth Meeting office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a litigation attorney wit...

Apply Now

Trusts and Estates Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a trusts and estates attorney ...

Apply Now

Labor and Employment Attorney

USA-NY-Binghamton

Binghamton office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks labor and employment attorney w...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Cooley Postpones Commencement of First-Year Associates in Unprecedented Move cooley
84
Legal News

Cooley Postpones Commencement of First-Year Associates in Unprecedented Move
Top Cravath Partner Defects to Rival Davis Polk After Just Two Years Cravath, Swaine & Moore
76
Biglaw

Top Cravath Partner Defects to Rival Davis Polk After Just Two Years
Twitter Enlists Top Skadden Lawyer Amidst High-Profile Legal Battle twitter
356
Legal News

Twitter Enlists Top Skadden Lawyer Amidst High-Profile Legal Battle
Johnson & Johnson Employs ‘Texas Two-Step’ Bankruptcy to Settle Talc Claims Again johnson & johnson
92
Legal News

Johnson & Johnson Employs ‘Texas Two-Step’ Bankruptcy to Settle Talc Claims Again
US Legal Job Market Sees First Decline in Six Months, Experts Weigh In on Implications market decline
96
Legal News

US Legal Job Market Sees First Decline in Six Months, Experts Weigh In on Implications
Shockwaves in the Legal Industry as Layoffs Surge Amidst Economic Slowdown economic slowdown
106
Legal News

Shockwaves in the Legal Industry as Layoffs Surge Amidst Economic Slowdown
Shocking: Goodwin Associates Lose Jobs After Visa Lottery Loss goodwin
121
Biglaw

Shocking: Goodwin Associates Lose Jobs After Visa Lottery Loss
Viral sensation: BigLaw associate’s call for 24/7 availability with “no exceptions, no excuses” availability
112
Legal News

Viral sensation: BigLaw associate’s call for 24/7 availability with “no exceptions, no excuses”
Fast Food Feud: Chipotle Takes Legal Action Against Sweetgreen for Stealing ‘Chipotle Chicken’ Bowl CHIPOTLE
90
Public Interest

Fast Food Feud: Chipotle Takes Legal Action Against Sweetgreen for Stealing ‘Chipotle Chicken’ Bowl
Former District Attorney Disbarred for Unprecedented Mass Dismissal of Hundreds of Cases and Drastic Reduction in Services MASS DISMISSAL
197
Legal News

Former District Attorney Disbarred for Unprecedented Mass Dismissal of Hundreds of Cases and Drastic Reduction in Services

Legal Career Resources

April 12, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Wilshire Law Firm

Wilshire Law Firm: Providing Compassionate Legal Representation with a Strong Emphasis on Employee Growth and Development Wilshire Law Firm: Empowering Employees with a Focus on Compassionate Legal Representation Wilshire Law Firm is a full-service law firm based in Los Angeles, […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top