Breaking News

Senate Democrats Call for Chief Justice Investigation into Justice Thomas’ Lavish Trips
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

All Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee have called on Chief Justice John Roberts to investigate undisclosed luxury trips that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas accepted from a wealthy Republican donor. The committee would soon hold a hearing on the court’s ethical standards.

The senators, led by Chairman Dick Durbin, said in a letter to Roberts that the panel “has a role to play in ensuring that the nation’s highest court does not have the federal judiciary’s lowest ethical standards.” They also asked Roberts to adopt a code of conduct that would subject the justices to the standards now applied to lower courts. They vowed to consider legislation to resolve the issue if the Supreme Court does not act independently.

A ProPublica report last week detailed gifts of trips on jets and private yachts, as well as luxury accommodations, accepted by Thomas over two decades from Dallas real estate magnate Harlan Crow but never reported. The gifts included a 2019 “island hopping” vacation with costs that “could have exceeded $500,000,” along with travel to California’s Bohemian Grove retreat for men and Crow’s East Texas ranch.

  
What
Where


Thomas issued a one-paragraph statement last Friday defending himself, saying he’d sought guidance from colleagues and others in the judiciary early in his 32-year tenure on the Supreme Court. He said he was “advised that this sort of personal hospitality from close personal friends, who did not have business before the court, was not reportable.”

Take action now and submit your resume to LawCrossing for access to thousands of available jobs!

Critics of the justice insist that the lack of reporting ran afoul of a Watergate-era law requiring justices and other federal officials to disclose most gifts they receive and that stricter rules for the justices are needed. The nine justices of the Supreme Court are the only federal judges who aren’t formally bound by a code of conduct.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Roberts has not embraced the idea of the court taking action. In a 2011 year-end Supreme Court report, he said, “The court has had no reason to adopt the Code of Conduct as its definitive source of ethical guidance.” Senate Democrats have suggested legislation could come, but its prospects would be doubtful. Republicans have been silent recently about the matter, and at least nine Senate Republicans would have to back legislation for it to proceed to the floor in that chamber. Republicans control the House.

The potential legal and ethical implications of Thomas’ acceptance of gifts from Crow could be significant. If it’s determined that Thomas violated the law, he could face fines or impeachment. Even if he didn’t break the law, his acceptance of lavish gifts from a donor with interest in the court’s decisions raises questions about the impartiality of the court and the need for stronger ethical standards.



The fact that Thomas never reported the gifts is also troubling, suggesting a lack of transparency and accountability. If justices aren’t required to report gifts and other financial interests, it’s difficult for the public to know if they have conflicts of interest that could affect their decisions.

Overall, the situation with Justice Thomas and his acceptance of gifts highlights the need for stronger ethical standards and greater transparency in the federal judiciary. The Supreme Court is the final arbiter of the law in the United States, and its decisions have far-reaching consequences for the country and its citizens. The court’s justices must be held to the highest standards of ethical behavior and are accountable to the public they serve.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Legal Assistant - Personal Injury & Wrongful Death

USA-FL-Fort Myers

We are seeking a Legal Assistant to become a part of our Personal Injury team. We offer competitive ...

Apply now

Legal Secretary

USA-TX-Fort Worth

idance from attorneys and paralegals Qualifications: Organizational skills and communicat...

Apply now

Family Law Attorney

USA-TX-Fort Worth

Family Law Attorney Wanted   A premier family law firm in Fort Worth is growing, and we a...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-OH-Cleveland

Growing Ohio real estate law firm is looking for an associate attorney to join our dynamic and engag...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Litigation Attorney

USA-PA-Plymouth Meeting

Plymouth Meeting office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a litigation attorney wit...

Apply Now

Trusts and Estates Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a trusts and estates attorney ...

Apply Now

Labor and Employment Attorney

USA-NY-Binghamton

Binghamton office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks labor and employment attorney w...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Twitter Enlists Top Skadden Lawyer Amidst High-Profile Legal Battle twitter
166
Legal News

Twitter Enlists Top Skadden Lawyer Amidst High-Profile Legal Battle
Shockwaves in the Legal Industry as Layoffs Surge Amidst Economic Slowdown economic slowdown
102
Legal News

Shockwaves in the Legal Industry as Layoffs Surge Amidst Economic Slowdown
Shocking: Goodwin Associates Lose Jobs After Visa Lottery Loss goodwin
113
Biglaw

Shocking: Goodwin Associates Lose Jobs After Visa Lottery Loss
Viral sensation: BigLaw associate’s call for 24/7 availability with “no exceptions, no excuses” availability
106
Legal News

Viral sensation: BigLaw associate’s call for 24/7 availability with “no exceptions, no excuses”
Former District Attorney Disbarred for Unprecedented Mass Dismissal of Hundreds of Cases and Drastic Reduction in Services MASS DISMISSAL
194
Legal News

Former District Attorney Disbarred for Unprecedented Mass Dismissal of Hundreds of Cases and Drastic Reduction in Services
Gunderson, Silicon Valley Law Firm, Announces Layoffs of Attorneys Across Multiple Offices LAYOFF
121
Legal News

Gunderson, Silicon Valley Law Firm, Announces Layoffs of Attorneys Across Multiple Offices
Lawyers Humiliated in Court: Forced to Hold ‘Please See Me’ Signs After Major Failure HEARING
121
Lawyers

Lawyers Humiliated in Court: Forced to Hold ‘Please See Me’ Signs After Major Failure
Score Decreases Observed in February Bar Exam for Both First-Time Test-Takers and Repeaters BAR EXAM
170
Law Students

Score Decreases Observed in February Bar Exam for Both First-Time Test-Takers and Repeaters
Kirkland & Ellis Implements Associate Layoffs in Multiple US Locations Kirkland & Ellis
791
Breaking News

Kirkland & Ellis Implements Associate Layoffs in Multiple US Locations
Cadwalader Partner Steps Down to Represent Trump in Manhattan DA’s Criminal Case Todd Blanche
141
Legal News

Cadwalader Partner Steps Down to Represent Trump in Manhattan DA’s Criminal Case

Legal Career Resources

April 7, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Cox Law Group Inc

Cox Law Group Inc: A Law Firm with Excellent Work Culture, Employee-Friendly Policies and Customer-Centric Legal Expertise Cox Law Group Inc offers clients a wide range of legal services. With a focus on medi-cal planning, trust administration, and conservatorship, the […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top