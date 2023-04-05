Kansas Senate Approves Bill Defining Sex Based on Biological Sex at Birth

On Tuesday, the Kansas Senate passed a bill that contains several measures that are deemed anti-transgender. The bill defines a person’s “biological sex” as their sex at birth, either male or female. The bill further explains that a “female” is a person who is biologically designed to produce ova, and a “male” is a person who is biologically designed to fertilize a female’s ova.



Moreover, the bill states that separate accommodations based on biological sex are not unequal. It also asserts that laws and regulations that differentiate between sexes are subject to intermediate constitutional scrutiny, which prohibits discrimination based on sex but allows for distinctions when they are substantially related to governmental objectives. The bill contends that the state of Kansas has an essential objective in protecting the health, safety, and privacy of individuals, which is substantially related to distinctions between the sexes in areas such as athletics, prisons or other detention facilities, domestic violence shelters, rape crisis centers, locker rooms, restrooms, and other areas where biology, safety, or privacy are implicated.



The bill’s passage sets the stage for sex-based distinctions within currently contested spaces for transgender individuals nationwide. In March, West Virginia moved to exclude transgender athletes from sports, and in February, a Florida court upheld a ban on transgender students using gender-affirming bathrooms.



The bill is presented as “establishing the bill of women’s rights,” but critics argue that its provisions attack transgender, gender-nonconforming, and intersex individuals. While Governor Laura Kelly is expected to veto the bill, the 28-12 senate vote will likely override the veto.

The bill’s passage and subsequent implementation would have severe implications for transgender individuals in Kansas, particularly in areas where sex-based distinctions are enforced, such as prisons, athletics, and restrooms. Transgender individuals would be forced to use the restroom that corresponds with their biological sex at birth, regardless of their gender identity. They would also be barred from participating in sports that align with their gender identity, which could negatively impact their physical health and well-being.



The bill’s provisions could also have negative implications for gender-nonconforming and intersex individuals, who may not fit neatly into binary categories of male or female. These individuals may face increased discrimination and exclusion in areas where sex-based distinctions are enforced.



Furthermore, the bill’s passage sends a harmful message to transgender individuals in Kansas and nationwide. It reinforces the notion that transgender individuals are not valid or deserve equal treatment under the law. It also contributes to a culture of fear and hostility towards transgender individuals, which can have serious mental health consequences.



Opponents of the bill argue that it is unnecessary and harmful. They argue that transgender individuals are already subject to discrimination and exclusion in many areas of society and that this bill would only exacerbate those issues. They also argue that the bill is based on a flawed understanding of biology and that gender identity is a complex and nuanced issue that cannot be reduced to a binary definition of biological sex.



In conclusion, the passage of this bill in Kansas is a concerning development for transgender individuals and their allies. It represents a step backward in fighting transgender rights and reinforces harmful stereotypes and biases. Opponents of the bill must continue to speak out against it and work towards creating a more inclusive and equitable society for all individuals, regardless of their gender identity.



