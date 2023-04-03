Legal Technology News

Apple Reverses $502 Million Verdict in VirnetX Patent Infringement Case
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Apple Inc has won a long-running legal battle against patent licensing company VirnetX Inc over internet privacy technology. On Friday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit overturned a $502 million verdict for VirnetX, ruling that the verdict could not stand after the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board canceled the virtual private network (VPN) patents VirnetX had accused Apple of infringing. The ruling followed the Federal Circuit’s Thursday decision to uphold a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office tribunal’s finding that the patents were invalid.

The legal battle between Apple and VirnetX has been ongoing for 13 years, involving multiple trials and appeals. The latest ruling overturns the 2020 verdict in which an East Texas jury awarded VirnetX $502 million after finding that Apple had infringed on the patents in the Federal Circuit cases. In 2016, VirnetX also won a $302 million verdict against Apple in East Texas, which was later increased to $440 million, over related allegations that Apple had used its internet-security technology in features like FaceTime video calls.

Both Apple and VirnetX have yet to comment on the latest ruling. The legal dispute centered on four VPN patents that VirnetX claimed Apple had infringed upon. The patents were related to establishing secure communications links over the internet. VirnetX had also accused Apple of infringing upon patents related to Apple’s iMessage and FaceTime services.

  
What
Where


The latest ruling is a significant victory for Apple, embroiled in several high-profile legal battles in recent years. The company faces antitrust investigations and lawsuits from regulators and competitors over its App Store policies and fees. The ruling also underscores the ongoing debate over patent law and the role of patents in incentivizing innovation and protecting intellectual property.

Take action now and submit your resume to LawCrossing for access to thousands of available jobs!

The legal battle between Apple and VirnetX is unlikely to be the last dispute over patent infringement in the tech industry. As companies continue innovating and developing new technologies, disputes over intellectual property rights will likely become increasingly common. In this context, the role of patent law and the importance of striking a balance between protecting innovation and promoting competition will continue to be hotly debated.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Lawyer

USA-CA-Woodland Hills

AV rated law firm in Woodland Hills, CA with an an emphasis in real estate, homowner association rep...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Torrance

Small Torrance plaintiff personal injury/litigation law firm seeking full time associate attorney. M...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Newport Beach

Evans Fears & Schuttert LLP, a litigation firm that specializes in high stakes trials (www.efstriall...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Pasadena

Job Summary Flores Ryan, LLP specializes in handling construction transactions and litigation for...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Junior to Mid-level IP/Life Sciences Associate Attorney

USA-IL-Chicago

Chicago office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks junior to mid-level IP/life scienc...

Apply Now

Junior to Mid-level IP/Life Sciences Associate Attorney

USA-NC-Charlotte

Charlotte office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks junior to mid-level IP/life scie...

Apply Now

Junior to Mid-level IP/Life Sciences Associate Attorney

USA-GA-Atlanta

Atlanta office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks junior to mid-level IP/life scienc...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Financial Struggles Plague Biglaw Firms in New York in the Past Year Financial Struggle
63
Biglaw

Financial Struggles Plague Biglaw Firms in New York in the Past Year
Latham & Watkins Recruits Antitrust Partner from Linklaters in London Latham & Watkins
45
Biglaw

Latham & Watkins Recruits Antitrust Partner from Linklaters in London
Morgan & Morgan Firm Refuses to Compromise with Insurance Carriers on Continuances and Courtesies Morgan & Morgan
42
Biglaw

Morgan & Morgan Firm Refuses to Compromise with Insurance Carriers on Continuances and Courtesies
Squire Patton Boggs Collaborates with Saudi Law Firm to Establish Riyadh Office collaboration
42
Legal News

Squire Patton Boggs Collaborates with Saudi Law Firm to Establish Riyadh Office
Law Schools React to U.S. News Rankings Shake-Up with Heightened Analysis rankings
75
Law Students

Law Schools React to U.S. News Rankings Shake-Up with Heightened Analysis
BigLaw Partner’s Deception Exposed: Lies to Keep Luxe Home and Aston Martin in Bankruptcy Case deception
52
Biglaw

BigLaw Partner’s Deception Exposed: Lies to Keep Luxe Home and Aston Martin in Bankruptcy Case
Massive $480 Million SPAC Deal Derails: White & Case Settles in Unprecedented Settlement White & Case
75
Biglaw

Massive $480 Million SPAC Deal Derails: White & Case Settles in Unprecedented Settlement
New York Law Firm Settles for $200K in Landmark Data Breach Case data breach
48
Legal News

New York Law Firm Settles for $200K in Landmark Data Breach Case
WilmerHale’s Latest Hire Signals Aggressive State AG Enforcement Push wilmerhale
44
Biglaw

WilmerHale’s Latest Hire Signals Aggressive State AG Enforcement Push
Latham Lawyer’s Unconventional Route to US Supreme Court Sends Shockwaves Through Legal World samir deger-sen
81
Breaking News

Latham Lawyer’s Unconventional Route to US Supreme Court Sends Shockwaves Through Legal World

Legal Career Resources

April 3, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Stone Kalfus LLP

Stone Kalfus LLP: Your Trusted Legal Partner for Employee-Friendly Practices, Legal Expertise, and Good Business Ethics Stone Kalfus LLP: Your Trusted Legal Partner At Stone Kalfus LLP, they understand that legal matters can be complex and overwhelming for businesses. That’s […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top