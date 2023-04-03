Apple Reverses $502 Million Verdict in VirnetX Patent Infringement Case

Apple Inc has won a long-running legal battle against patent licensing company VirnetX Inc over internet privacy technology. On Friday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit overturned a $502 million verdict for VirnetX, ruling that the verdict could not stand after the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board canceled the virtual private network (VPN) patents VirnetX had accused Apple of infringing. The ruling followed the Federal Circuit’s Thursday decision to uphold a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office tribunal’s finding that the patents were invalid.



The legal battle between Apple and VirnetX has been ongoing for 13 years, involving multiple trials and appeals. The latest ruling overturns the 2020 verdict in which an East Texas jury awarded VirnetX $502 million after finding that Apple had infringed on the patents in the Federal Circuit cases. In 2016, VirnetX also won a $302 million verdict against Apple in East Texas, which was later increased to $440 million, over related allegations that Apple had used its internet-security technology in features like FaceTime video calls.



Both Apple and VirnetX have yet to comment on the latest ruling. The legal dispute centered on four VPN patents that VirnetX claimed Apple had infringed upon. The patents were related to establishing secure communications links over the internet. VirnetX had also accused Apple of infringing upon patents related to Apple’s iMessage and FaceTime services.



The latest ruling is a significant victory for Apple, embroiled in several high-profile legal battles in recent years. The company faces antitrust investigations and lawsuits from regulators and competitors over its App Store policies and fees. The ruling also underscores the ongoing debate over patent law and the role of patents in incentivizing innovation and protecting intellectual property.

The legal battle between Apple and VirnetX is unlikely to be the last dispute over patent infringement in the tech industry. As companies continue innovating and developing new technologies, disputes over intellectual property rights will likely become increasingly common. In this context, the role of patent law and the importance of striking a balance between protecting innovation and promoting competition will continue to be hotly debated.



