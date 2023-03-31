Biglaw

Morgan & Morgan Firm Refuses to Compromise with Insurance Carriers on Continuances and Courtesies
Personal injury law firm Morgan & Morgan has taken a strong stance against insurance carriers following the recent signing of a tort reform measure into law by Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. The firm’s Chief Operating Officer, Reuven Moskowitz, issued an internal memo on March 24 stating that the firm will not agree to continuances, extensions, or other courtesies in response to any request from insurance carriers. This memo was sent to all of the firm’s attorneys, with the message being clear that the firm will not give any ground to insurance carriers in the future.

Morgan & Morgan’s Managing Partner, Matt Morgan, forwarded the memo to the ABA Journal in response to a request for comment. He also shared a second memo with the publication in which he emphasized the importance of observing the rules of professional conduct. In this memo, Morgan noted that while the firm is taking a hard line against insurance carriers, it is essential that all attorneys follow the rules of professional conduct and civil procedure in their state to the letter.

The original memo, published by Above the Law and Florida Politics, clarifies that the firm will not grant any extensions or continuances moving forward. This policy will apply to all cases filed before March and any cases that may be filed in the future. The memo emphasizes that this is a blanket rule, and under no circumstances will the firm agree to any request to extend deadlines or grant continuances.

  
Morgan & Morgan is a personal injury law firm that works exclusively for the people. The memo states that the firm will not be extending any courtesies to the insurance industry, which it sees as the enemy. This firm is committed to helping vulnerable people and recovering the money owed to them as quickly as possible. The firm believes that insurance companies drag out cases for as long as possible to maximize their profits from investing the money they owe to clients in the markets. By delaying justice for their clients, attorneys may be helping the insurance companies profit at the clients’ expense.

Time to fill a position? BCG Attorney Search can help you find the perfect candidate.

The tort reform measure signed by Governor DeSantis repeals the one-way attorney fee provision that allowed plaintiffs to recover reasonable attorney fees when they received any award. The law also eliminates Florida’s comparative negligence rule, which allowed plaintiffs to recover damages even if they were primarily at fault. Under the new law, plaintiffs who are more than 50% at fault cannot recover damages. Additionally, the statute of limitations for injury cases has been shortened from four to two years.

Governor DeSantis said he signed the tort reform bill to stop Florida from becoming a “judicial hellhole.” However, personal injury attorneys like those at Morgan & Morgan are concerned that these reforms will make it harder for injured parties to receive the compensation they deserve. By taking a hard line against insurance carriers, Morgan & Morgan is making it clear that it will not let these reforms negatively impact their clients.

In summary, signing the tort reform bill into law has led Morgan & Morgan to take a firm stance against insurance carriers. The firm will not be granting any extensions or continuances moving forward and will not be extending any courtesies to the insurance industry. The new law includes several provisions that could make it harder for plaintiffs to recover damages in injury cases. Still, personal injury attorneys like those at Morgan & Morgan are committed to fighting for their client’s rights.



