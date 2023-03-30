Breaking News

BigLaw Firm Files $30M Lawsuit Seeking COVID-19 Rent Abatement
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Crowell & Moring, a law firm based in Washington D.C., has filed a lawsuit against TREA 1001 Pennsylvania Avenue Trust, the owner of its office building, seeking a rent reduction and interest totaling $30 million. The law firm claims that it is entitled to the reduction and interest because of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government orders that interfered with its use of the property, which amounted to a force majeure event.

The lawsuit, filed on March 10, 2023, argues that the executive orders in the District of Columbia restricted public gatherings and directed businesses to enable employees to work from home. As a result, the law firm was forced to cease normal business operations from the premises. Its use was restricted to having specific personnel access the premises minimally, such as collecting mail.

The law firm claims it is entitled to a 98% abatement of rent paid for a little more than one year, which amounts to $30 million in overpaid rent and prejudgment interest. The lawsuit argues that a separate “unavoidable delay” provision in the lease does not apply to the law firm’s rights to a rent reduction. That provision says that when a period is prescribed for action to be taken by the landlord or tenant, other than the payment of money, a party is not responsible for delays because of strikes, riots, acts of God, shortages of labor or materials, war, governmental laws, regulations or restrictions, or any other cause of any kind that is beyond the reasonable control of a party.

  
What
Where


The lawsuit states that “the unavoidable delay provision provides only that Crowell & Moring may not cite the provision itself as a basis to avoid rent” and that this is not the case here. The defendant in the suit is the property owner, the TREA 1001 Pennsylvania Avenue Trust.

Trust BCG Attorney Search to connect you with top legal employers in your area. Search now!

A TREA 1001 Pennsylvania Avenue Trust spokesperson told Reuters that it will “vigorously defend against this meritless action.” Other firms, such as Jenner & Block and Schulte Roth & Zabel, have also filed suits seeking COVID-19-related rent abatements. According to Reuters, Jenner settled the rent dispute in September 2021, while a trial in the Schulte case is pending.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




In summary, Crowell & Moring has filed a lawsuit against its landlord seeking a $30 million rent reduction and interest, claiming that the COVID-19 pandemic and related government orders amounted to a force majeure event that interfered with its use of the property. The lawsuit argues that a separate “unavoidable delay” provision in the lease does not apply to the law firm’s rights to a rent reduction. The defendant in the suit is the property owner, the TREA 1001 Pennsylvania Avenue Trust, which said it will “vigorously defend against this meritless action.”



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Lawyer

USA-CA-Woodland Hills

AV rated law firm in Woodland Hills, CA with an an emphasis in real estate, homowner association rep...

Apply now

Litigation Associate

USA-CA-Cupertino

We are actively seeking to hire a litigation associate with at least 4 years of experience in genera...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Attorney (Hybrid remote)

USA-NY-White Plains

Job details Salary $85,000 - $185,000 a year Job Type Full-time Qualifications ...

Apply now

Litigation Attorney

USA-FL-Boca Raton

TITLE: Litigation Attorney (Personal Injury) SALARY: Starts at $90k-130k JD: Looking to hire a...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Woodland Hills

Woodland Hills office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with ...

Apply Now

Associate Attorney

USA-MA-Braintree

Braintree office of our client seeks associate attorney with 1-5 years of experience in civil litiga...

Apply Now

Criminal Defense Attorney

USA-NC-Raleigh

Raleigh office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense attorney with 1...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Latham Lawyer’s Unconventional Route to US Supreme Court Sends Shockwaves Through Legal World samir deger-sen
62
Breaking News

Latham Lawyer’s Unconventional Route to US Supreme Court Sends Shockwaves Through Legal World
Law firm Crowell fights back against pandemic losses, sues for $30 million in unpaid rent Crowell
128
Biglaw

Law firm Crowell fights back against pandemic losses, sues for $30 million in unpaid rent
Cadwalader Loses Top Structured Finance Partners to Winston in NY and Dallas CLEARY GOTTLIEB
57
Legal News

Cadwalader Loses Top Structured Finance Partners to Winston in NY and Dallas
Cleary Gottlieb’s Latest UK Hire Sends Shockwaves Through Legal World: Linklaters Partner Joins Forces cleary gottlieb
72
Biglaw

Cleary Gottlieb’s Latest UK Hire Sends Shockwaves Through Legal World: Linklaters Partner Joins Forces
Shock survey reveals most lawyers shunning game-changing AI technology
91
Home

Shock survey reveals most lawyers shunning game-changing AI technology
Shocking Allegations: Former Associate Uploaded 7,900 Documents to External Dropbox Before Quitting, Littler Reveals upload
94
Lawyers

Shocking Allegations: Former Associate Uploaded 7,900 Documents to External Dropbox Before Quitting, Littler Reveals
Jenner & Block Bolsters Legal Roster with Key Hire from Student-Housing Giant jenner & block
88
Breaking News

Jenner & Block Bolsters Legal Roster with Key Hire from Student-Housing Giant
86-Year-Old Lawyer Gets Away with Groping Multiple Clients Despite Clear Video Evidence groping
86
Legal Ethics

86-Year-Old Lawyer Gets Away with Groping Multiple Clients Despite Clear Video Evidence
J&J’s Shocking Move: Supreme Court Review Sought for Bankruptcy of Unit – What Happens Next? johnson&johnson
165
Public Interest

J&J’s Shocking Move: Supreme Court Review Sought for Bankruptcy of Unit – What Happens Next?
Stanford Law Dean Reveals Shocking Leave of Official Who Publicly Admonished Judge During Speech stanford law school
113
Law Students

Stanford Law Dean Reveals Shocking Leave of Official Who Publicly Admonished Judge During Speech

Legal Career Resources

March 24, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Sholes & Miller, LLP

Sholes & Miller, LLP: Your Trusted Partner for Employee-Friendly Practices, Legal Expertise, and Good Business Ethics Sholes & Miller, LLP: Your Trusted Legal Partner At Sholes & Miller, LLP, we understand that legal matters can be complex and overwhelming for […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top