Laugh Out Loud with the Best Legal Joke of the Day – Legal Humor to Brighten Your Day!

Legal Joke of the Day
“You seem to have more than the average share of intelligence for a man of your background,” sneered the lawyer at a witness on the stand.


“If I wasn’t under oath, I’d return the compliment,” replied the witness.

  
EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Latham Lawyer's Unconventional Route to US Supreme Court Sends Shockwaves Through Legal World
Law firm Crowell fights back against pandemic losses, sues for $30 million in unpaid rent
Cleary Gottlieb's Latest UK Hire Sends Shockwaves Through Legal World: Linklaters Partner Joins Forces
Stanford Law's Federalist Society Event Falls Flat: Associate Dean Deems Exchange Unproductive
Shock survey reveals most lawyers shunning game-changing AI technology
Shocking Allegations: Former Associate Uploaded 7,900 Documents to External Dropbox Before Quitting, Littler Reveals
Jenner & Block Bolsters Legal Roster with Key Hire from Student-Housing Giant
86-Year-Old Lawyer Gets Away with Groping Multiple Clients Despite Clear Video Evidence
J&J's Shocking Move: Supreme Court Review Sought for Bankruptcy of Unit – What Happens Next?
Stanford Law Dean Reveals Shocking Leave of Official Who Publicly Admonished Judge During Speech
