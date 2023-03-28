Legal News

Revolutionizing Legal Education: Online Law School Aims to Qualify for Indiana Bar Exam
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Concord Law School at Purdue University Global has applied for a rule change from the Indiana Supreme Court allowing its graduates to sit for the state’s bar exam. If approved, Indiana would become the second state to allow graduates from online law schools to take the bar exam, following California, which currently allows it. In Indiana and other states, law students must first graduate from a law school accredited by the American Bar Association (ABA), which requires brick-and-mortar campuses. However, online legal education has gained popularity since the COVID-19 pandemic. Over a dozen ABA-accredited law schools now offer primarily online Juris Doctor (JD) programs in addition to traditional in-person programs. In 2021, St. Mary’s University School of Law in San Antonio became the first ABA-accredited law school to be approved to offer a fully online JD degree, allowing its graduates to take the bar in any state.

Purdue law dean Martin Pritikin has stated that allowing its law graduates to take the bar in Indiana will improve access to justice in the state by making legal education more accessible to individuals living in rural and underserved areas. He said that “for people who live in the farther corners of the state, they don’t have to move or commute to the law school. They can stay where they are and serve their communities.”

In 2022, the Indiana Supreme Court established a working group to review Purdue’s proposed rule change but needed help to reach a consensus. In a February report, the working group stated that the online law school’s relative affordability and diverse student population were factors weighing in favor of the rule change. However, the group also noted that the online law school is not as selective as the state’s three ABA-accredited law schools and that its graduates might drive down the state’s bar pass rate. The proposed rule change would cover only schools based in Indiana or part of an Indiana university, and Purdue is the only online law school to meet that criteria. Purdue acquired Concord Law School in 2017.

  
What
Where


If the rule change is approved, it will help individuals living in rural areas or unable to attend traditional brick-and-mortar law schools due to work or family obligations. It could also benefit the legal industry, which currently faces a shortage of attorneys in rural areas. However, opponents of the change argue that online law schools lack the necessary resources to provide a comprehensive legal education and that graduates may not be adequately prepared to practice law.

Trust BCG Attorney Search to connect you with top legal employers in your area. Search now!

While the debate over whether online law schools should be accredited by the ABA and allowed to take the bar exam continues, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the trend toward online legal education. It remains to be seen whether other states will follow California and Indiana’s lead in allowing graduates from online law schools to sit for the bar exam.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Legal Assistant

USA-MS-Oxford

We\'re looking for a personable and detail-oriented professional to join our team. The ideal candida...

Apply now

Associate Attorney- Family Law

USA-FL-Coral Springs

Scott J Brook PA is looking for a full-time Associate Attorney with at least 3 years of Family Law e...

Apply now

Attorney, Insurance Coverage

USA-CA-San Diego

Position Summary: Robertson & Associates, APC, a small, well-established AV-rated and Best̵...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-LA-Metairie

Job details Salary $80,000 - $110,000 a year Job Type Full-time Part-time Contract...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Woodland Hills

Woodland Hills office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with ...

Apply Now

Associate Attorney

USA-MA-Braintree

Braintree office of our client seeks associate attorney with 1-5 years of experience in civil litiga...

Apply Now

Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Sacramento

Sacramento office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a litigation associate attorney...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Law firm Crowell fights back against pandemic losses, sues for $30 million in unpaid rent Crowell
98
Biglaw

Law firm Crowell fights back against pandemic losses, sues for $30 million in unpaid rent
Shocking Allegations: Former Associate Uploaded 7,900 Documents to External Dropbox Before Quitting, Littler Reveals upload
72
Lawyers

Shocking Allegations: Former Associate Uploaded 7,900 Documents to External Dropbox Before Quitting, Littler Reveals
Jenner & Block Bolsters Legal Roster with Key Hire from Student-Housing Giant jenner & block
84
Breaking News

Jenner & Block Bolsters Legal Roster with Key Hire from Student-Housing Giant
86-Year-Old Lawyer Gets Away with Groping Multiple Clients Despite Clear Video Evidence groping
80
Legal Ethics

86-Year-Old Lawyer Gets Away with Groping Multiple Clients Despite Clear Video Evidence
J&J’s Shocking Move: Supreme Court Review Sought for Bankruptcy of Unit – What Happens Next? johnson&johnson
147
Public Interest

J&J’s Shocking Move: Supreme Court Review Sought for Bankruptcy of Unit – What Happens Next?
Stanford Law Dean Reveals Shocking Leave of Official Who Publicly Admonished Judge During Speech stanford law school
109
Law Students

Stanford Law Dean Reveals Shocking Leave of Official Who Publicly Admonished Judge During Speech
Latest Travers Smith Exit: Funds Practice Leader Joins Dechert dechert llp
100
Biglaw

Latest Travers Smith Exit: Funds Practice Leader Joins Dechert
White & Case Bolsters IP Practice with Top Partners from Paul Hastings white and case
85
Breaking News

White & Case Bolsters IP Practice with Top Partners from Paul Hastings
Lawyers Sue Twitter for Breach of Contract After Being Kicked Off the Platform Following Elon Musk’s Amnesty Tweet twitter
99
Legal Technology News

Lawyers Sue Twitter for Breach of Contract After Being Kicked Off the Platform Following Elon Musk’s Amnesty Tweet
Mintz Law Firm Goes North: Launches in Canada with New Toronto Office new office
264
Biglaw

Mintz Law Firm Goes North: Launches in Canada with New Toronto Office

Legal Career Resources

March 24, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Sholes & Miller, LLP

Sholes & Miller, LLP: Your Trusted Partner for Employee-Friendly Practices, Legal Expertise, and Good Business Ethics Sholes & Miller, LLP: Your Trusted Legal Partner At Sholes & Miller, LLP, we understand that legal matters can be complex and overwhelming for […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top