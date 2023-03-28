Legal News

Plastic Surgeon’s Deadly Procedure: Lawyer Vanishes After Restroom Break
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

A Florida plastic surgeon, Tomasz Roman Kosowski, has been charged with the murder of missing associate Steven Cozzi, a lawyer who represented Kosowski’s former employer in a lawsuit over alleged medical billing errors. According to reports by the Tampa Bay Times, the Daily Beast, and Law & Crime, Kosowski was arrested and booked into the Pinellas County Jail early Sunday.

Cozzi disappeared on March 21 after taking a bathroom break at his law firm in Largo, Florida. The firm’s managing partner, Jake Blanchard, told WFLA that Cozzi left behind his wallet, car keys, and cellphone. A forensic examination of the firm’s bathroom revealed a large amount of blood, while police detected a strong chemical smell. Surveillance video showed a person and a vehicle leaving the firm around the same time Cozzi disappeared.

Kosowski had filed a lawsuit against the Laufer Institute of Plastic Surgery in Dunedin, Florida, his former employer, alleging that his reputation and medical practice suffered due to the mishandling of insurance claims. Cozzi was representing the defendants in this case.

  
What
Where


Kosowski was arrested after police searched his home in Tarpon Springs, Florida. He has been charged with murder in connection with Cozzi’s disappearance. Cozzi graduated from the Stetson University College of Law and was admitted to the Florida Bar in 2016. His firm biography stated that he enjoyed running marathons and spending time with his cat. Cozzi’s husband, Michael Montgomery, wrote on Facebook that Cozzi was “the kindest, funniest, and most brilliant man I ever met. I knew he was the one from the day that we had our first date. I only ever wanted to protect him and make him happy. I know I will see him again one day.”

Make a move towards advancing your legal career â€“ submit your resume to LawCrossing now!

The case has shocked Florida’s legal community and garnered national attention. The circumstances surrounding Cozzi’s disappearance and the discovery of blood in the law firm’s bathroom have raised questions about Kosowski’s potential involvement in the crime. The fact that Kosowski had filed a lawsuit against Cozzi’s former client has also led to speculation about a possible motive.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office continues investigating the case, and more information is expected to be released in the coming days. Kosowski is currently being held in jail without bond.

The legal profession is built on trust, and this case is a stark reminder of the potential dangers that lawyers face. It is a tragedy that a promising young lawyer like Cozzi lost his life under such horrific circumstances, and our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time.



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Legal Assistant

USA-MS-Oxford

We\'re looking for a personable and detail-oriented professional to join our team. The ideal candida...

Apply now

Associate Attorney- Family Law

USA-FL-Coral Springs

Scott J Brook PA is looking for a full-time Associate Attorney with at least 3 years of Family Law e...

Apply now

Attorney, Insurance Coverage

USA-CA-San Diego

Position Summary: Robertson & Associates, APC, a small, well-established AV-rated and Best̵...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-LA-Metairie

Job details Salary $80,000 - $110,000 a year Job Type Full-time Part-time Contract...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Woodland Hills

Woodland Hills office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an associate attorney with ...

Apply Now

Associate Attorney

USA-MA-Braintree

Braintree office of our client seeks associate attorney with 1-5 years of experience in civil litiga...

Apply Now

Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Sacramento

Sacramento office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a litigation associate attorney...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Law firm Crowell fights back against pandemic losses, sues for $30 million in unpaid rent Crowell
98
Biglaw

Law firm Crowell fights back against pandemic losses, sues for $30 million in unpaid rent
Shocking Allegations: Former Associate Uploaded 7,900 Documents to External Dropbox Before Quitting, Littler Reveals upload
72
Lawyers

Shocking Allegations: Former Associate Uploaded 7,900 Documents to External Dropbox Before Quitting, Littler Reveals
Jenner & Block Bolsters Legal Roster with Key Hire from Student-Housing Giant jenner & block
84
Breaking News

Jenner & Block Bolsters Legal Roster with Key Hire from Student-Housing Giant
86-Year-Old Lawyer Gets Away with Groping Multiple Clients Despite Clear Video Evidence groping
80
Legal Ethics

86-Year-Old Lawyer Gets Away with Groping Multiple Clients Despite Clear Video Evidence
J&J’s Shocking Move: Supreme Court Review Sought for Bankruptcy of Unit – What Happens Next? johnson&johnson
147
Public Interest

J&J’s Shocking Move: Supreme Court Review Sought for Bankruptcy of Unit – What Happens Next?
Stanford Law Dean Reveals Shocking Leave of Official Who Publicly Admonished Judge During Speech stanford law school
109
Law Students

Stanford Law Dean Reveals Shocking Leave of Official Who Publicly Admonished Judge During Speech
Latest Travers Smith Exit: Funds Practice Leader Joins Dechert dechert llp
100
Biglaw

Latest Travers Smith Exit: Funds Practice Leader Joins Dechert
White & Case Bolsters IP Practice with Top Partners from Paul Hastings white and case
85
Breaking News

White & Case Bolsters IP Practice with Top Partners from Paul Hastings
Lawyers Sue Twitter for Breach of Contract After Being Kicked Off the Platform Following Elon Musk’s Amnesty Tweet twitter
99
Legal Technology News

Lawyers Sue Twitter for Breach of Contract After Being Kicked Off the Platform Following Elon Musk’s Amnesty Tweet
Mintz Law Firm Goes North: Launches in Canada with New Toronto Office new office
264
Biglaw

Mintz Law Firm Goes North: Launches in Canada with New Toronto Office

Legal Career Resources

March 24, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Sholes & Miller, LLP

Sholes & Miller, LLP: Your Trusted Partner for Employee-Friendly Practices, Legal Expertise, and Good Business Ethics Sholes & Miller, LLP: Your Trusted Legal Partner At Sholes & Miller, LLP, we understand that legal matters can be complex and overwhelming for […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top