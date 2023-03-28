Plastic Surgeon’s Deadly Procedure: Lawyer Vanishes After Restroom Break

A Florida plastic surgeon, Tomasz Roman Kosowski, has been charged with the murder of missing associate Steven Cozzi, a lawyer who represented Kosowski’s former employer in a lawsuit over alleged medical billing errors. According to reports by the Tampa Bay Times, the Daily Beast, and Law & Crime, Kosowski was arrested and booked into the Pinellas County Jail early Sunday.



Cozzi disappeared on March 21 after taking a bathroom break at his law firm in Largo, Florida. The firm’s managing partner, Jake Blanchard, told WFLA that Cozzi left behind his wallet, car keys, and cellphone. A forensic examination of the firm’s bathroom revealed a large amount of blood, while police detected a strong chemical smell. Surveillance video showed a person and a vehicle leaving the firm around the same time Cozzi disappeared.



Kosowski had filed a lawsuit against the Laufer Institute of Plastic Surgery in Dunedin, Florida, his former employer, alleging that his reputation and medical practice suffered due to the mishandling of insurance claims. Cozzi was representing the defendants in this case.



Kosowski was arrested after police searched his home in Tarpon Springs, Florida. He has been charged with murder in connection with Cozzi’s disappearance. Cozzi graduated from the Stetson University College of Law and was admitted to the Florida Bar in 2016. His firm biography stated that he enjoyed running marathons and spending time with his cat. Cozzi’s husband, Michael Montgomery, wrote on Facebook that Cozzi was “the kindest, funniest, and most brilliant man I ever met. I knew he was the one from the day that we had our first date. I only ever wanted to protect him and make him happy. I know I will see him again one day.”

The case has shocked Florida’s legal community and garnered national attention. The circumstances surrounding Cozzi’s disappearance and the discovery of blood in the law firm’s bathroom have raised questions about Kosowski’s potential involvement in the crime. The fact that Kosowski had filed a lawsuit against Cozzi’s former client has also led to speculation about a possible motive.



The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office continues investigating the case, and more information is expected to be released in the coming days. Kosowski is currently being held in jail without bond.



The legal profession is built on trust, and this case is a stark reminder of the potential dangers that lawyers face. It is a tragedy that a promising young lawyer like Cozzi lost his life under such horrific circumstances, and our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time.



