Lawyers

Georgia Lawyer Convicted for Involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot After Bragging About Stopping ‘Stolen Election Shenanigans’
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

A Georgia criminal defense lawyer has been found guilty of several charges relating to his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol building. William McCall Calhoun Jr., 59, of Americus, Georgia, was found guilty of one felony and several misdemeanors after entering the Capitol building and pounding on doors with other rioters before making it outside the office of Nancy Pelosi, the then-Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The charges against Calhoun include obstruction of an official proceeding, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. Prosecutors presented evidence that Calhoun had posted a message on Facebook on Jan. 6, stating, “Today the American people proved we have the power. We physically took control of the Capitol building in a hostile hand-to-hand takeover. We occupied the Capitol and shut down the governmentâ€”we shut down their stolen election shenanigans.”

The federal judge in Washington, D.C., U.S. District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich, presided over a two-day bench trial and found Calhoun guilty of all charges. The maximum penalty for the felony obstruction of an official proceeding is 20 years in prison.

  
What
Where


Calhoun had previously rejected a plea deal that included the felony charge, stating that he had not committed a felony and only participated in a peaceful protest. In an interview with WUSA in January 2022, he said, “I know I didn’t commit a felony.” He had also previously told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in January 2021 that the people who entered the Capitol on Jan. 6 were “heroic” and “very patriotic” and that his actions amounted to trespassing.

Don’t settle for a mediocre salary. Find out what you could be earning with LawCrossing’s salary surveys.

Despite the guilty verdict, Calhoun is still licensed to practice law in Georgia with no public discipline on his record. A spokesperson for the Georgia bar had previously stated that the bar was waiting for charges against Calhoun to be resolved before taking action.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Calhoun’s lawyers declined to comment when contacted by Law360, and Calhoun did not respond to an ABA Journal email seeking comment.

The January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol building was a violent attempt by former President Donald Trump supporters to overturn the 2020 election results. The attack resulted in multiple injuries, several deaths, and extensive damage to the Capitol building. Since then, over 700 people have been charged with the attack, and dozens have been convicted and sentenced to prison.



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Legal Assistant/Paralegal

USA-MI-East Lansing

Job details Salary $18 - $25 an hour Job Type Full-time Qualifications Micro...

Apply now

Full-time Litigation Associate

USA-CA-Long Beach

Toxic injury plaintiff law firm seeks full-time litigation associate to work up cases and handle all...

Apply now

Legal Assistant

USA-HI-Honolulu

Motooka Rosenberg Lau & Oyama is looking for an immediate hire for a Legal Assistant to support and ...

Apply now

Deputy Attorney General - Health, Education & Welfare Section (STATEWIDE)

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Join the California Department of Justice - Office of the Attorney General to help administer justic...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney

USA-MA-Braintree

Braintree office of our client seeks associate attorney with 1-5 years of experience in civil litiga...

Apply Now

Criminal Defense Attorney

USA-NC-Raleigh

Raleigh office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense attorney with 1...

Apply Now

Corporate Associate Attorney

USA-NY-New York City

New York City office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a corporate associate attorn...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Mintz Law Firm Goes North: Launches in Canada with New Toronto Office new office
158
Biglaw

Mintz Law Firm Goes North: Launches in Canada with New Toronto Office
Paul Hastings Makes Strategic Move to Hire New York Partner From Shearman & Sterling paul hasting
117
Breaking News

Paul Hastings Makes Strategic Move to Hire New York Partner From Shearman & Sterling
Judges Demand “Disruptive” Behavior of Law Students to be Reported to Employers disruptive behavior
63
Law Students

Judges Demand “Disruptive” Behavior of Law Students to be Reported to Employers
Lowenstein Sandler Shocks Industry with Sudden Layoffs due to Market Shift Lowenstein Sandler
214
Breaking News

Lowenstein Sandler Shocks Industry with Sudden Layoffs due to Market Shift
Revolutionary Bar Exam Results: AI Matches Human Lawyers’ Scores, Say Researchers openai
76
Legal Technology News

Revolutionary Bar Exam Results: AI Matches Human Lawyers’ Scores, Say Researchers
Dentons Makes Groundbreaking Move by Entering Philippines Market with New Manila Law Firm Partnership DENTONS
88
Biglaw

Dentons Makes Groundbreaking Move by Entering Philippines Market with New Manila Law Firm Partnership
Revolutionary Changes Ahead for Saudi Presence: Global Law Firms Prepare for New Rules SAUDI ARABIA
58
Biglaw

Revolutionary Changes Ahead for Saudi Presence: Global Law Firms Prepare for New Rules
Quinn Emanuel Recruits Top Kirkland Lawyer Who Defended GM in High-Profile Ignition Switch Cases quinn emanuel
84
Biglaw

Quinn Emanuel Recruits Top Kirkland Lawyer Who Defended GM in High-Profile Ignition Switch Cases
Law School Granted Extension to Meet Standard 316 and ABA Issues Notice on Faculty Diversity law school
81
Law Students

Law School Granted Extension to Meet Standard 316 and ABA Issues Notice on Faculty Diversity
DLA Piper Faces EEOC Complaint for Unjustly Terminating Pregnant Attorney DLAPIPER
118
Breaking News

DLA Piper Faces EEOC Complaint for Unjustly Terminating Pregnant Attorney

Legal Career Resources

March 22, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Mooney, Green, Saindon, Murphy & Welch, P.C.

Mooney, Green, Saindon, Murphy & Welch, P.C.: A Legal Team with Employee-Friendly Ethics and Expertise Mooney, Green, Saindon, Murphy & Welch, P.C.: Putting Employees First When it comes to legal matters, businesses often focus on protecting their interests first. However, […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top