Legal Career Resources

Best Law Firms to Work For: Henningson & Snoxell, Ltd
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Henningson & Snoxell, Ltd: Providing Exceptional Legal Services with a Focus on Employee-Friendly Practices, Legal Expertise, and Good Business Ethics

Henningson & Snoxell, Ltd: Your Trusted Legal Partner

Businesses need a legal team they can trust when it comes to legal matters. At Henningson & Snoxell, Ltd, we believe in providing our clients exceptional legal services while upholding employee-friendly practices, legal expertise, and good business ethics. Our legal team is dedicated to helping businesses protect their interests while treating their employees and clients fairly.

Employee-Friendly Practices

At Henningson & Snoxell, Ltd, we understand the importance of treating employees respectfully and fairly. We believe that employees are a company’s most valuable asset and are committed to upholding employee-friendly practices in all our work.

“We believe in treating employees fairly and with respect,” says Kelly Dougherty, a partner at the firm. “By doing so, we can build strong relationships with our clients and establish ourselves as a trusted legal partner for businesses.”

  
What
Where


Legal Expertise

At Henningson & Snoxell, Ltd, we have the legal expertise and knowledge to help businesses navigate complex legal matters. From business law to estate planning, our experienced attorneys have the skills and resources to build a strong case for our clients.

“We are dedicated to providing our clients with the highest level of legal services,” says Susan Peterson-Lerdahl, a partner at the firm. “Our legal team has the knowledge and experience to help businesses navigate even the most complex legal issues.”

Good Business Ethics

At Henningson & Snoxell, Ltd, we believe that good business ethics are essential to building a successful legal practice. We always act with integrity, honesty, and transparency, and we strive to build strong relationships with our clients based on mutual trust and respect.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




“We understand that our clients rely on us to provide them with the best possible legal advice and representation,” says Dougherty. “That’s why we are committed to upholding good business ethics in all our work.”

A Satisfied Client Review

One satisfied client writes, “Susan Peterson-Lerdahl completed my trust and my healthcare directive, and I was overall very happy with the entire process. Susan is very knowledgeable and was able to help me with my estate, that essentially covered everything that could possibly happen, and was very informative in the process. I was happy with the entire group.”

The review also mentions a misunderstanding quickly resolved by the firm, showing their dedication to excellent customer service.

Quotes from Harrison Barnes BCG Attorney Search

“Henningson & Snoxell, Ltd is a top-tier legal team with a deep commitment to employee-friendly practices, legal expertise, and good business ethics,” says Harrison Barnes, CEO of BCG Attorney Search. “They are a trusted partner for businesses looking for quality legal representation.”

“I have worked with Susan Peterson-Lerdahl and her team, and I can attest to their legal expertise and dedication to their clients,” adds Barnes. “They are a valuable asset for any business looking for quality legal representation.”

Conclusion

At Henningson & Snoxell, Ltd, we provide our clients with exceptional legal services while upholding employee-friendly practices, legal expertise, and good business ethics. Our legal team has the knowledge and resources needed to help businesses navigate complex legal matters, and we are dedicated to upholding the highest ethical standards in all our work. Whether you need business law services or estate planning assistance, we are here to help.

Our commitment to employee-friendly practices is one of the core values of our firm. We believe that treating employees with respect and fairness is essential to building strong relationships with our clients and establishing ourselves as trusted legal partners for businesses. We strive to create a positive work environment for our employees and bring that same level of care and dedication to every client we work with.

At Henningson & Snoxell, Ltd, we proudly offer our clients a wide range of legal services. Our attorneys have experience in various practice areas, including business law, employment law, family law, estate planning, and more. We work closely with our clients to understand their unique needs and goals, and we develop customized legal strategies designed to help them achieve their objectives.

One satisfied client writes, “Susan Peterson-Lerdahl completed my trust and my healthcare directive, and I was overall very happy with the entire process. Susan is very knowledgeable and was able to help me with my estate that essentially covered everything that could possibly happen and was very informative in the process. I was happy with the entire group.”

At Henningson & Snoxell, Ltd, we understand that legal issues can be stressful and overwhelming for businesses. We are committed to providing our clients with the highest service and support. We work closely with our clients to ensure that they understand their legal options and the potential consequences of each decision they make. We aim to help our clients achieve their objectives while minimizing risk and protecting their interests.

In addition to our commitment to legal expertise, we also believe in upholding good business ethics in all our work. We always act with integrity, honesty, and transparency, and we strive to build strong relationships with our clients based on mutual trust and respect. We understand that our clients rely on us to provide the best possible legal advice and representation, and we take that responsibility very seriously.

At Henningson & Snoxell, Ltd, we believe that our success is directly tied to the success of our clients. That’s why we are dedicated to providing our clients with the highest service and support while upholding employee-friendly practices, legal expertise, and good business ethics. If you need legal assistance for your business, contact us today to learn how we can help you protect your interests while treating your employees and clients respectfully and fairly.

See law firm reviews on BCG Attorney Search.

https://www.bcgsearch.com/article/900049509/Top-Law-Firms/

See law firm reviews about Henningson & Snoxell, Ltd on LawCrossing.

https://www.lawcrossing.com/lawfirmprofile/K72Oa/Henningson-and-Snoxell-Ltd/

Search related discussions on Top Law Schools.

https://www.top-law-schools.com/forums/viewforum.php?f=52

Write a review of Henningson & Snoxell, Ltd here.

https://www.bcgsearch.com/article/900049509/Top-Law-Firms/

https://www.lawcrossing.com/K72Oa/Henningson-and-Snoxell-Ltd/write-review

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Legal Assistant/Paralegal

USA-MI-East Lansing

Job details Salary $18 - $25 an hour Job Type Full-time Qualifications Micro...

Apply now

Full-time Litigation Associate

USA-CA-Long Beach

Toxic injury plaintiff law firm seeks full-time litigation associate to work up cases and handle all...

Apply now

Legal Assistant

USA-HI-Honolulu

Motooka Rosenberg Lau & Oyama is looking for an immediate hire for a Legal Assistant to support and ...

Apply now

Deputy Attorney General - Health, Education & Welfare Section (STATEWIDE)

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Join the California Department of Justice - Office of the Attorney General to help administer justic...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Attorney

USA-MA-Braintree

Braintree office of our client seeks associate attorney with 1-5 years of experience in civil litiga...

Apply Now

Criminal Defense Attorney

USA-NC-Raleigh

Raleigh office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense attorney with 1...

Apply Now

Corporate Associate Attorney

USA-NY-New York City

New York City office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a corporate associate attorn...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Mintz Law Firm Goes North: Launches in Canada with New Toronto Office new office
158
Biglaw

Mintz Law Firm Goes North: Launches in Canada with New Toronto Office
Paul Hastings Makes Strategic Move to Hire New York Partner From Shearman & Sterling paul hasting
117
Breaking News

Paul Hastings Makes Strategic Move to Hire New York Partner From Shearman & Sterling
Judges Demand “Disruptive” Behavior of Law Students to be Reported to Employers disruptive behavior
63
Law Students

Judges Demand “Disruptive” Behavior of Law Students to be Reported to Employers
Lowenstein Sandler Shocks Industry with Sudden Layoffs due to Market Shift Lowenstein Sandler
214
Breaking News

Lowenstein Sandler Shocks Industry with Sudden Layoffs due to Market Shift
Revolutionary Bar Exam Results: AI Matches Human Lawyers’ Scores, Say Researchers openai
76
Legal Technology News

Revolutionary Bar Exam Results: AI Matches Human Lawyers’ Scores, Say Researchers
Dentons Makes Groundbreaking Move by Entering Philippines Market with New Manila Law Firm Partnership DENTONS
88
Biglaw

Dentons Makes Groundbreaking Move by Entering Philippines Market with New Manila Law Firm Partnership
Revolutionary Changes Ahead for Saudi Presence: Global Law Firms Prepare for New Rules SAUDI ARABIA
58
Biglaw

Revolutionary Changes Ahead for Saudi Presence: Global Law Firms Prepare for New Rules
Quinn Emanuel Recruits Top Kirkland Lawyer Who Defended GM in High-Profile Ignition Switch Cases quinn emanuel
84
Biglaw

Quinn Emanuel Recruits Top Kirkland Lawyer Who Defended GM in High-Profile Ignition Switch Cases
Law School Granted Extension to Meet Standard 316 and ABA Issues Notice on Faculty Diversity law school
81
Law Students

Law School Granted Extension to Meet Standard 316 and ABA Issues Notice on Faculty Diversity
DLA Piper Faces EEOC Complaint for Unjustly Terminating Pregnant Attorney DLAPIPER
118
Breaking News

DLA Piper Faces EEOC Complaint for Unjustly Terminating Pregnant Attorney

Legal Career Resources

March 22, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Mooney, Green, Saindon, Murphy & Welch, P.C.

Mooney, Green, Saindon, Murphy & Welch, P.C.: A Legal Team with Employee-Friendly Ethics and Expertise Mooney, Green, Saindon, Murphy & Welch, P.C.: Putting Employees First When it comes to legal matters, businesses often focus on protecting their interests first. However, […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top