Legal News

Judicial Conference Urges Congress to Create 75 New Federal Judgeships – Including 2 at the Appellate Level
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The United States Judicial Conference has recommended to Congress the creation of two permanent judgeships within the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco and dozens of new judgeships at the district court level. The policymaking body for the federal court system is proposing 66 new permanent judgeships at the district court level, according to a press release on March 14, 2023. It also asks for the conversion of seven temporary district court judgeships to permanent status and the extension of two temporary district court judgeships for an additional five years.

The Central District of California would receive the newest judgeships under the Judicial Conference proposal, with nine new judgeships and converting one temporary judgeship to permanent status. The Western District of Texas and the Northern District of California would each receive six new judgeships, making them the districts with the second-highest number of judgeships.

In total, 30 federal court districts would receive new judgeships under the proposal. The Judicial Conference based its recommendation on a formal survey of workload, which took into account case filings and the time that district judges needed to resolve various matters.

  
What
Where


The conference typically requires courts to have more than 430 weighted filings per judge to recommend additional judgeships. In the fiscal year 2022, weighted filings were higher than 500 per judgeship in 17 of the 30 courts where new judgeships are sought. In eight of those districts, weighted filings exceeded 600 per judgeship; in three, weighted filings were more than 700.

Get access to exclusive legal job openings and sign up for LawCrossing today.

According to Bloomberg Law, despite “regular requests” by the federal judiciary, Congress has not passed a comprehensive bill authorizing new judgeships for over 30 years. A failed bill introduced in 2021 would have created 77 new district court judgeships, with their effective dates split between 2025 and 2029, according to Law360.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The need for additional judgeships has been a pressing issue for many years. As caseloads continue to increase, the shortage of judges has caused significant delays in the resolution of cases, putting a strain on the judicial system and those seeking justice. In addition to increasing the number of judgeships, Congress could consider other measures to address the backlog of cases, such as increasing court funding or implementing alternative dispute resolution programs.

Creating new judgeships is necessary to ensure that the judicial system can continue to provide a timely and fair resolution of cases. The Judicial Conference’s proposal is a significant step in addressing the shortage of judges, but it will require the support of Congress to become a reality. With the backlog of cases growing, the need for action is urgent, and it is time for Congress to take meaningful steps to address the issue.



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Legal Assistant/Paralegal

USA-MN-Mankato

Birkholz & Associates is seeking an experienced Legal Assistant for our Mankato Office. The main obj...

Apply now

Legal Assistant/Paralegal

USA-IL-Bolingbrook

Experienced Legal Assistant / Paralegal Our office has an immediate opening for an experienced lega...

Apply now

Estate and Succession Planning Legal Assistant

USA-MI-Troy

Description JOB SUMMARY: Under general direction of attorneys and paralegals, the candidate wi...

Apply now

Bilingual Attorney

USA-WI-Schofield

Looking to leave the big city life. Seeking a bilingual attorney for a position in a growing firm in...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Criminal Defense Attorney

USA-NC-Raleigh

Raleigh office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a criminal defense attorney with 1...

Apply Now

Corporate Associate Attorney

USA-NY-New York City

New York City office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a corporate associate attorn...

Apply Now

Worker's Compensation Attorney

USA-FL-Miami

Miami office of our client seeks a worker\'s compensation attorney with 2+ years of experience. The ...

Apply Now

Most Popular

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
Legal News

EdFed.com sues EdFed.org
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Lowenstein Sandler Shocks Industry with Sudden Layoffs due to Market Shift Lowenstein Sandler
71
Breaking News

Lowenstein Sandler Shocks Industry with Sudden Layoffs due to Market Shift
DLA Piper Faces EEOC Complaint for Unjustly Terminating Pregnant Attorney DLAPIPER
98
Breaking News

DLA Piper Faces EEOC Complaint for Unjustly Terminating Pregnant Attorney
Shareholders sue Signature Bank and ex-CEO for alleged fraud signature bank
70
Legal News

Shareholders sue Signature Bank and ex-CEO for alleged fraud
Former Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Reveals Explosive Details in Grand Jury Hearing michael cohen
67
Breaking News

Former Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Reveals Explosive Details in Grand Jury Hearing
DLA Piper Snatches Top Talent: 30-Lawyer Patent Team Joins from Dentons DLA Piper
97
Biglaw

DLA Piper Snatches Top Talent: 30-Lawyer Patent Team Joins from Dentons
Stanford University Law Students Issues Apology After Creating Chaos During Judge’s Speech stanford
204
Law Students

Stanford University Law Students Issues Apology After Creating Chaos During Judge’s Speech
Trump-Appointed Judge Demands Stanford’s Apology Over Speech Disruption Controversy JUDGE STUART
62
Law Students

Trump-Appointed Judge Demands Stanford’s Apology Over Speech Disruption Controversy
Top Shearman & Sterling’s Restructuring Leader Jumps Ship to New York Rival Cahill
112
Breaking News

Top Shearman & Sterling’s Restructuring Leader Jumps Ship to New York Rival Cahill
Class Action Firm Battles ‘Robot Lawyer’ DoNotPay in High-Stakes Lawsuit robot lawyer
259
Legal Technology News

Class Action Firm Battles ‘Robot Lawyer’ DoNotPay in High-Stakes Lawsuit
J&J and 3M Demand Basic Due Diligence in Multidistrict Litigation johnson
128
Public Interest

J&J and 3M Demand Basic Due Diligence in Multidistrict Litigation

Legal Career Resources

March 16, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Miller & Steiert, PC

Miller & Steiert, PC: Setting High Standards for Human Resource Practices and Ethical Conduct High Standards in Human Resource Management and Ethical Conduct at Miller & Steiert, PC Miller & Steiert, PC is a reputable law firm that sets high […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top