Best Law Firms to Work For: Roberts & Stevens, P.A
Roberts & Stevens, P.A: A Law Firm that Promotes an Employee-Friendly, Positive Approach to Business with Strong Business Ethics

Roberts & Stevens, P.A: A Law Firm That Prioritizes Its Employees

A Positive, Employee-Friendly Approach to Business

Roberts & Stevens, P.A is a well-respected law firm that has served clients in North Carolina for over 30 years. With a team of experienced attorneys, the firm has established a reputation for providing ethical and professional legal services. But what sets Roberts & Stevens, P.A apart from other law firms is their positive, employee-friendly approach to business.

At Roberts & Stevens, P.A, the employees are considered to be the backbone of the firm. The firm recognizes that its employees are the key to its success and, as such, prioritizes their needs. The firm provides employees with a competitive salary and benefits package, including health insurance, retirement plans, and paid time off. This commitment to employee well-being is a testament to the firm’s employee-friendly work culture.

Harrison Barnes, the founder of BCG Attorney Search, a leading legal recruitment firm, said about the importance of employee-friendly work culture: “It’s essential for law firms to have a culture that is supportive of employees. Law firms that value their employees and provide them with a positive work environment tend to have higher employee satisfaction and retention rates.”

  
Roberts & Stevens, P.A understands the importance of work-life balance and supports its employees’ efforts to achieve it. The firm encourages employees to take breaks when needed and prioritize their mental and physical health. This commitment to work-life balance has helped the firm maintain a low employee turnover rate and high employee satisfaction.

In addition to promoting employee well-being, Roberts & Stevens, P.A also provides its employees with opportunities for growth and development. The firm encourages its attorneys to pursue continuing education and professional development opportunities, which not only enhances the individual employee’s skills but also helps ensure that the firm is staffed with highly knowledgeable and competent professionals.

Roberts & Stevens, P.A.’s commitment to its employees matches its strong business ethics. The firm is committed to providing its clients with ethical and responsible legal services. This means the firm takes a principled approach to every case and operates with integrity and professionalism.

John Noor, an attorney at Roberts & Stevens, P.A, exemplifies the firm’s commitment to ethical and responsible legal services. John helped a client win a fight against a rezoning application to permit the construction of an asphalt plant in East Flat Rock. The client had this to say about John: “John Noor is a great attorney with integrity and brilliant strategy who helped us win our fight. I am thankful that John was willing to take our case and even more thankful that he was always available when we needed to call on him.”

The attorneys at Roberts & Stevens, P.A is known for its expertise and experience in its respective practice areas. The firm’s attorneys are committed to staying up-to-date on the latest legal developments and trends, which ensures that the firm can provide its clients with the most comprehensive and effective legal representation possible.

In conclusion, Roberts & Stevens, P.A is a law firm that values its employees and promotes a positive, employee-friendly approach to business. With a team of experienced attorneys, the firm is committed to providing ethical and professional legal services.

