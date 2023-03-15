Biglaw

Dentons Makes Groundbreaking Move by Entering Philippines Market with New Manila Law Firm Partnership
Global law firm Dentons is set to expand its presence in Southeast Asia by combining forces with Philippine law firm PJS Law. The move will give Dentons a foothold in the Philippines’ legal market, which is experiencing rapid growth. The combination is expected to be finalized later this year. It will provide Dentons with 57 lawyers and professionals in Makati City, located in the broader metropolitan area, including Manila’s capital.

As the world’s largest law firm by headcount, Dentons boasts more than 12,000 lawyers spread across more than 200 offices. According to the firm’s global CEO, Elliott Portnoy, the Philippines is a market where Dentons aims to have a strong presence. However, Philippine law prohibits foreign lawyers from practicing law in the country.

Despite these restrictions, Dentons has partnered with PJS Law for several years and has sought to finalize this combination for some time, Portnoy noted. Unlike other combination partners, PJS Law will not be changing its name. This is because the Philippine bar imposes specific branding and naming requirements. However, the firm’s logo will show that it is a member of Dentons, Portnoy added.

  
Dentons has long employed a Swiss Verein business structure, which allows its international branches to operate under a shared banner as largely separate legal entities. This structure provides limited profit sharing and tax exposure across international jurisdictions.

The Philippine economy is growing rapidly, ending 2022 with the fastest growth in more than four decades, underpinned by a robust final quarter, according to the country’s government. Dentons’ expansion into the country reflects the growing importance of the Southeast Asian region and its attractiveness to international businesses.

The combination with PJS Law will give Dentons access to a team of seasoned legal professionals well-versed in the nuances of the Philippine legal system. This is expected to be a key advantage for clients seeking legal services in the country.

Dentons’ move into the Philippines market comes when the firm seeks to expand its global reach. The firm has been pursuing a strategy of expansion through combinations with local firms in key global markets. This has allowed Dentons to establish a presence in new jurisdictions while leveraging the expertise of local legal professionals.



The combination with PJS Law is the latest example of Dentons’ efforts to expand its global footprint. The move into the Philippines reflects Dentons’ commitment to offering clients access to top-tier legal services in key emerging markets worldwide.

In conclusion, Dentons’ combination with PJS Law is expected to give the firm a strong foothold in the Philippines’ rapidly-growing legal market. The move underscores Dentons’ commitment to expanding its global reach and providing clients access to top-tier legal services in key emerging markets worldwide. With the combination finalized later this year, it will be interesting to see how Dentons leverages its new presence in the Philippines to drive growth and deepen its relationships with clients in the region.

