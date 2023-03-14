Law Students

Stanford University Law Students Issues Apology After Creating Chaos During Judge’s Speech
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Stanford University officials apologized to a federal judge after law students disrupted his appearance on campus last week. Fifth US Circuit Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan was visiting the Palo Alto law school to speak at an event for the campus chapter of the conservative Federalist Society when student protesters derailed the event. In a letter sent on Saturday, Stanford president Marc Tessier-Lavigne and law dean Jenny Martinez apologized for Judge Duncan’s experience while visiting the campus and acknowledged that what happened was inconsistent with the university’s policies on free speech.

The disruption was caused by a group of students who claimed that Judge Duncan’s positions threatened the rights of LGBTQ people, immigrants, Black voters, women, and others. Video clips of the event show Judge Duncan struggling to speak over the protesters’ shouts while also refusing to answer some of their questions and criticizing them. In one clip, Judge Duncan says, “In this school, the inmates have gotten control of the asylum.”

The incident has caused controversy, with some saying that the student’s actions were disrespectful and undermined the principles of free speech that universities are meant to uphold. Others argue that the students exercised their right to accessible speech by protesting Judge Duncan’s appearance and challenging his views.

  
What
Where


In response to the incident, Judge Duncan called on the school to apologize for his treatment, saying that the student protesters were “idiots” and “bullies.” He also said he felt attacked by Tirien Steinbach, the law school’s associate dean for diversity, equity, and inclusion, who addressed Judge Duncan and students during the event. Steinbach echoed protesters’ concerns about Judge Duncan’s advocacy and judicial opinions while clarifying his right to speak at the school.

Find your next superstar hire with BCG Attorney Search – submit your job openings now.

In a statement to the conservative National Review, Judge Duncan said he appreciated the apology from Stanford and the acknowledgment that the law school’s staff failed to enforce its free speech policies. He also criticized the behavior of the school’s administrators, saying it was entirely at odds with the law school’s mission of training future members of the bench and bar.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




While the incident has sparked debate about the limits of free speech and the appropriate ways to express dissent, it has also raised questions about the role of universities in facilitating productive dialogue and protecting the rights of all students and speakers. Some argue that universities are responsible for promoting free speech and open inquiry, even when it means allowing controversial or unpopular views to be expressed. Others say that universities must also consider marginalized groups’ perspectives and experiences and work to ensure that all students feel safe and valued on campus.

Regardless of where one stands on these issues, it is clear that the incident at Stanford has raised important questions about the role of universities in shaping public discourse and promoting democratic values. As universities continue to grapple with these questions, they must remain committed to the principles of free speech, academic freedom, and inclusivity, even in the face of controversy and opposition.



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Attorney 1 (Municipal Court Services)

USA-NJ-Trenton

When you come to work for New Jersey Judiciary, you will join an 8500-member strong TEAM that operat...

Apply now

Legal Office Assistant

USA-CT-West Hartford

Small Law Firm Seeks a Legal Assistant Small West Hartford Law firm, with a focus on probate law ...

Apply now

Copy of Associate Attorney

USA-OH-Lebanon

Established law firm in Lebanon, Ohio exclusive to the area of Elder Law is seeking an Associate Att...

Apply now

Immigration Attorney

USA-VA-Alexandria

Full-time Contract Attorney for Non-profit Organization in Alexandria, Virginia. Immigration ex...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Sacramento

Sacramento office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a litigation associate attorney...

Apply Now

Senior Corporate Associate Attorney

USA-IL-Chicago

Chicago office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a senior corporate associate attor...

Apply Now

Senior Tax Counsel

USA-IL-Chicago

Chicago office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a senior tax counsel with 10+ year...

Apply Now

Most Popular

WARNING: BEWARE OF THE OTHER EDFED. WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT EDFED!
Legal News

WARNING: BEWARE OF THE OTHER EDFED. WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT EDFED!
The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Top Shearman & Sterling’s Restructuring Leader Jumps Ship to New York Rival Cahill
110
Breaking News

Top Shearman & Sterling’s Restructuring Leader Jumps Ship to New York Rival Cahill
J&J and 3M Demand Basic Due Diligence in Multidistrict Litigation johnson
120
Public Interest

J&J and 3M Demand Basic Due Diligence in Multidistrict Litigation
Law Schools Become Energy Industry Pipelines: Climate Group Sounds the Alarm climate
50
Energy, Oil and Gas

Law Schools Become Energy Industry Pipelines: Climate Group Sounds the Alarm
Gibson Dunn Partner Clears Name in Qatar Hacking Case, No Conflict of Interest Found GIBSON DUNN
125
Biglaw

Gibson Dunn Partner Clears Name in Qatar Hacking Case, No Conflict of Interest Found
US News Criticizes Law Schools Opting Out of Ranking System rankings
69
Legal News

US News Criticizes Law Schools Opting Out of Ranking System
Law Firm Suspended by Federal Court for 856 Cases of Insurance Misrepresentation LAW FIRM SUSPENDED
92
Biglaw

Law Firm Suspended by Federal Court for 856 Cases of Insurance Misrepresentation
Biden’s Judicial Nominees Subramanian, Schopler, and Ballou Confirmed by Senate Amidst Momentum Slowdown
45
Breaking News

Biden’s Judicial Nominees Subramanian, Schopler, and Ballou Confirmed by Senate Amidst Momentum Slowdown
Top London Shearman Partner Jumps Ship to Paul Hastings in Latest Shocking Exit Shearman & Sterling
76
Biglaw

Top London Shearman Partner Jumps Ship to Paul Hastings in Latest Shocking Exit
Mayer Brown Takes a Hit as Class Action Expert Jumps Ship to Join Chicago Rival Mayer Brown
118
Legal News

Mayer Brown Takes a Hit as Class Action Expert Jumps Ship to Join Chicago Rival
Best Law Firms to Work For: DLA Piper DLA Piper
147
Legal Career Resources

Best Law Firms to Work For: DLA Piper

Legal Career Resources

March 14, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Wright Kim Douglas, ALC

Wright Kim Douglas, ALC: Providing Client-Centric, Attorneys/Staff Friendly, and Growth-Oriented Legal Services Introduction Finding a law firm that prioritizes the needs of its clients while fostering a positive work environment for its attorneys and staff can be challenging. Wright Kim […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top