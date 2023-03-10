Attorney Faces Lawsuit for ‘Quiet Quitting’ Law Firm Job, Fights Back with Sanctions Request

Heather Palmore, a former employee of the law firm Napoli Shkolnik, is being sued by her former employer for “quite quitting” her job and working two jobs remotely, one of which was at her law firm. The law firm’s complaint also accuses Palmore of attempting to extort money from the firm by making false claims of discrimination without any factual basis. Palmore fired back, filing a federal complaint fleshing out those allegations of racial and disability discrimination and alleging the firm’s lawsuit was retaliatory and designed to preempt the discrimination lawsuit.



In advance of a motion to dismiss, which the current filing promises are coming, Palmore has filed a motion to quash the non-party subpoenas already served in action and/or issue a protective order in the state action. Palmore’s legal team has also requested sanctions, characterizing the state action as a problematic use of the court system. According to the filing, the lawsuit was filed only after Napoli Shkolnik begged Palmore not to file her lawsuit so that the parties could mediate, only for Napoli Shkolnik to use that time to cobble together a fraudulent complaint to file against her preemptively.



Palmore’s legal team characterizes the no-notice subpoenas of former employers as harassing and disfavored under New York law. The team argues that the subpoenas are intrusive and seek a broad array of documents without bearing on the litigation. They are an attempt to tarnish Palmore’s professional standing and reputation. The request for sanctions argues that the court should find that the issuance of the subpoenas was intended to “harass or maliciously injure” Palmore and that Napoli Shkolnik’s conduct must be deterred in the strongest possible terms.



What

Where

Search Jobs

Lucas Markowitz, attorney for Napoli Shkolnik, commented on the matter, stating that the firm is focused on getting to the truth while Palmore seeks media appearances. Palmore’s legal team argues that the former employer subpoenas are being used to harass and intimidate her and that Palmore is deleting her Facebook posts about the case.



This legal back-and-forth between Napoli Shkolnik and Palmore has become messy, with both parties making serious allegations against each other. The case is now where Palmore is fighting back, seeking to quash non-party subpoenas already served in action and/or issue a protective order in the state action. The request for sanctions argues that Napoli Shkolnik’s conduct must be deterred in the strongest possible terms. The firm is accused of using the court system to harass and defame Palmore for asserting claims of discrimination and retaliation against them.



The legal battle between Palmore and Napoli Shkolnik is still ongoing, and it is still being determined how the court will rule on the motions and requests for sanctions. However, this case serves as a reminder that legal disputes can quickly become complicated and emotional, with both sides making serious allegations against each other. In such situations, having an experienced legal team on your side is crucial to help navigate the complex legal system and fight for your rights.



Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More