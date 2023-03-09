Legal News

Town Meetings Banned from Silencing Public Criticism: Court Rules Ban Violates State Constitution
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court has ruled that a town’s policy allowing only “respectful and courteous” public comments at town meetings violates the state constitution. The policy of Southborough was found to have violated protections for freedom of assembly and freedom of speech in the Massachusetts Declaration of Rights. Justice Scott L. Kafker wrote the opinion striking down the policy.

The policy at issue partly reads: “All remarks and dialogue in public meetings must be respectful and courteous, free of rude, personal or slanderous remarks. Inappropriate language and/or shouting will not be tolerated.” Kafker found that while civility is encouraged, it cannot be required regarding the content of what may be said in a public comment session of a governmental meeting. What can be required is that the public comment session is conducted in an “orderly and peaceable” manner.

The plaintiff in the case, Louise Barron, was accused of violating the civility policy during a town meeting and threatened with physical removal. She said the town was “spending like drunken sailors,” and the town board violated the state’s open meetings law. A town official interjected, telling Barron that the public comment session would be stopped if she wanted to slander town officials. Barron then called the official “Hitler,” leading to a recess and her eventual removal from the meeting.

  
What
Where


Kafker stated that the state constitutional provision regarding the right to assembly was drafted by John Adams, with some help from his cousin Samuel Adams. It provides for the right to assemble, the right to give instructions to representatives, and the right to seek redress of wrongs. The provision, Kafker said, “expressly envisions a politically active and engaged, even aggrieved and angry, populace.” It also “reflects the lessons and the spirit of the American Revolution.”

Regarding the free speech issue, Kafker said the town’s civility code is directed at government speech, and it is content-based, requiring strict scrutiny of restrictions. The policy also appears to be viewpoint-based, Kafker said, because it allows “lavish praise” while “disallowing harsh criticism of government officials.”

“In this country, we have never concluded that there is a compelling need to mandate that political discourse with those with whom we strongly disagree be courteous and respectful,” Kafker said.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruling serves as a reminder that the freedom of speech is a crucial component of democracy and that attempts to restrict it must be viewed with suspicion. While civility is desirable, it cannot be enforced at the expense of free expression. The ruling will impact other towns with similar policies, which must now be reviewed to ensure compliance with constitutional protections.



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Legal Assistant

USA-WA-Seattle

Summary Description The primary responsibility of the Legal Assistant is to enhance attorney’...

Apply now

Law Firm Manager (Litigation)

USA-GA-Atlanta

Baker Jenner LLLP is a growing boutique practice looking for a seasoned Law Firm Manager who has add...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Orange

Seeking associate attorney or paralegal to prepare, file and serve pleadings, motions and documents ...

Apply now

Bilingual Associate Immigration Attorney

USA-FL-Miami

We are a high-volume Immigration Law Firm seeking a bilingual (English and Spanish) Associate Attorn...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Entry-level Personal Injury Lawyer

USA-CO-Denver

Denver office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks entry-level personal injury lawyer ...

Apply Now

Senior Health Care Transactional and Corporate Attorney

USA-NY-Syracuse

Syracuse office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks senior health care transactional ...

Apply Now

Senior Health Care Transactional and Corporate Attorney

USA-NY-Rochester

Rochester office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks senior health care transactional...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Top London Shearman Partner Jumps Ship to Paul Hastings in Latest Shocking Exit Shearman & Sterling
70
Biglaw

Top London Shearman Partner Jumps Ship to Paul Hastings in Latest Shocking Exit
Mayer Brown Takes a Hit as Class Action Expert Jumps Ship to Join Chicago Rival Mayer Brown
100
Legal News

Mayer Brown Takes a Hit as Class Action Expert Jumps Ship to Join Chicago Rival
Best Law Firms to Work For: DLA Piper DLA Piper
93
Legal Career Resources

Best Law Firms to Work For: DLA Piper
Law Schools Make Remarkable Progress – Boosting Bar Pass Rates and Diversity Standards remarkable progress
249
Law Students

Law Schools Make Remarkable Progress – Boosting Bar Pass Rates and Diversity Standards
Law Firm Merger Updates: Hogan Lovells and Shearman & Sterling Call it Quits
112
Biglaw

Law Firm Merger Updates: Hogan Lovells and Shearman & Sterling Call it Quits
FIFA Corruption Trial Concludes as Lawyers for Former Fox Executives Discredit Key Witness fifa
87
Public Interest

FIFA Corruption Trial Concludes as Lawyers for Former Fox Executives Discredit Key Witness
Bar Associations Slam US Appeals Court’s Termination of Midnight Filings FILINGS
108
Legal News

Bar Associations Slam US Appeals Court’s Termination of Midnight Filings
Boosting Legal Practice: Leveraging AI for Enhanced Lawyer Performance ai for lawyers
66
Legal Technology News

Boosting Legal Practice: Leveraging AI for Enhanced Lawyer Performance
Controversy Surrounds U.S. News Rankings at Conference Hosted by Yale and Harvard ranking yale
63
Law Students

Controversy Surrounds U.S. News Rankings at Conference Hosted by Yale and Harvard
Dechert to Face Three UK Trials and Two US Lawsuits Arising from Ex-Partner’s Actions DECHERT
131
Legal News

Dechert to Face Three UK Trials and Two US Lawsuits Arising from Ex-Partner’s Actions

Legal Career Resources

March 9, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Littleton Alternative Dispute Resolution

Littleton Alternative Dispute Resolution: Prioritizing Client Needs, Staff Satisfaction, and Growth Opportunities Introduction When disputes arise, finding a resolution that satisfies all parties involved can be challenging. However, with the right conflict resolution mechanism, achieving a positive outcome that benefits […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top