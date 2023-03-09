Lawyers

Lawyer sentenced for stealing $26M relinquishes law license after lavish spending on gambling, jets, and luxury companions
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Former managing partner, Nathan E. Hardwick IV of Atlanta, has resigned from his Georgia law license following his conviction for stealing over $26 million from his law firm and closing business in 2018. The Georgia Supreme Court accepted his resignation in a March 7 order, as the Legal Profession Blog reported.

Hardwick was the managing partner of Morris Hardwick Schneider, a real estate closing firm, and CEO of LandCastle Title. Both were subsidiaries of MHSLAW Inc. and employed 800 people across 16 states. Prosecutors allege that Hardwick spent the stolen money on “gambling, private jets, and more than 50 different social companions,” according to a February 2019 press release announcing his 15-year sentence.

Hardwick was convicted in October 2018 for wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and making false statements. Prosecutors argued that Hardwick had pocketed $11.8 million after he and his law partners sold part of their business in early 2007. However, by the end of 2010, Hardwick was broke and in debt, which led to his siphoning of more than $26 million from MHSLAW accounts, including more than $19 million in attorney trust accounts.

  
What
Where


Hardwick’s convictions were affirmed last year, and his resignation from the Georgia bar marks the latest development in this high-profile case. The case drew significant media attention due to the shocking nature of Hardwick’s crimes and the scale of the embezzlement. Hardwick’s lavish spending made for sensational headlines and brought attention to the prevalence of gambling addiction among professionals.

The fallout from the Hardwick case highlights the need for greater transparency and accountability in the legal profession. While the vast majority of lawyers are honest and ethical, cases like this serve as a reminder that even the most trusted professionals can fall prey to temptation. By strengthening oversight and accountability measures, the legal community can work to prevent similar incidents in the future and maintain public trust in the justice system.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Legal Assistant

USA-WA-Seattle

Summary Description The primary responsibility of the Legal Assistant is to enhance attorney’...

Apply now

Law Firm Manager (Litigation)

USA-GA-Atlanta

Baker Jenner LLLP is a growing boutique practice looking for a seasoned Law Firm Manager who has add...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Orange

Seeking associate attorney or paralegal to prepare, file and serve pleadings, motions and documents ...

Apply now

Bilingual Associate Immigration Attorney

USA-FL-Miami

We are a high-volume Immigration Law Firm seeking a bilingual (English and Spanish) Associate Attorn...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Entry-level Personal Injury Lawyer

USA-CO-Denver

Denver office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks entry-level personal injury lawyer ...

Apply Now

Senior Health Care Transactional and Corporate Attorney

USA-NY-Syracuse

Syracuse office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks senior health care transactional ...

Apply Now

Senior Health Care Transactional and Corporate Attorney

USA-NY-Rochester

Rochester office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks senior health care transactional...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Top London Shearman Partner Jumps Ship to Paul Hastings in Latest Shocking Exit Shearman & Sterling
66
Biglaw

Top London Shearman Partner Jumps Ship to Paul Hastings in Latest Shocking Exit
Mayer Brown Takes a Hit as Class Action Expert Jumps Ship to Join Chicago Rival Mayer Brown
96
Legal News

Mayer Brown Takes a Hit as Class Action Expert Jumps Ship to Join Chicago Rival
Best Law Firms to Work For: DLA Piper DLA Piper
85
Legal Career Resources

Best Law Firms to Work For: DLA Piper
Law Schools Make Remarkable Progress – Boosting Bar Pass Rates and Diversity Standards remarkable progress
245
Law Students

Law Schools Make Remarkable Progress – Boosting Bar Pass Rates and Diversity Standards
Law Firm Merger Updates: Hogan Lovells and Shearman & Sterling Call it Quits
110
Biglaw

Law Firm Merger Updates: Hogan Lovells and Shearman & Sterling Call it Quits
FIFA Corruption Trial Concludes as Lawyers for Former Fox Executives Discredit Key Witness fifa
85
Public Interest

FIFA Corruption Trial Concludes as Lawyers for Former Fox Executives Discredit Key Witness
Bar Associations Slam US Appeals Court’s Termination of Midnight Filings FILINGS
106
Legal News

Bar Associations Slam US Appeals Court’s Termination of Midnight Filings
Best Law Firms to Work For: Gunderson Dettmer gunderson dettmer
61
Legal Career Resources

Best Law Firms to Work For: Gunderson Dettmer
Controversy Surrounds U.S. News Rankings at Conference Hosted by Yale and Harvard ranking yale
63
Law Students

Controversy Surrounds U.S. News Rankings at Conference Hosted by Yale and Harvard
Dechert to Face Three UK Trials and Two US Lawsuits Arising from Ex-Partner’s Actions DECHERT
131
Legal News

Dechert to Face Three UK Trials and Two US Lawsuits Arising from Ex-Partner’s Actions

Legal Career Resources

March 9, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Littleton Alternative Dispute Resolution

Littleton Alternative Dispute Resolution: Prioritizing Client Needs, Staff Satisfaction, and Growth Opportunities Introduction When disputes arise, finding a resolution that satisfies all parties involved can be challenging. However, with the right conflict resolution mechanism, achieving a positive outcome that benefits […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top