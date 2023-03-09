Lawyer sentenced for stealing $26M relinquishes law license after lavish spending on gambling, jets, and luxury companions

Former managing partner, Nathan E. Hardwick IV of Atlanta, has resigned from his Georgia law license following his conviction for stealing over $26 million from his law firm and closing business in 2018. The Georgia Supreme Court accepted his resignation in a March 7 order, as the Legal Profession Blog reported.



Hardwick was the managing partner of Morris Hardwick Schneider, a real estate closing firm, and CEO of LandCastle Title. Both were subsidiaries of MHSLAW Inc. and employed 800 people across 16 states. Prosecutors allege that Hardwick spent the stolen money on “gambling, private jets, and more than 50 different social companions,” according to a February 2019 press release announcing his 15-year sentence.



Hardwick was convicted in October 2018 for wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and making false statements. Prosecutors argued that Hardwick had pocketed $11.8 million after he and his law partners sold part of their business in early 2007. However, by the end of 2010, Hardwick was broke and in debt, which led to his siphoning of more than $26 million from MHSLAW accounts, including more than $19 million in attorney trust accounts.



Hardwick’s convictions were affirmed last year, and his resignation from the Georgia bar marks the latest development in this high-profile case. The case drew significant media attention due to the shocking nature of Hardwick’s crimes and the scale of the embezzlement. Hardwick’s lavish spending made for sensational headlines and brought attention to the prevalence of gambling addiction among professionals.



The fallout from the Hardwick case highlights the need for greater transparency and accountability in the legal profession. While the vast majority of lawyers are honest and ethical, cases like this serve as a reminder that even the most trusted professionals can fall prey to temptation. By strengthening oversight and accountability measures, the legal community can work to prevent similar incidents in the future and maintain public trust in the justice system.



