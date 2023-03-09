Energy, Oil and Gas

Law schools become energy industry pipelines: Climate group sounds the alarm
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Law Students for Climate Accountability, a group of U.S. law students critical of law firms that represent fossil fuel clients, has now set their sights on law schools that send a high proportion of graduates into the service of the fossil fuel industry. In a recent report, the group highlighted law schools with the most graduates working for energy industry clients at law firms. It called on these schools to steer fewer students into high-paid law and lobbying jobs serving fossil fuel companies. Instead, it boosted financial aid and assistance for students pursuing alternative careers.

The report emphasized that the careers their graduates go on to perform are the most influential effect law schools have on the climate crisis. It said that the top 20 law schools ranked by U.S. News & World Report produce nearly half of the fossil fuel lawyers in the United States. The University of Texas School of Law, the University of Virginia School of Law, and Yale Law School were identified as the schools with the highest proportion of alumni working on fossil fuel matters.

A spokesperson from the University of Texas declined to comment on the report, while representatives of Virginia and Yale did not immediately respond to requests for comment. According to the report, top-ranked law schools are structured as “pipelines” into large corporate law firms. The high law school debt also drives students into large firms, where starting pay hovers around $200,000. Law Students for Climate Accountability suggests that this structure and the financial pressure on students result in a disproportionate number of graduates ending up in the fossil fuel industry.

  
What
Where


Law Students for Climate Accountability was formed in 2020 by Yale and Harvard University students, urging law students to boycott jobs at law firms that represent fossil fuel clients. The group produces an annual scorecard detailing the law firms it says have done the most work for fossil fuel clients. Focusing on law schools is a new tactic for the group, though co-founder Tim Hirschel-Burns said they plan to keep up the pressure on law firms.

“We realize that law firms operate in a broader ecosystem, and law schools play a significant role in creating pressures that push students towards careers at fossil fuel-friendly law firms,” he said.

Law Students for Climate Accountability hopes its report will encourage law schools to take more significant steps to address the climate crisis. The group believes that law schools are responsible for preparing their students to tackle the pressing legal and policy challenges related to climate change. By reducing the number of students entering the fossil fuel industry and providing more support for alternative careers, law schools can help produce a new generation of lawyers committed to protecting the planet.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Related Items:, , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Legal Assistant

USA-WA-Seattle

Summary Description The primary responsibility of the Legal Assistant is to enhance attorney’...

Apply now

Law Firm Manager (Litigation)

USA-GA-Atlanta

Baker Jenner LLLP is a growing boutique practice looking for a seasoned Law Firm Manager who has add...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Orange

Seeking associate attorney or paralegal to prepare, file and serve pleadings, motions and documents ...

Apply now

Bilingual Associate Immigration Attorney

USA-FL-Miami

We are a high-volume Immigration Law Firm seeking a bilingual (English and Spanish) Associate Attorn...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Entry-level Personal Injury Lawyer

USA-CO-Denver

Denver office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks entry-level personal injury lawyer ...

Apply Now

Senior Health Care Transactional and Corporate Attorney

USA-NY-Syracuse

Syracuse office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks senior health care transactional ...

Apply Now

Senior Health Care Transactional and Corporate Attorney

USA-NY-Rochester

Rochester office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks senior health care transactional...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Top London Shearman Partner Jumps Ship to Paul Hastings in Latest Shocking Exit Shearman & Sterling
66
Biglaw

Top London Shearman Partner Jumps Ship to Paul Hastings in Latest Shocking Exit
Mayer Brown Takes a Hit as Class Action Expert Jumps Ship to Join Chicago Rival Mayer Brown
96
Legal News

Mayer Brown Takes a Hit as Class Action Expert Jumps Ship to Join Chicago Rival
Best Law Firms to Work For: DLA Piper DLA Piper
85
Legal Career Resources

Best Law Firms to Work For: DLA Piper
Law Schools Make Remarkable Progress – Boosting Bar Pass Rates and Diversity Standards remarkable progress
245
Law Students

Law Schools Make Remarkable Progress – Boosting Bar Pass Rates and Diversity Standards
Law Firm Merger Updates: Hogan Lovells and Shearman & Sterling Call it Quits
110
Biglaw

Law Firm Merger Updates: Hogan Lovells and Shearman & Sterling Call it Quits
FIFA Corruption Trial Concludes as Lawyers for Former Fox Executives Discredit Key Witness fifa
85
Public Interest

FIFA Corruption Trial Concludes as Lawyers for Former Fox Executives Discredit Key Witness
Bar Associations Slam US Appeals Court’s Termination of Midnight Filings FILINGS
106
Legal News

Bar Associations Slam US Appeals Court’s Termination of Midnight Filings
Best Law Firms to Work For: Gunderson Dettmer gunderson dettmer
61
Legal Career Resources

Best Law Firms to Work For: Gunderson Dettmer
Controversy Surrounds U.S. News Rankings at Conference Hosted by Yale and Harvard ranking yale
63
Law Students

Controversy Surrounds U.S. News Rankings at Conference Hosted by Yale and Harvard
Dechert to Face Three UK Trials and Two US Lawsuits Arising from Ex-Partner’s Actions DECHERT
131
Legal News

Dechert to Face Three UK Trials and Two US Lawsuits Arising from Ex-Partner’s Actions

Legal Career Resources

March 9, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Littleton Alternative Dispute Resolution

Littleton Alternative Dispute Resolution: Prioritizing Client Needs, Staff Satisfaction, and Growth Opportunities Introduction When disputes arise, finding a resolution that satisfies all parties involved can be challenging. However, with the right conflict resolution mechanism, achieving a positive outcome that benefits […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top