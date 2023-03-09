Former SEC Commissioner Joins Top Whistleblower Law Firm in Washington D.C.

Allison Herren Lee, a former commissioner of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is joining whistleblower law firm Kohn, Kohn & Colapinto. Lee, who was appointed to the SEC in 2019 by former President Donald Trump, served as acting chair of the SEC during the early months of the Biden administration and announced her resignation from the commission last year. At the law firm, Lee will represent whistleblowers seeking to expose fraud and bring accountability to Wall Street while protecting investors.



During her tenure at the SEC, Lee was known for prioritizing environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) issues for the commission. In 2020, the SEC proposed a rule requiring public companies to disclose how their operations contribute to climate change. Lee’s emphasis on ESG issues highlights the increasing importance of sustainability and corporate responsibility in the financial sector.



Lee will work with clients seeking payouts through the SEC’s whistleblower program, which allows tipsters to collect a percentage of a financial penalty if they provide information leading to an SEC enforcement action. The program has seen a surge in payouts in recent years, creating a growing niche practice for lawyers specializing in advising whistleblowers looking to bring information to the commission.



Kohn, Kohn & Colapinto has a history of representing clients who have received awards through the SEC’s whistleblower program and advocating for greater protections for tipsters. The law firm’s expertise in this area, combined with Lee’s experience at the SEC, makes for a strong partnership that can help whistleblowers navigate the complex process of bringing information to the commission.



Overall, Lee’s move to Kohn, Kohn & Colapinto is a significant development in whistleblower law. As the SEC continues to rely on tipsters for information, law firms specializing in representing whistleblowers will become increasingly important in helping to hold corporations accountable and protect investors from fraud.



