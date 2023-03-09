Legal News

Former SEC Commissioner Joins Top Whistleblower Law Firm in Washington D.C.
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Allison Herren Lee, a former commissioner of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is joining whistleblower law firm Kohn, Kohn & Colapinto. Lee, who was appointed to the SEC in 2019 by former President Donald Trump, served as acting chair of the SEC during the early months of the Biden administration and announced her resignation from the commission last year. At the law firm, Lee will represent whistleblowers seeking to expose fraud and bring accountability to Wall Street while protecting investors.

During her tenure at the SEC, Lee was known for prioritizing environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) issues for the commission. In 2020, the SEC proposed a rule requiring public companies to disclose how their operations contribute to climate change. Lee’s emphasis on ESG issues highlights the increasing importance of sustainability and corporate responsibility in the financial sector.

Lee will work with clients seeking payouts through the SEC’s whistleblower program, which allows tipsters to collect a percentage of a financial penalty if they provide information leading to an SEC enforcement action. The program has seen a surge in payouts in recent years, creating a growing niche practice for lawyers specializing in advising whistleblowers looking to bring information to the commission.

  
What
Where


Kohn, Kohn & Colapinto has a history of representing clients who have received awards through the SEC’s whistleblower program and advocating for greater protections for tipsters. The law firm’s expertise in this area, combined with Lee’s experience at the SEC, makes for a strong partnership that can help whistleblowers navigate the complex process of bringing information to the commission.

Overall, Lee’s move to Kohn, Kohn & Colapinto is a significant development in whistleblower law. As the SEC continues to rely on tipsters for information, law firms specializing in representing whistleblowers will become increasingly important in helping to hold corporations accountable and protect investors from fraud.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Legal Assistant

USA-WA-Seattle

Summary Description The primary responsibility of the Legal Assistant is to enhance attorney’...

Apply now

Law Firm Manager (Litigation)

USA-GA-Atlanta

Baker Jenner LLLP is a growing boutique practice looking for a seasoned Law Firm Manager who has add...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Orange

Seeking associate attorney or paralegal to prepare, file and serve pleadings, motions and documents ...

Apply now

Bilingual Associate Immigration Attorney

USA-FL-Miami

We are a high-volume Immigration Law Firm seeking a bilingual (English and Spanish) Associate Attorn...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Entry-level Personal Injury Lawyer

USA-CO-Denver

Denver office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks entry-level personal injury lawyer ...

Apply Now

Senior Health Care Transactional and Corporate Attorney

USA-NY-Syracuse

Syracuse office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks senior health care transactional ...

Apply Now

Senior Health Care Transactional and Corporate Attorney

USA-NY-Rochester

Rochester office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks senior health care transactional...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Top London Shearman Partner Jumps Ship to Paul Hastings in Latest Shocking Exit Shearman & Sterling
66
Biglaw

Top London Shearman Partner Jumps Ship to Paul Hastings in Latest Shocking Exit
Mayer Brown Takes a Hit as Class Action Expert Jumps Ship to Join Chicago Rival Mayer Brown
96
Legal News

Mayer Brown Takes a Hit as Class Action Expert Jumps Ship to Join Chicago Rival
Best Law Firms to Work For: DLA Piper DLA Piper
85
Legal Career Resources

Best Law Firms to Work For: DLA Piper
Law Schools Make Remarkable Progress – Boosting Bar Pass Rates and Diversity Standards remarkable progress
245
Law Students

Law Schools Make Remarkable Progress – Boosting Bar Pass Rates and Diversity Standards
Law Firm Merger Updates: Hogan Lovells and Shearman & Sterling Call it Quits
110
Biglaw

Law Firm Merger Updates: Hogan Lovells and Shearman & Sterling Call it Quits
FIFA Corruption Trial Concludes as Lawyers for Former Fox Executives Discredit Key Witness fifa
85
Public Interest

FIFA Corruption Trial Concludes as Lawyers for Former Fox Executives Discredit Key Witness
Bar Associations Slam US Appeals Court’s Termination of Midnight Filings FILINGS
106
Legal News

Bar Associations Slam US Appeals Court’s Termination of Midnight Filings
Best Law Firms to Work For: Gunderson Dettmer gunderson dettmer
61
Legal Career Resources

Best Law Firms to Work For: Gunderson Dettmer
Controversy Surrounds U.S. News Rankings at Conference Hosted by Yale and Harvard ranking yale
63
Law Students

Controversy Surrounds U.S. News Rankings at Conference Hosted by Yale and Harvard
Dechert to Face Three UK Trials and Two US Lawsuits Arising from Ex-Partner’s Actions DECHERT
131
Legal News

Dechert to Face Three UK Trials and Two US Lawsuits Arising from Ex-Partner’s Actions

Legal Career Resources

March 9, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Littleton Alternative Dispute Resolution

Littleton Alternative Dispute Resolution: Prioritizing Client Needs, Staff Satisfaction, and Growth Opportunities Introduction When disputes arise, finding a resolution that satisfies all parties involved can be challenging. However, with the right conflict resolution mechanism, achieving a positive outcome that benefits […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top