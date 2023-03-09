Breaking News

Drug Firm Exec Sentenced to Over 2 Years for Illegally Selling Opioids
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Laurence Doud, former CEO of Rochester Drug Co-operative, has been sentenced to 27 months in prison for conspiring to distribute opioids illegally in the first illegal opioid trafficking case against a drug wholesaler and its executives. Doud’s crime was described as serious and “motivated solely by profit” by U.S. District Judge George Daniels, but he ruled that the government’s requested sentence of 15 years was excessive. Despite the sentence, Doud will remain on bail while he appeals his conviction to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The sentencing follows charges filed against Doud and another RDC executive in 2019, which accused the pair of conspiring to distribute illegal narcotics and ignoring red flags that the drugs were being sold illegally. The charges related to RDC’s opioid sales led to the company filing for bankruptcy in 2020 and agreeing to pay $20 million to settle criminal and civil charges.

The opioid epidemic has devastated the United States, with over half a million people dying from drug overdoses between 1999 and 2020, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Doud’s sentencing is significant as it marks the first criminal opioid trafficking case against a drug wholesaler and its executives. It also warns other companies and executives that they may face severe consequences if they prioritize profit over responsibility.

  
What
Where


During the sentencing hearing, Doud’s attorney, Robert Gottlieb, argued that his client should avoid jail entirely because he did not intend drugs to be sold illegally. However, the judge disagreed, stating that Doud’s crime was serious and that he “cared more about his paycheck than his responsibility…to prevent dangerous opioids from making their way to pharmacies, drug dealers, and people struggling with addiction.”

Doud expressed remorse for his actions before being sentenced, telling the judge that he had “no desire to see anyone be hurt” and was “forever sorry for the problems that have occurred because of this.” However, the judge noted that Doud’s remorse came too late, as the harm caused by his actions had already been done.

Chief Compliance Officer William Pietruszewski, the other RDC executive charged in the case, pleaded guilty and testified against Doud. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 29. The case against Doud and Pietruszewski highlights the importance of companies having effective compliance programs to prevent illegal activities and the potential consequences if these programs are not followed.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




In conclusion, Laurence Doud’s sentencing sends a clear message to drug wholesalers and executives that they may face severe consequences if they prioritize profit over responsibility. The opioid epidemic has devastated communities across the United States, and those who contribute to it must be held accountable for their actions. While Doud’s sentence may not have been as severe as the government requested, it nonetheless warns others that they will face the consequences for their actions.



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Legal Assistant

USA-WA-Seattle

Summary Description The primary responsibility of the Legal Assistant is to enhance attorney’...

Apply now

Law Firm Manager (Litigation)

USA-GA-Atlanta

Baker Jenner LLLP is a growing boutique practice looking for a seasoned Law Firm Manager who has add...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Orange

Seeking associate attorney or paralegal to prepare, file and serve pleadings, motions and documents ...

Apply now

Bilingual Associate Immigration Attorney

USA-FL-Miami

We are a high-volume Immigration Law Firm seeking a bilingual (English and Spanish) Associate Attorn...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Entry-level Personal Injury Lawyer

USA-CO-Denver

Denver office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks entry-level personal injury lawyer ...

Apply Now

Senior Health Care Transactional and Corporate Attorney

USA-NY-Syracuse

Syracuse office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks senior health care transactional ...

Apply Now

Senior Health Care Transactional and Corporate Attorney

USA-NY-Rochester

Rochester office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks senior health care transactional...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Top London Shearman Partner Jumps Ship to Paul Hastings in Latest Shocking Exit Shearman & Sterling
66
Biglaw

Top London Shearman Partner Jumps Ship to Paul Hastings in Latest Shocking Exit
Mayer Brown Takes a Hit as Class Action Expert Jumps Ship to Join Chicago Rival Mayer Brown
96
Legal News

Mayer Brown Takes a Hit as Class Action Expert Jumps Ship to Join Chicago Rival
Best Law Firms to Work For: DLA Piper DLA Piper
85
Legal Career Resources

Best Law Firms to Work For: DLA Piper
Law Schools Make Remarkable Progress – Boosting Bar Pass Rates and Diversity Standards remarkable progress
245
Law Students

Law Schools Make Remarkable Progress – Boosting Bar Pass Rates and Diversity Standards
Law Firm Merger Updates: Hogan Lovells and Shearman & Sterling Call it Quits
110
Biglaw

Law Firm Merger Updates: Hogan Lovells and Shearman & Sterling Call it Quits
FIFA Corruption Trial Concludes as Lawyers for Former Fox Executives Discredit Key Witness fifa
85
Public Interest

FIFA Corruption Trial Concludes as Lawyers for Former Fox Executives Discredit Key Witness
Bar Associations Slam US Appeals Court’s Termination of Midnight Filings FILINGS
106
Legal News

Bar Associations Slam US Appeals Court’s Termination of Midnight Filings
Best Law Firms to Work For: Gunderson Dettmer gunderson dettmer
61
Legal Career Resources

Best Law Firms to Work For: Gunderson Dettmer
Controversy Surrounds U.S. News Rankings at Conference Hosted by Yale and Harvard ranking yale
63
Law Students

Controversy Surrounds U.S. News Rankings at Conference Hosted by Yale and Harvard
Dechert to Face Three UK Trials and Two US Lawsuits Arising from Ex-Partner’s Actions DECHERT
131
Legal News

Dechert to Face Three UK Trials and Two US Lawsuits Arising from Ex-Partner’s Actions

Legal Career Resources

March 9, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Littleton Alternative Dispute Resolution

Littleton Alternative Dispute Resolution: Prioritizing Client Needs, Staff Satisfaction, and Growth Opportunities Introduction When disputes arise, finding a resolution that satisfies all parties involved can be challenging. However, with the right conflict resolution mechanism, achieving a positive outcome that benefits […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top