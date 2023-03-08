15-Year-Old Prodigy Scores Record-Breaking 174 on LSAT – Dreams of Law School

Fifteen-year-old Jimmy Chilimigras from Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, plans to attend law school this year after achieving an outstanding score of 174 on the Law School Admission Test (LSAT). This incredible accomplishment comes after graduating from high school at age 12 and obtaining a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in accounting from Western Governors University, an online school.



Jimmy’s parents recall noticing his high intelligence at a young age, although he initially struggled with reading comprehension. Seeking outside help, they were able to diagnose the issue and work on a plan to help his mind work more effectively. With determination and hard work, Jimmy overcame the challenge and quickly shot ahead academically.



Despite his impressive academic record, Jimmy notes that nothing has come easy. He credits his love for learning and his parents’ continued efforts to challenge him as key factors in his success. With a passion for law, he is now setting his sights on attending law school to pursue his dream career.



While Jimmy has yet to decide which law school to attend, his incredible journey has already gained attention in the legal community. Above the Law noted his story, highlighting that he has not had an in-person class since graduating high school. This presents a unique challenge as he prepares to navigate the traditional classroom setting and the Socratic method typically employed in law school.



Despite the challenges ahead, Jimmy is undoubtedly well-equipped to handle the rigors of law school. His impressive academic record, coupled with his determination and work ethic, make him an inspiration for young people everywhere who are seeking to achieve their dreams.



Jimmy’s story serves as a reminder that with hard work, dedication, and support, anything is possible. He has overcome obstacles and achieved incredible success at a young age, setting an example for others to follow. As he prepares to embark on the next chapter of his journey, the legal community eagerly awaits his future accomplishments and the contributions he will undoubtedly make to law.



