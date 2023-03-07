Legal News

Mayer Brown Takes a Hit as Class Action Expert Jumps Ship to Join Chicago Rival
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

New York-based law firm Willkie, Farr & Gallagher has announced that it has hired Debra Bogo-Ernst, the head of Mayer Brown’s Chicago office and co-head of its consumer and class action practice, as it seeks to strengthen its class action team. Bogo-Ernst said that all her clients would follow her to Willkie, but she declined to name them. Federal court records show that she has represented clients, including BMO Harris Bank, CitiMortgage, and Ocwen Financial Corp.

As managing partner of Mayer Brown’s Chicago office, Bogo-Ernst oversaw around 1,000 lawyers and professional staff. As co-head of the firm’s consumer and class action practice, she defended financial institutions and insurance companies against class action claims. Willkie’s chairman, Craig Martin, said that the firm’s class action work had expanded since it opened in Chicago, Houston, and San Francisco in the last four years but that Bogo-Ernst would be the firm’s first formally designated class action leader.

Willkie opened in Chicago three years ago at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, with six partners from Jenner & Block, including Martin, the Chicago firm’s former chairman. The firm now has 75 lawyers in Chicago. According to the firm’s website, Willkie lawyers have defended financial institutions in multiple consumer class actions.

  
What
Where


In a separate announcement, Mayer Brown said that Joanna Horsnail, a construction and government transactions lawyer, would be the new managing partner of its Chicago office. The global law firm can trace its Chicago roots back to 1881.

Class action lawsuits are when a group collectively sues a defendant, typically a company, for damages or other relief. The group members, called the class, must have suffered a similar injury or harm, and their claims must share common legal or factual issues. Class action lawsuits are commonly used in consumer fraud, product liability, and securities fraud cases.

Class action lawsuits can be complex and expensive and require significant litigating resources. 

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




As a result, many law firms have dedicated teams and attorneys specializing in class action litigation. These attorneys must be familiar with the rules and procedures governing class action lawsuits and the relevant substantive law and industry practices. They must also be skilled at managing large volumes of data and communicating effectively with clients and other stakeholders.

Adding Bogo-Ernst to Willkie’s team will likely enhance the firm’s capabilities in class action litigation, particularly in the financial services industry. Bogo-Ernst’s experience defending financial institutions and leadership skills will be valuable assets to Willkie’s class action practice.



Meanwhile, Mayer Brown’s appointment of Horsnail as managing partner of its Chicago office signals a continued commitment to the Chicago market. Mayer Brown is a global law firm with over 1,000 lawyers worldwide, and its Chicago office is a vital part of its operations. The appointment of a new managing partner is a significant leadership decision shaping the office’s strategy and direction in the future.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Full-Time Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Orange

Orange law firm is seeking an associate attorney with 0-2 years experience in business, real estate ...

Apply now

Litigation Paralegal

USA-AR-Rogers

Job details Salary $16 - $22 an hour Job Type Full-time Qualifications Assoc...

Apply now

Bilingual (Spanish/English) Immigration, Criminal and PI Attorney

USA-MA-Boston

Full Job Description Great opportunity to become part of FitzGerald & Company, LLC, a specialized...

Apply now

Associate

USA-TX-Houston

Law firm located in Houston has opening for a 3 to 5 year litigation attorney. All types of business...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Entry-level Personal Injury Lawyer

USA-CO-Denver

Denver office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks entry-level personal injury lawyer ...

Apply Now

Senior Health Care Transactional and Corporate Attorney

USA-NY-Syracuse

Syracuse office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks senior health care transactional ...

Apply Now

Senior Health Care Transactional and Corporate Attorney

USA-NY-Rochester

Rochester office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks senior health care transactional...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
Legal Career Resources

The Power of Hacking Yourself Physically, Psychologically, and Socially for Your Health, Happiness, and Productivity
The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Law Schools Make Remarkable Progress – Boosting Bar Pass Rates and Diversity Standards remarkable progress
170
Law Students

Law Schools Make Remarkable Progress – Boosting Bar Pass Rates and Diversity Standards
Law Firm Merger Updates: Hogan Lovells and Shearman & Sterling Call it Quits
86
Biglaw

Law Firm Merger Updates: Hogan Lovells and Shearman & Sterling Call it Quits
FIFA Corruption Trial Concludes as Lawyers for Former Fox Executives Discredit Key Witness fifa
56
Public Interest

FIFA Corruption Trial Concludes as Lawyers for Former Fox Executives Discredit Key Witness
Bar Associations Slam US Appeals Court’s Termination of Midnight Filings FILINGS
96
Legal News

Bar Associations Slam US Appeals Court’s Termination of Midnight Filings
Former N.Y. Prosecutor Joins King & Spalding Amid Heightened Investigations Focus king spalding
53
Breaking News

Former N.Y. Prosecutor Joins King & Spalding Amid Heightened Investigations Focus
Controversy Surrounds U.S. News Rankings at Conference Hosted by Yale and Harvard ranking yale
55
Law Students

Controversy Surrounds U.S. News Rankings at Conference Hosted by Yale and Harvard
Dechert to Face Three UK Trials and Two US Lawsuits Arising from Ex-Partner’s Actions DECHERT
123
Legal News

Dechert to Face Three UK Trials and Two US Lawsuits Arising from Ex-Partner’s Actions
Perkins Coie Cites Increased Costs and Workplace Changes in Layoff of 58 Business Professionals PERKINS COIE
127
Breaking News

Perkins Coie Cites Increased Costs and Workplace Changes in Layoff of 58 Business Professionals
Quarles & Brady Expands Intellectual Property Presence in Denver with Adsero Acquisition quarles & brady
51
Legal News

Quarles & Brady Expands Intellectual Property Presence in Denver with Adsero Acquisition
Discover the Top 14 Highly Selective Law Schools with the Lowest Acceptance Rates selective law schools
55
Law Students

Discover the Top 14 Highly Selective Law Schools with the Lowest Acceptance Rates

Legal Career Resources

March 7, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: DLA Piper

Motivation and positive management are crucial components of a thriving law firm, and DLA Piper appears to have achieved just that. Reviews from former and current associates reveal a firm that offers competitive compensation, a strong sense of camaraderie, and […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top