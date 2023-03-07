Mayer Brown Takes a Hit as Class Action Expert Jumps Ship to Join Chicago Rival

New York-based law firm Willkie, Farr & Gallagher has announced that it has hired Debra Bogo-Ernst, the head of Mayer Brown’s Chicago office and co-head of its consumer and class action practice, as it seeks to strengthen its class action team. Bogo-Ernst said that all her clients would follow her to Willkie, but she declined to name them. Federal court records show that she has represented clients, including BMO Harris Bank, CitiMortgage, and Ocwen Financial Corp.



As managing partner of Mayer Brown’s Chicago office, Bogo-Ernst oversaw around 1,000 lawyers and professional staff. As co-head of the firm’s consumer and class action practice, she defended financial institutions and insurance companies against class action claims. Willkie’s chairman, Craig Martin, said that the firm’s class action work had expanded since it opened in Chicago, Houston, and San Francisco in the last four years but that Bogo-Ernst would be the firm’s first formally designated class action leader.



Willkie opened in Chicago three years ago at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, with six partners from Jenner & Block, including Martin, the Chicago firm’s former chairman. The firm now has 75 lawyers in Chicago. According to the firm’s website, Willkie lawyers have defended financial institutions in multiple consumer class actions.



In a separate announcement, Mayer Brown said that Joanna Horsnail, a construction and government transactions lawyer, would be the new managing partner of its Chicago office. The global law firm can trace its Chicago roots back to 1881.



Class action lawsuits are when a group collectively sues a defendant, typically a company, for damages or other relief. The group members, called the class, must have suffered a similar injury or harm, and their claims must share common legal or factual issues. Class action lawsuits are commonly used in consumer fraud, product liability, and securities fraud cases.

Class action lawsuits can be complex and expensive and require significant litigating resources.



As a result, many law firms have dedicated teams and attorneys specializing in class action litigation. These attorneys must be familiar with the rules and procedures governing class action lawsuits and the relevant substantive law and industry practices. They must also be skilled at managing large volumes of data and communicating effectively with clients and other stakeholders.



Adding Bogo-Ernst to Willkie’s team will likely enhance the firm’s capabilities in class action litigation, particularly in the financial services industry. Bogo-Ernst’s experience defending financial institutions and leadership skills will be valuable assets to Willkie’s class action practice.



Meanwhile, Mayer Brown’s appointment of Horsnail as managing partner of its Chicago office signals a continued commitment to the Chicago market. Mayer Brown is a global law firm with over 1,000 lawyers worldwide, and its Chicago office is a vital part of its operations. The appointment of a new managing partner is a significant leadership decision shaping the office’s strategy and direction in the future.



