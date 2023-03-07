Legal Career Resources

Best Law Firms to Work For: Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP
Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP is a law firm that has been in operation for over 30 years, providing quality legal services to its clients in Los Angeles, California. This law firm has a reputation for its expertise, excellent firm culture, good management, and high work standards, contributing to its success. With the help of the positive reviews given by some of its employees, this article will discuss the motivation and management approach used by Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP.


The success of Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP can be attributed to its positive work culture, which promotes excellence and teamwork. Many employees have praised the firm’s culture, noting that the relationships among associates are generally good. The firm’s management has created a working environment conducive to its employees’ success. This culture is enhanced by the various events organized by the firm, such as holiday parties and summer parties, which bring employees together.


One review from a former employee in 2016 stated that the employee’s day-to-day responsibilities were always different, which was the best part of the position. This demonstrates that the firm provides employees with varied tasks to avoid monotony. This approach to management helps to keep employees engaged and motivated to work. This is important because it helps employees to remain focused and produce high-quality work.

  
The law firm’s management is praised for being good, with clear rules regarding compensation, which is an essential motivator for any employee. The firm offers excellent compensation when business is generated, incentivizing employees to work harder. However, the firm’s management has been criticized for not providing enough support when business is down. This shows that the firm needs to do more to motivate its employees even when business is down.

Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP has also been commended for its approach to managing its employees. The management is friendly and approachable, with an open-door policy that allows employees to voice their concerns. This approach helps create a sense of trust between the employees and the management, which is essential for maintaining a positive work culture. Employees have noted that the management welcomes feedback and that the firm is manageable for employees’ voices to be heard.

The law firm has also been praised for being family-oriented with good benefits and great people. The firm’s management has created a working environment conducive to its employees’ success. They have done this by providing ample opportunities for growth and development, essential for keeping employees motivated. Employees have also noted that the firm has a good work/life balance, which allows for remote work opportunities. This approach to management is essential because it helps create a work environment that is conducive to success while allowing employees to maintain a healthy work/life balance.

One review from a current employee, less than one year on the job in 2018, mentioned that the management was friendly, and the guidelines and expectations were clear. The employee praised the excellent work hours, parking, benefits, and top-tier law firm. However, the employee mentioned that the salary was on the lower side for the Century City area. While the firm’s compensation is only sometimes on par with the market rate, the work environment, ample growth opportunities, and clear communication from management seem to make up for this.

Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP has also been commended for its strong and friendly leadership. The management’s positive approach to employee management has created a working environment that fosters teamwork and success. The law firm has been able to attract and retain some of the best legal talents, contributing to its success. The firm’s reputation in the field has also made it an attractive and active workplace.

