Best Law Firms to Work For: Davis Wright Tremaine LLP

Lawyers are integral to any law firm, and their motivation and management are crucial to its success. Davis Wright Tremaine LLP is a law firm that has consistently demonstrated a positive approach to motivating and managing its lawyers. This is evident from the numerous positive reviews by current and former firm employees. This article will examine the reviews and highlight the positive approach to motivation and management at Davis Wright Tremaine LLP.

Culture and Work/Life Balance



One of the most consistent themes in the reviews of Davis Wright Tremaine LLP is the firm’s positive culture and work/life balance. Several employees mentioned the great culture and supportive environment that exists at the firm. The firm’s management is doing something right, as many of the reviews cited the firm’s collegiality, supportive environment, and the fact that personal lives and struggles matter at the firm. This is an essential aspect of motivation and management, as employees who feel supported and valued are more likely to be motivated and productive.



In addition, several employees praised the work/life balance at the firm. This is a critical aspect of motivation and management, as employees who feel that their work is not taking over their lives are more likely to be motivated and productive. Davis Wright Tremaine LLP clearly understands the importance of work/life balance, which is reflected in the positive reviews by current and former employees.



HR Benefits



Another aspect of motivation and management that was consistently mentioned in the reviews of Davis Wright Tremaine LLP is the HR benefits offered by the firm. Many employees cited the HR benefits as a pro of working at the firm, with some specifically mentioning the flexibility and available training opportunities. This is an essential aspect of motivation and management, as employees who feel that their employer is invested in their professional development are more likely to be motivated and productive.

Brand Respect



Several reviews of Davis Wright Tremaine LLP also mentioned the brand respect that the firm enjoys. This is an essential aspect of motivation and management, as employees who feel they are part of a respected and reputable organization are more likely to be motivated and productive. Davis Wright Tremaine LLP clearly understands the importance of brand respect, reflected in the positive reviews by current and former employees.



Compensation and Benefits

While several reviews of Davis Wright Tremaine LLP praised the firm’s HR benefits, some cons were also mentioned concerning compensation and benefits. Several reviews mentioned that the benefits are mediocre, and there were complaints about retirement savings programs. Additionally, while some reviews praised the compensation offered by the firm, others mentioned that the pay is lower than what is offered by other firms.



These criticisms are essential, as compensation and benefits are critical for motivation and management. Employees who feel they are not adequately compensated for their work are likely to be demotivated and unproductive. However, it is worth noting that the positive reviews of the firm far outweigh the negative reviews and that the compensation and benefits offered by the firm are generally seen as a pro.



Silos Between Departments and Offices



Another con mentioned in some of the reviews of Davis Wright Tremaine LLP is the presence of silos between departments and offices. Some employees mentioned a need for more collaboration between departments and offices, making pushing ideas to fruition through the proper channels challenging. While this issue is not unique to Davis Wright Tremaine LLP, the firm’s management needs to address this issue to ensure that all employees feel supported and valued.



Pressure on Associates



Finally, several reviews of Davis Wright Tremaine LLP mentioned the pressure on associates to take on low-paying contract positions.

