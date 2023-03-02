Legal Ethics

New ABA Opinion Examines Choice-of-Law Questions for State Ethics Rules
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The American Bar Association’s (ABA) Standing Committee on Ethics and Professional Responsibility has released an ethics opinion on lawyers admitted to practice in multiple jurisdictions and the potential differences in ethical requirements between those jurisdictions. The opinion outlines the governing rule of Model Rule of Professional Conduct 8.5, which states that a lawyer admitted to practicing in a particular jurisdiction is subject to disciplinary authority in that jurisdiction, regardless of where the lawyer’s conduct occurred.

Model Rule 8.5(b) deals with choice-of-law questions and specifies that for conduct in connection with a matter pending before a tribunal, the jurisdiction rules in which the tribunal sits apply unless the tribunal’s rules provide otherwise. For any other conduct, the rules of the jurisdiction in which the lawyer’s conduct occurred apply unless the predominant effect of the conduct is in a different jurisdiction. Suppose a lawyer’s conduct conforms to the rules of a jurisdiction where the lawyer reasonably believes the predominant effect of their conduct will occur. In that case, they will not be subject to discipline.

To determine the predominant effect of a lawyer’s conduct, the opinion lists several factors that may be relevant, including the client’s location, the location of the transaction, the substantive law applicable to the transaction, the lawyer’s principal office location, where the lawyer is admitted, the location of the opposing party, and the jurisdiction with the most significant interest in the lawyer’s conduct.

  
What
Where


The opinion provides five scenarios of how Model Rule 8.5 applies, including fee agreements, law firm ownership, reporting professional misconduct, confidentiality duties, and screening for laterals. For example, the opinion addresses a scenario in which a lawyer-client relationship is formed in State X, the fee agreement is signed there, and the client resides in State X. Still, the litigation will happen in State Y, another state where the lawyer is licensed. The opinion concludes that the predominant effect of the lawyer’s conduct is in State X, where the agreement was signed, where the lawyer’s office is located, where they will research and prepare for the matter, and where the client resides. Therefore, State X’s version of Model Rule 1.5 pertains to lawyer fees and would govern the fee agreement.

The opinion cautions that lawyers may want to identify in the fee agreement which jurisdiction’s rules of professional conduct will apply to the fee agreement to avoid ambiguity.

This ethics opinion guides lawyers admitted to practice in multiple jurisdictions and helps clarify which jurisdiction’s rules of professional conduct will apply to different scenarios. It emphasizes the importance of considering the location and other relevant factors in determining the predominant effect of a lawyer’s conduct and which jurisdiction’s rules of professional conduct will apply.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Litigation Paralegal

USA-OR-The Dalles

Peachey Davies & Myers, PC (PDM) is full-service law firm that practices within the Gorge area. We h...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Newport Beach

Evans Fears & Schuttert LLP, a litigation firm that specializes in high stakes trials (www.efstriall...

Apply now

Paralegal- Criminal Law

USA-FL-Miami

Job details Salary $17 - $20 an hour Job Type Full-time Qualifications Crimi...

Apply now

Litigation Attorney

USA-CA-Lafayette

Job details Salary $160 - $185 an hour Job Type Part-time Remote Qualifications ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Entry-level Personal Injury Lawyer

USA-CO-Denver

Denver office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks entry-level personal injury lawyer ...

Apply Now

Senior Health Care Transactional and Corporate Attorney

USA-NY-Syracuse

Syracuse office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks senior health care transactional ...

Apply Now

Senior Health Care Transactional and Corporate Attorney

USA-NY-Rochester

Rochester office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks senior health care transactional...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Dechert to Face Three UK Trials and Two US Lawsuits Arising from Ex-Partner’s Actions DECHERT
44
Legal News

Dechert to Face Three UK Trials and Two US Lawsuits Arising from Ex-Partner’s Actions
Perkins Coie Cites Increased Costs and Workplace Changes in Layoff of 58 Business Professionals PERKINS COIE
105
Breaking News

Perkins Coie Cites Increased Costs and Workplace Changes in Layoff of 58 Business Professionals
Quarles & Brady Expands Intellectual Property Presence in Denver with Adsero Acquisition quarles & brady
47
Legal News

Quarles & Brady Expands Intellectual Property Presence in Denver with Adsero Acquisition
Discover the Top 14 Highly Selective Law Schools with the Lowest Acceptance Rates selective law schools
41
Law Students

Discover the Top 14 Highly Selective Law Schools with the Lowest Acceptance Rates
Los Angeles Flavored-Tobacco Ban Upheld by U.S. Supreme Court flavored tobacco
61
Legal News

Los Angeles Flavored-Tobacco Ban Upheld by U.S. Supreme Court
Lawyer Faces Lawsuit for Violating Employment Agreements and Fiduciary Duties violation of fiduciary duties
64
Legal News

Lawyer Faces Lawsuit for Violating Employment Agreements and Fiduciary Duties
First-Time Bar Pass Rates Show Decline According to Recent Legal Education Data bar examination
59
Law Students

First-Time Bar Pass Rates Show Decline According to Recent Legal Education Data
North Carolina Senate to Vote on Legalizing Medical Marijuana Use Next Week north carolina
48
Legal News

North Carolina Senate to Vote on Legalizing Medical Marijuana Use Next Week
Abortion Rights Advocates Launch Legal Defense Network in the U.S. abortion
46
Public Interest

Abortion Rights Advocates Launch Legal Defense Network in the U.S.
Sidney Powell Cleared of Attorney Ethics Case by Judge sidney powell
165
Breaking News

Sidney Powell Cleared of Attorney Ethics Case by Judge

Legal Career Resources

March 2, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C. is a law firm based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. As a law firm, they provide legal services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. They have earned a positive reputation among their employees for creating a […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top