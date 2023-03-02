Legal News

Lawyer Found Guilty of Client-Poaching Scheme Ordered to Pay $2.3M in Damages
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

A former Florida Injury Law Firm associate has been ordered to pay $2.3m in damages after he was found guilty of violating his employment contract by stealing the firm’s most valuable clients. Lawyer Thomas P. Schmitt was accused of having a “modus operandi of gaining employment at law firms with the undisclosed intent of stealing as many clients as possible.” Schmitt was also accused of forging an electronic signature of the firm’s founder, Johnny A. Pineyro, and using it to lure away more than 50 clients with cases worth millions of dollars. The case settled for $1m just one week after being transferred to Schmitt.

The employment agreement had stated that Schmitt could not contact the firm’s clients at the end of his employment unless the client first contacted him. If Schmitt were working on a client file, the client would be notified by a joint letter with the firm. In cases initiated by the firm, it would be entitled to 80% of all fees generated. If Schmitt originated a client, he would owe 50% to 60% of the net fee to the firm, depending on the representation length.

The Florida Injury Law Firm and its founder, Johnny A. Pineyro, were plaintiffs in the case. Schmitt said he’s not done with the legal fight, telling the ABA Journal, “It’s not over until it’s over.”

  
What
Where


The suit had also alleged that Schmitt had left important information off his resume and falsely claimed that he had studied at Oxford University on a Rhodes scholarship. Pineyro said that he wanted firms to know about the importance of performing background checks before hiring new lawyers.

The case shows the importance of having clear employment agreements that protect the interests of both the employer and the employee. It also highlights the importance of conducting thorough background checks before hiring new staff.

In this case, the damages awarded to the Florida Injury Law Firm serve as a warning to other firms that may be tempted to take shortcuts when hiring new staff or enforcing their employment agreements. In the long run, it is better to invest the time and resources needed to ensure that all staff is appropriately vetted and that employment agreements are clear and enforceable.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




In conclusion, the Florida Injury Law Firm’s victory, in this case, sends a clear message that stealing clients is unacceptable and that there will be consequences for those who engage in such behavior. It also serves as a reminder that firms must be diligent in their hiring practices and enforce their employment agreements to avoid similar problems in the future.



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Litigation Paralegal

USA-OR-The Dalles

Peachey Davies & Myers, PC (PDM) is full-service law firm that practices within the Gorge area. We h...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Newport Beach

Evans Fears & Schuttert LLP, a litigation firm that specializes in high stakes trials (www.efstriall...

Apply now

Paralegal- Criminal Law

USA-FL-Miami

Job details Salary $17 - $20 an hour Job Type Full-time Qualifications Crimi...

Apply now

Litigation Attorney

USA-CA-Lafayette

Job details Salary $160 - $185 an hour Job Type Part-time Remote Qualifications ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Entry-level Personal Injury Lawyer

USA-CO-Denver

Denver office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks entry-level personal injury lawyer ...

Apply Now

Senior Health Care Transactional and Corporate Attorney

USA-NY-Syracuse

Syracuse office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks senior health care transactional ...

Apply Now

Senior Health Care Transactional and Corporate Attorney

USA-NY-Rochester

Rochester office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks senior health care transactional...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Dechert to Face Three UK Trials and Two US Lawsuits Arising from Ex-Partner’s Actions DECHERT
44
Legal News

Dechert to Face Three UK Trials and Two US Lawsuits Arising from Ex-Partner’s Actions
Perkins Coie Cites Increased Costs and Workplace Changes in Layoff of 58 Business Professionals PERKINS COIE
105
Breaking News

Perkins Coie Cites Increased Costs and Workplace Changes in Layoff of 58 Business Professionals
Quarles & Brady Expands Intellectual Property Presence in Denver with Adsero Acquisition quarles & brady
47
Legal News

Quarles & Brady Expands Intellectual Property Presence in Denver with Adsero Acquisition
Discover the Top 14 Highly Selective Law Schools with the Lowest Acceptance Rates selective law schools
41
Law Students

Discover the Top 14 Highly Selective Law Schools with the Lowest Acceptance Rates
Los Angeles Flavored-Tobacco Ban Upheld by U.S. Supreme Court flavored tobacco
61
Legal News

Los Angeles Flavored-Tobacco Ban Upheld by U.S. Supreme Court
Lawyer Faces Lawsuit for Violating Employment Agreements and Fiduciary Duties violation of fiduciary duties
64
Legal News

Lawyer Faces Lawsuit for Violating Employment Agreements and Fiduciary Duties
First-Time Bar Pass Rates Show Decline According to Recent Legal Education Data bar examination
59
Law Students

First-Time Bar Pass Rates Show Decline According to Recent Legal Education Data
North Carolina Senate to Vote on Legalizing Medical Marijuana Use Next Week north carolina
48
Legal News

North Carolina Senate to Vote on Legalizing Medical Marijuana Use Next Week
Abortion Rights Advocates Launch Legal Defense Network in the U.S. abortion
46
Public Interest

Abortion Rights Advocates Launch Legal Defense Network in the U.S.
Sidney Powell Cleared of Attorney Ethics Case by Judge sidney powell
165
Breaking News

Sidney Powell Cleared of Attorney Ethics Case by Judge

Legal Career Resources

March 2, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C. is a law firm based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. As a law firm, they provide legal services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. They have earned a positive reputation among their employees for creating a […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top