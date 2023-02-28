Breaking News

Lawyer Sued for ‘Quiet Quitting’ Files Race Bias Lawsuit in Response
By
Posted on

Heather Palmore, a Black former lawyer at New York law firm Napoli Shkolnik, has filed a lawsuit against the firm for racial discrimination, claiming the firm falsely accused her of “quiet quitting” in retaliation for her complaints about bias. Palmore’s lawsuit, filed in Manhattan federal court, accuses her former employers at Napoli Shkolnik of treating minority employees as second-class citizens, describing them as “boorish bullies.”

The lawsuit was filed just three days after Napoli Shkolnik sued Palmore in Nassau County for allegedly failing to deliver promised business to the firm after she was hired in October 2021. The firm accused Palmore of secretly promoting her solo law firm on social media while she was supposed to work for Napoli Shkolnik, alleging that she “took advantage of the new remote work environment to ‘quiet quit’ her job.”

Palmore’s complaint on Monday said that the firm began retaliating against her after she complained of racial discrimination, culminating in its lawsuit against her on Friday. Palmore said the firm fired her on Sunday.

  
What
Where


As part of the alleged discrimination, Palmore claimed that in December 2021, someone at Napoli Shkolnik hung a stuffed panda bear from a noose tied to a light fixture in view of her office, evoking racial violence. Palmore said the firm did not follow up about the incident.

Palmore’s lawsuit asserts claims of discrimination, retaliation, and violations of the Family and Medical Leave Act and New York’s anti-SLAPP law against the firm and partners Paul Napoli, Marie Napoli, and Hunter Shkolnik. She is seeking an unspecified amount of damages.

The lawsuit also states that Palmore’s solo firm no longer exists and that a white male lawyer at Napoli Shkolnik openly displays his firm without penalty. Lucas Markowitz, a lawyer at Offit Kurman representing the Napoli Shkolnik firm, said in a statement that Palmore’s lawsuit was a “shakedown.”

The panda that hung outside her office was a client’s mascot, known as “Anda the Panda,” Markowitz said, adding that Palmore did not complain about the panda until it became apparent she was going to be fired. Napoli Shkolnik’s lawsuit against Palmore alleges breach of contract and loyalty, defamation, and unjust enrichment. The firm is seeking at least $400,000 from Palmore.

This case highlights the ongoing issue of workplace discrimination and retaliation against employees who speak out about their experiences. It also underscores the importance of companies having effective policies and procedures in place to prevent discrimination and harassment in the workplace. Additionally, it raises questions about the use of “quiet quitting” as a retaliatory tactic against employees who assert their rights to a discrimination-free workplace.



Palmore’s lawsuit is just one example of the many cases of discrimination and retaliation in workplaces across the country. It serves as a reminder that all employees, regardless of race or ethnicity, have the right to a workplace free from discrimination and harassment. Companies that fail to provide such a workplace risk legal action and damage to their reputation.

REFERENCES:

N.Y. lawyer sued for ‘quiet quitting’ strikes back with race bias lawsuit

