Jenner & Block Expands International Arbitration Team
Jenner & Block, a US-based law firm, has expanded its international arbitration practice with two partner hires. Kenneth Beale has joined the firm in Washington, D.C., from King & Spalding. James Rogers has joined the firm in London from Norton Rose Fulbright. The firm has been on a hiring spree in Washington, with Josh Hsu, a former Vice President Kamala Harris lawyer, set to join in March. Last fall, the firm hired Michelle Kallen and Marcus Childress, who have served in Congress.

Beale represents companies across sectors, including financial services, telecommunications, and energy, in arbitration with other companies and governments. However, he declined to discuss his clients by name. Rogers has represented Austrian oil and gas company OMV AG in a long-running dispute with the Romanian government over liability for remediating historical pollution at oil and gas production sites following the 2004 privatization of the national oil company, Petrom, which OMV owns.

Although Norton Rose Fulbright is larger than Jenner, Rogers said his practice was not a significant focus of his old firm. He believes that arbitration and disputes are in Jenner’s “DNA.” Jenner is looking to continue growing its international arbitration practice in London and Washington. However, there is no “particular target” for hiring, according to Charlie Lightfoot, head of the firm’s international arbitration practice.

  
Edward Kehoe, the co-head of King & Spalding’s international arbitration practice, said in a statement that they wished Beale well. A spokesperson for Norton Rose Fulbright did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The expansion of Jenner’s international arbitration practice is evidence of the investment the firm is making, according to Beale. This sentiment is echoed by Lightfoot, who said that the fact that Jenner is making two hires simultaneously shows the firm’s commitment to growing its international arbitration practice.

In conclusion, the expansion of Jenner & Block’s international arbitration practice with two partner hires in Washington, D.C., and London highlights the firm’s commitment to providing top-tier legal services to clients in cross-border disputes. The hires come amid a more comprehensive hiring spree by the firm in Washington, which has seen it bring on lawyers who have served in the Biden administration and Congress.

