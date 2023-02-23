Judge Acosta from New York Joins Pillsbury Law Firm

Rolando Acosta, the top judge on New York’s intermediate appeals court, is leaving the bench next month to join law firm Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman. Acosta, who has been presiding justice of the New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, First Department, since May 2017, will retire soon after turning 70.



Acosta noted that the increasing politicization of state and federal courts across the country had contributed to his decision to step down from the bench. He referred to the encroachment of partisan ideology on the judiciary as a “threat to democracy,” an issue that has become increasingly pressing in recent years.



Acosta said he was proud of his achievements as presiding justice, including modernizing the court by “virtualizing” many processes. He also highlighted the lack of any backlog of pending appeals for the last four years. This is a significant achievement for any court system, as backlogs can lead to lengthy delays and undermine the efficiency of the legal system.



The judge stated that he was drawn to Pillsbury, founded in New York, partly because of its track record of attracting former judges, including First Department alums E. Leo Milonas and James Catterson, who had previously worked with Acosta.



Before becoming presiding justice for the First Department, Acosta served on lower courts in the state for almost two decades. While on the bench, Acosta built a reputation for his fairness, integrity, and commitment to justice.



In conclusion, Rolando Acosta’s decision to leave the bench and join Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman is a significant development in the legal world. It highlights the judiciary’s challenges and the need to protect its independence from political interference. For Pillsbury, Acosta’s decision to join the firm is a significant coup, bringing years of legal experience and expertise.

