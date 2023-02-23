Breaking News

Biden Nominates Son-in-Law of Lawmaker for Lower Court Position
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

President Joe Biden has renominated Jabari Wamble, a former Kansas prosecutor, to become a district court judge in Kansas. Last year, Wamble was nominated by Biden to a seat on a federal appeals court, but his nomination had lapsed with the end of the prior Congress. While the White House did not renominate the two other judicial nominees whose nominations had lapsed, it did not rule out renominating Wamble.

Wamble, the son-in-law of Democratic Representative Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri, was picked by Biden in August to become the first Black judge from Kansas on the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. However, he is now being nominated to become a district court judge in Kansas after “further consideration and conversation with Mr. Wamble regarding his interests and experience,” according to a White House official. The official added that the President is proud to put Wamble forward and believes he would be an excellent addition to the federal bench in Kansas.

Biden has nominated 157 federal judicial nominees since taking office in January 2021. Most of the nominees have been women and people of color, in keeping with a pledge to diversify the federal judiciary.

  
What
Where


Wamble, a federal prosecutor since 2011, is married to Marissa Cleaver, the daughter of Kansas City congressman Emanuel Cleaver, who was an early supporter of Biden in his 2020 presidential campaign. However, neither Cleaver’s office nor Wamble responded to requests for comment.

Last year, the Senate Judiciary Committee did not take up Wamble’s 10th Circuit nomination before it lapsed. As a district court nominee, his nomination will be subject to a committee requirement that his two home state senators return “blue slips” supporting his nomination for him to be considered. Republican Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas spoke positively of Wamble last year, saying he had “demonstrated legal skill and interest in justice throughout his professional career.” However, fellow Republican Senator Roger Marshall never committed to supporting him, telling the Kansas City Star in January that he was waiting to see how the American Bar Association approached Wamble. The association has yet to rate him.

In addition to Wamble, Biden has nominated Colorado-based U.S. Magistrate Judge Kato Crews to a district court position and Molly Silfen, an associate solicitor in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, to a 15-year term on the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




REFERENCES:



Biden nominates lawmaker’s son-in-law to bench again, but to lower court

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Law Clerk or Attorney

USA-NV-Las Vegas

We are a small to medium sized probate and estate planning law firm with 2 locations in Southern Nev...

Apply now

Paralegal/Legal Assistant

USA-NM-Albuquerque

Job details Job Type Full-time Location 1805 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 871...

Apply now

Immigration Paralegal

USA-FL-Miami

We are seeking a knowledgeable Immigration Paralegal to assist us with our immigration caseload. In ...

Apply now

Personal Injury Attorney

USA-IL-Chicago

Moll Law Group, a National Injury Law Firm, is currently hiring personal injury attorneys to provide...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Labor And Employment Associate Attorney

USA-FL-Tampa

Tampa office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a labor and employment associate att...

Apply Now

Personal Injury Attorney

USA-WI-Eau Claire

Eau Claire office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks personal injury attorney with 3...

Apply Now

Construction Associate Attorney

USA-OH-Cleveland

Cleveland office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a construction associate attorne...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Sidney Powell Cleared of Attorney Ethics Case by Judge sidney powell
52
Breaking News

Sidney Powell Cleared of Attorney Ethics Case by Judge
Law Firms Strategize Hiring and Firing to Safeguard Profits During Uncertain Times hiring and firing
52
Home

Law Firms Strategize Hiring and Firing to Safeguard Profits During Uncertain Times
Lawsuit Claims Workday AI Exhibits Bias Against Black and Older Job Applicants ai bias
82
Legal Technology News

Lawsuit Claims Workday AI Exhibits Bias Against Black and Older Job Applicants
J&J’s Challenge to $302 Million Pelvic Mesh Marketing Judgment Rejected johnson and johnson
78
Public Interest

J&J’s Challenge to $302 Million Pelvic Mesh Marketing Judgment Rejected
Covington gains support from 83 law firms in its battle against SEC subpoena covington law firm
56
Legal News

Covington gains support from 83 law firms in its battle against SEC subpoena
Cooley Expands Presence in Denver with Acquisition of Perkins Coie’s Private Equity Team cooley
47
Biglaw

Cooley Expands Presence in Denver with Acquisition of Perkins Coie’s Private Equity Team
7 Unbelievable Legal Cases That Will Leave You Speechless: Outrageous Ditties from the Courtroom outrageous legal ditties
46
Legal Jokes

7 Unbelievable Legal Cases That Will Leave You Speechless: Outrageous Ditties from the Courtroom
Winston & Strawn Takes on Top Legal Executive from Groupon through Outsourcing
56
In-house Counsel

Winston & Strawn Takes on Top Legal Executive from Groupon through Outsourcing
MoonPay Appoints Legal Executive from Blockchain.com as New Chief to Strengthen Cryptocurrency Operations MoonPay Appoints Legal Executive from Blockchain.com as New Chief to Strengthen Cryptocurrency Operations
54
Legal Technology News

MoonPay Appoints Legal Executive from Blockchain.com as New Chief to Strengthen Cryptocurrency Operations
Civil Rights Lawsuit of UIC Law Professor Partially Dismissed by Court UIC LAW PROFESSOR
74
Legal News

Civil Rights Lawsuit of UIC Law Professor Partially Dismissed by Court

Legal Career Resources

February 15, 2023 How to Become a Supreme Court Clerk: Graduating from These Law Schools and Colleges Can Help

A study covering the period between 1980 and 2020 found that more than two-thirds of U.S. Supreme Court justices’ law clerks come from just five law schools: Harvard University, Yale University, Stanford University, Columbia University, and the University of Chicago. […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top