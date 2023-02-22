Biglaw

Hogan Lovells experiences revenue decline following a record-breaking 2021
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Hogan Lovells, a global law firm, reported a revenue of $2.4 billion for 2021, a decrease of 6.6% after a record-breaking 2020. The decline in revenue is the second for the firm since its formation in 2010 through a merger between US law firm Hogan & Hartson and UK law firm Lovells.

According to data from The American Lawyer, Hogan Lovells’ revenue has been growing steadily for a decade, reaching over $2.6 billion in 2021. The firm was one of many large law firms to experience a boom in dealmaking in 2020, leading to a record year for the firm and the industry.

Despite the decrease in revenue, Hogan Lovells CEO, Miguel Zaldivar, said the firm had a strong year, attributing the success to the firm’s offices in Washington, D.C., London, Paris, and Germany. Zaldivar noted that these four markets account for a significant percentage of the firm’s revenue and clients.

  
What
Where


Outside these markets, Zaldivar stated that Hogan Lovells wants to expand its presence in California, New York, and Texas. The firm is reportedly in early-stage merger discussions with Shearman & Sterling, a prominent New York-founded law firm. However, Zaldivar declined to confirm the reports, stating that it is an ongoing process with many components and that it would be prudent not to comment.

Hogan Lovells also reported a slight dip in its profits per equity partner, which decreased from $2.48 million in 2021 to $2.2 million.

In conclusion, Hogan Lovells, a global law firm, reported a decrease in revenue and profits per equity partner for 2021 after a record-breaking 2020. Despite this, the firm’s CEO attributed its success to its offices in key markets and expressed a desire to expand its presence in other regions. The legal industry, like many others, faced significant challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and firms, including Hogan Lovells, adapted by expanding their digital capabilities and implementing remote working policies.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!





REFERENCES:

Hogan Lovells sees revenue dip after record-breaking 2021



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Litigation Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Full Job Description We are seeking a highly qualified litigation associate attorney with at leas...

Apply now

Deputy Attorney General - Employment & Administrative Mandate Section (JC-347850)

USA-CA-Sacramento

The Employment and Administrative Mandate (EAM) Section of the California Department of Justice is l...

Apply now

Staff Attorney

USA-ME-Augusta

LEGAL SERVICES FOR THE ELDERLY STAFF ATTORNEY POSITION LSE is a statewide non-profit organizat...

Apply now

Legal Assistant with Civil Litigation Experience (location is flexible)

USA-FL-Fleming Island

Full Job Description JOIN OUR TEAM! WORK FROM OUR FLEMING ISLAND, MANDARIN, OR ST. AUGUTINE OF...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Labor And Employment Associate Attorney

USA-FL-Tampa

Tampa office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a labor and employment associate att...

Apply Now

Personal Injury Attorney

USA-WI-Eau Claire

Eau Claire office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks personal injury attorney with 3...

Apply Now

Construction Associate Attorney

USA-OH-Cleveland

Cleveland office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a construction associate attorne...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Cooley Expands Presence in Denver with Acquisition of Perkins Coie’s Private Equity Team cooley
41
Biglaw

Cooley Expands Presence in Denver with Acquisition of Perkins Coie’s Private Equity Team
7 Unbelievable Legal Cases That Will Leave You Speechless: Outrageous Ditties from the Courtroom outrageous legal ditties
40
Legal Jokes

7 Unbelievable Legal Cases That Will Leave You Speechless: Outrageous Ditties from the Courtroom
Federal Judge Condemns Northwestern Law Professor’s Behavior as “Shameful” shameful
44
Lawyers

Federal Judge Condemns Northwestern Law Professor’s Behavior as “Shameful”
Legal Ed Considers Eliminating Admissions Test Standard and Increasing Distance Ed Credits admission test
44
Law Students

Legal Ed Considers Eliminating Admissions Test Standard and Increasing Distance Ed Credits
Winston & Strawn Takes on Top Legal Executive from Groupon through Outsourcing
46
In-house Counsel

Winston & Strawn Takes on Top Legal Executive from Groupon through Outsourcing
MoonPay Appoints Legal Executive from Blockchain.com as New Chief to Strengthen Cryptocurrency Operations MoonPay Appoints Legal Executive from Blockchain.com as New Chief to Strengthen Cryptocurrency Operations
43
Legal Technology News

MoonPay Appoints Legal Executive from Blockchain.com as New Chief to Strengthen Cryptocurrency Operations
Pro Bono Lawyers Help Exonerate Man Who Spent 28 Years in Prison pro bono lawyers
41
Legal News

Pro Bono Lawyers Help Exonerate Man Who Spent 28 Years in Prison
Civil Rights Lawsuit of UIC Law Professor Partially Dismissed by Court UIC LAW PROFESSOR
72
Legal News

Civil Rights Lawsuit of UIC Law Professor Partially Dismissed by Court
First Major Law Firm Adopts OpenAI-Powered Chatbot Technology openai
59
Legal Technology News

First Major Law Firm Adopts OpenAI-Powered Chatbot Technology
Lawyer Accused of $10 Million Scam Spent on Las Vegas Gambling las vegas
187
Lawyers

Lawyer Accused of $10 Million Scam Spent on Las Vegas Gambling

Legal Career Resources

February 7, 2023 Supreme Court Clerks Recruited Primarily Based on Background and Not Merit â€“ Study Results

The Supreme Court cannot escape its reputation for having a clerkship program that favors graduates from elite law schools. A recent study has found that 45 percent of all clerks serving from 1980-2020 were from either Harvard or Yale Law […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top