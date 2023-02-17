Legal News

Legal Advocacy Group Calls for Investigation into Trump-Linked Lawyer’s Capitol Riot Testimony
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

A legal advocacy group, The 65 Project, has submitted an informal ethics complaint to the general counsel for the Georgia State Bar, requesting an investigation into former White House ethics lawyer Stefan Passantino for alleged misconduct in his representation of Cassidy Hutchinson. Hutchinson is a former White House aide who became a star witness for the congressional Jan. 6 committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The complaint accuses Passantino of attempting to obstruct the House committee’s work by advising Hutchinson “to evade questioning and answer dishonestly.”

The 65 Project is a nonprofit group that has filed numerous complaints against attorneys accused of aiding Trump’s efforts to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election. The organization is led by Michael Teter, a political strategist who heads a group opposing Republican-led House investigations. The complaint alleges that Passantino violated four ethics rules, including regulations that bar attorneys from being influenced by external interests and that mandate clients be informed about outside funding sources.

Passantino, a member of the Georgia bar, split from the law firm Michael Best & Friedrich after Hutchinson’s allegations against him became public. According to federal disclosures, he represented Hutchinson as part of his work at the firm Elections LLC, which has received regular payments from Trump-aligned political groups. Passantino denies the allegations and accuses The 65 Project of making “frivolous and ill-informed” claims without direct knowledge of his representation of Hutchinson.

  
What
Where


According to transcribed testimony released by the panel, Hutchinson claims that Passantino urged her to “protect” Trump. She told U.S. House investigators in a September 2022 interview that Passantino “was invested in others’ interests more than mine” and that he advised her not to remember certain events and not to correct testimony that she feared was false during a break in one deposition. She stated that attorneys in Trump’s orbit connected her with Passantino after she struggled to secure an attorney. She also claimed that Passantino refused to tell her who was funding the representation. Still, Garber, Passantino’s lawyer, said Hutchinson knew her legal bills were being paid by a “third-party.”

The Georgia bar is not required to take any action on the complaint. A bar spokesperson has not responded to a request for comment on the matter. The complaint is the latest in a series of complaints by The 65 Project against attorneys accused of aiding Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. The group has filed scores of complaints against these attorneys. It has been spearheaded by Teter, a political strategist who also leads a group that opposes Republican-led House investigations.



REFERENCES:

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Group wants Trump-aligned lawyer investigated over Capitol riot testimony



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney, Conservatorships, Probate & Estate Planning

USA-CA-Torrance

Qualifications Wills, trusts, & estate law: 3 years (Required) California State Bar...

Apply now

Legal Assistant/Paralegal

USA-PA-Harrisburg

PARALEGAL– Handler Henning & Rosenberg, a Central PA plaintiff personal injury law firm in Har...

Apply now

Legal Assistant/Paralegal

USA-AZ-Phoenix

Full-Time Benefits Offered 401K, Dental, Life, Medical Compensation $65,000 to $75,000...

Apply now

Immigration Attorney

USA-TX-Dallas

Akula and Associates PC is a full-service immigration law firm located in Dallas, Texas. We are pass...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Associate Lawyer

USA-NY-Clinton

Clinton office of our client seeks an associate lawyer with 2-7 years of relevant experience.

Apply Now

Commercial Real Estate Attorney

USA-VA-Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks commercial real estate atto...

Apply Now

Civil Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of our client seeks a civil associate attorney preferably with 3-5 years of exper...

Apply Now

Most Popular

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Legal Career Resources

The BCG Attorney Search Law Firm Layoff Tracker
Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Biglaw Leaders Worried About Mass Layoffs: How the Legal Industry is Coping with Challenges
Civil Rights Lawsuit of UIC Law Professor Partially Dismissed by Court UIC LAW PROFESSOR
53
Legal News

Civil Rights Lawsuit of UIC Law Professor Partially Dismissed by Court
First Major Law Firm Adopts OpenAI-Powered Chatbot Technology openai
59
Legal Technology News

First Major Law Firm Adopts OpenAI-Powered Chatbot Technology
Lawyer Accused of $10 Million Scam Spent on Las Vegas Gambling las vegas
112
Lawyers

Lawyer Accused of $10 Million Scam Spent on Las Vegas Gambling
Jones Day’s $100 Million Gain Through a Debated Bankruptcy Strategy: A Closer Look jones day
142
Biglaw

Jones Day’s $100 Million Gain Through a Debated Bankruptcy Strategy: A Closer Look
New Judge Assigned to J&J Talc Lawsuits in New Jersey judge
62
Legal News

New Judge Assigned to J&J Talc Lawsuits in New Jersey
Elon Musk’s Targeted Law Firm Halts Twitter Case Proceedings elon twitter
50
Legal News

Elon Musk’s Targeted Law Firm Halts Twitter Case Proceedings
Orrick Law Firm Boosts Arbitration Expertise with New Group Leader Hire from Competitor in New York orrick
46
Biglaw

Orrick Law Firm Boosts Arbitration Expertise with New Group Leader Hire from Competitor in New York
Harvard Law School Student Accused of Bias-Motivated Assault Arrested harvard law
47
Law Students

Harvard Law School Student Accused of Bias-Motivated Assault Arrested
Leading Law Firm Implements RIF, Resulting in Layoffs for Attorneys and Staff procopio
137
Legal Layoff News

Leading Law Firm Implements RIF, Resulting in Layoffs for Attorneys and Staff
San Francisco Supervisor Pushes for Legalization of Prostitution san francisco prostitution
50
Legal News

San Francisco Supervisor Pushes for Legalization of Prostitution

Legal Career Resources

February 7, 2023 Supreme Court Clerks Recruited Primarily Based on Background and Not Merit â€“ Study Results

The Supreme Court cannot escape its reputation for having a clerkship program that favors graduates from elite law schools. A recent study has found that 45 percent of all clerks serving from 1980-2020 were from either Harvard or Yale Law […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top