Cozen Law Firm Launches Boulder Presence with a Team of Four IP Attorneys

Cozen O’Connor, a law firm founded in Philadelphia, has announced that it is expanding its operations in the Mountain West region by opening a new office in Boulder, Colorado. The firm has hired an eight-person intellectual property team from rival firm Lathrop GPM to work in this new office.



The intellectual property team includes four IP attorneys, namely shareholder Curtis Vock, member Douglas Link, member X. Peter Chen, and of counsel Steve Barton, as well as three patent agents and a tech specialist. The team has worked with clients in the United States and abroad on various intellectual property matters, including patent, copyright, trademark, trade secret, and unfair competition cases.



Cozen O’Connor’s CEO, Michael Heller, described Colorado and the larger region as essential to the firm’s expansion strategy. The firm has existing offices in Denver, Colorado, and Las Vegas, Nevada. The new office in Boulder is expected to formally open later this year.



Cozen O’Connor is not the only law firm expanding its presence in the Mountain West region. Earlier this week, Boston-based law firm Foley Hoag opened a new office in Denver. At the same time, over the past few years, Salt Lake City, Utah, has attracted several other firms, including Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Kirkland & Ellis, and Foley & Lardner.



Cozen O’Connor’s move into the Mountain West region is expected to bolster the firm’s intellectual property capabilities and provide additional support to its clients. According to Camille Miller, co-chair of the firm’s IP department, the new office in Boulder will enable the firm to serve its clients in the region more effectively.



Overall, the expansion of Cozen O’Connor into the Mountain West region is a positive development for the firm and its clients. With the addition of the new office in Boulder, the firm is well-positioned to serve clients in the region and provide high-quality intellectual property services. As the legal industry continues to evolve and expand, we will likely see more firms follow in Cozen O’Connor’s footsteps and establish a presence in the Mountain West region.

