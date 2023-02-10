Legal Technology News

HermÃ¨s Achieves Landmark Victory in First NFT Trademark Trial
A jury in New York City has made a historic ruling in favor of luxury fashion house, HermÃ¨s, in a dispute with digital artist Mason Rothschild, over trademark rights related to the famous Birkin handbag. The jury awarded HermÃ¨s $133,000 in damages for trademark infringement, dilution, and cybersquatting. This was the first trial by jury to consider the relationship between free speech and trademark protection in the context of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and provides a benchmark for artists, brands, and others in the metaverse.

The legal battle centered around the MetaBirkins NFTs project by Rothschild, a series of 100 NFT images depicting reimagined HermÃ¨s Birkin bags. Rothschild claimed that the project was a form of digital art and a commentary on consumerism, animal cruelty, and the Birkin bag within the fashion industry. On the other hand, HermÃ¨s saw the MetaBirkins NFTs as a means of exploiting one of its most valuable assets through NFTs.

The jury found that the MetaBirkins NFTs were commodities subject to trademark and other laws rather than artistic works protected under the Constitution’s First Amendment. Evidence suggesting that Rothschild may have seen the MetaBirkins NFTs as a source of profit may have influenced the jury’s decision.

  
Although the jury found the MetaBirkins NFTs to be infringing, the outcome of the dispute is still pending with the possibility of appeal. Despite the lack of clear guidance on intellectual property rights in the metaverse, this case provides insight into how courts and juries may view NFTs in the future. The outcome of this landmark case is likely to set a precedent for emerging laws involving IP rights and NFTs.

This verdict provides a critical lesson for artists, brands, and others seeking to enter the metaverse. It highlights the importance of understanding the interplay of IP rights and NFTs and the extent to which “real world” IP rights can be enforced in virtual worlds. This case may be subject to ongoing debate, but it has already shed light on the legal landscape for NFTs.

